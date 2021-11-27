Black Friday is officially over, but the gaming PC Cyber Monday deals have arrived and things are still looking pretty good if you’re hoping to treat yourself to a new rig before the new year rolls in. With the best Cyber Monday deals now ripe for the taking, you’ve got some chances left to score fantastic Cyber Monday gaming deals on beefy new PCs courtesy of Dell, HP, Asus, and other top brands — but with inventory shortages and supply chain log-jams hitting holiday shoppers hard this year, there’s not a minute to waste.

Best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals 2021

Why buy:

Good specifications for price

Stylish look

Comes with keyboard and mouse

Dependable brand

For an inexpensive gaming desktop, the HP Pavilion covers many of the bases you need from a good system. It has an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of solid-state drive storage. The latter is particularly useful for loading games quickly, in contrast to older, slower platter-based hard drives. That’s also enough room for installing the games you’re playing now along with a few of your old favorites. Alongside that is the most important part of a gaming PC: The graphics card. It has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super GPU, which is capable of handling many of the latest games without a problem. It’s just what you need to be able to play games for less than a full gaming rig while still seeing the delights of great graphics on your favorite titles.

Alongside all that is a pretty stylish case. It has plenty of ports, including numerous USB ports. There’s also both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so you get the best connection possible. The tower comes with a keyboard and mouse, although you probably want to upgrade those to something better in the future. For a great way to get into PC gaming, the HP Pavilion is a perfect starting point. It has everything you need at a great price.

Why buy:

Fast performance

Stylish tower design

Extensive hard drive space

Possibly the best sub-$1,000 GPU

The Lenovo Legion 5i gaming desktop looks fantastic. It features a case that is stylish and well-designed for thermal performance. Underneath the hood is a surprisingly potent set of specs too, ensuring you can play all your favorite games with a minimum of bother. With whisper-quiet performance, you won’t have to worry about noisy fans disrupting your time enjoying playing a game, either.

The Legion gaming desktop offers an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super GPU. That’s a great set of specs for the price whatever way you look at it, but the potential highlight comes from storage space. The desktop has a 256GB SSD plus a 1TB HDD, giving you tons of storage for your games. It’s plenty of room to install your favorite titles without having to worry about running out of space any time soon.

You can even back up crucial files across both drives to keep extra safe and secure. It’s also possible to connect a second monitor, which is sure to be useful for those potent gaming sessions or simply when you want more screen space while you work. This system is capable of handling that and much more, and it’s a solid value for less than a grand.

Why buy:

All the convenience of a desktop

Great price

Useful for work and play

Configuration options if you want to use them

The iBuyPower SlateMR PC is a great way of ensuring you get all the benefits of a desktop setup with plenty of great gaming potential. Sleek and stylish, it’ll fit under your desk without any bother and looks pretty great, too. Under the hood, though, is everything you could need from a gaming setup, ensuring you can use it just as well for work and pleasure, giving you plenty of flexibility.

It’ll easily slide into your classy home space without looking too gamer-ish, while still offering all you could need. For the price, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of memory, and 480GB of SSD storage, plus an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM.

The beauty behind this desktop is that it’s possible to extensively customize your setup for a price by adding new hardware. The specs are plenty good enough for most gamers as they are, though, with around $1,000 buying you a lot of hardware. If portability isn’t important to you, then this is an ideal desktop setup. All you need to do is pair it with a monitor, or use an existing monitor or TV, and you’re able to enjoy playing all the latest titles at a high speed.

Why buy:

High-end performance for less

Fantastic processor

Stylish tower design

Great cooling features

This Alienware PC is easily one of the best gaming desktops out there right now. It offers extensive high-end specifications placed within a super stylish case that is sure to delight gamers keen to get their aesthetic just right. Those specs include a high-end Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD for storage, and an amazing Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Combined, it’s a fantastic system for playing the latest games at some of the highest resolutions possible. Just add a gaming monitor, and you’re good to go.

The Alienware Aurora desktop has been designed to get the most out of the processor’s eight cores. It’s capable of speeds of up to 4.6GHz across all eight cores without needing to overclock, but it nonetheless offers solid overclocking capabilities for the tinkerers out there. That’s all helped by a thermally efficient cooling design so nothing slows down because of heat issues. Not sure what that all means? Don’t sweat it. It simply means everything is going to run even faster than you’d expect. This is the gaming desktop to beat most other gaming desktops, and it’s just what the avid player could dream of, ensuring they can enjoy games for many years to come.

