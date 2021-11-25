If you’ve held off on upgrading your phone, or replacing a broken one, now is an excellent time to do so, especially considering this iPhone 12 Pro Black Friday deal we’ve found. It’s hands down one of the best Black Friday deals of the season, let alone one of the better Black Friday phone deals we’ve come across. Right now, at GameStop, you can nab a certified refurbished unlocked iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) for $755 with free shipping. Normally $900, you’re saving over $140 on this deal. Of course, you can also select different models, with more storage, or one that’s compatible with a carrier — like Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T. You can check out the GameStop deal below, or keep reading for more info on the iPhone 12 Pro.

The iPhone 12 Pro features 5G mobile connectivity for next-generation connections, speed, and performance. You can download huge files, on the go, and quickly, or watch HDR content from anywhere. The large 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR touchscreen display is not just responsive but also gorgeous. It’s all protected behind a Ceramic Shield for 4x the drop protection of previous models. The rear cameras can snap incredible photos, even in lowlight conditions or at night. What’s more, the powerful A14 Bionic chip delivers exceptional performance in games, while watching media, and in other uses.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes in like-new condition with very few marks or physical wear. GameStop’s refurbishment program is top-notch as it cleans, repairs, and inspects the phone thoroughly. While you’d normally pay much higher prices, even for these certified refurbished models, GameStop is offering some crazy discounts for Black Friday.

The unlocked iPhone 12 Pro with 128GB of storage is certified refurbished and costs $755 with free shipping, right now. That’s a discount of $145 off the regular price of $900. It’s also one of the best deals we’ve seen for the iPhone 12 Pro in a long while. Take advantage while it lasts!

Should you shop this refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Black Friday deal or buy new?

While many try to avoid it, there’s no harm in shopping refurbished when it’s through a reputable retailer like GameStop. All refurbished items are cleaned and go through a 27-point inspection process. They come in original packaging, including the box, with accessories, cables, and more. GameStop also offers a 30-day return window, with a one-year warranty, so you’re covered from defects and other potential hardware issues. It’s a lot like buying new, and you’re still getting an excellent deal — especially with this Black Friday offer! If you’ve been on the fence about getting a new phone, or upgrading your iPhone, now’s a great time to take the leap!

