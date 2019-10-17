The best home internet deals for October 2019: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

Our online habits have changed a lot over the past decade (and even over the past few years), with modern high-speed internet allowing for drastic worldwide increases in everything from bandwidth-heavy online gaming to the on-demand streaming of movies, TV shows, and live entertainment. Considering just how much we rely on the internet today, it’s worth it to spend a little time to nail down the right internet service provider for you – doubly so if, like an increasing number of people, you rely on your home internet for work.

Choosing the right internet plan is also an important consideration if you’re cord-cutting (that is, completely replacing traditional cable or satellite TV with online streaming services), as nothing will ruin your streaming experience more than a sluggish and laggy connection. If any of the above applies to you and you’re ready to upgrade your connection, then you’ve come to the right place: These home internet deals and bundles from the top service providers will have you enjoying faster network speeds and saving some money in no time.

Bear in mind that these offers are naturally only offered in certain areas, so you’ll be limited to the service providers that are available in your particular geographic location. We also recommend buying your own router, which will end up paying for itself in the long run; otherwise, you’ll have to rent one from your ISP (usually to the tune of $10 to $15 per month for a very basic unit). TV packages will still require additional equipment that you can’t buy yourself, however, so some rental fees may be unavoidable.

Best home internet deals

Verizon Fios — Internet plans starting at $40 with a free Visa gift card (up to $250) for new members. The $80/month “Better Everything” plan includes Fios Gigabit internet, 425-plus TV channels, home phone, and free installation.

— Internet plans starting at $40 with a free Visa gift card (up to $250) for new members. The $80/month “Better Everything” plan includes Fios Gigabit internet, 425-plus TV channels, home phone, and free installation. AT&T — Fiber-optic plans starting at $40/ month (with a 12-month subscription), plus TV and internet bundles starting at $90/month.

— Fiber-optic plans starting at $40/ month (with a 12-month subscription), plus TV and internet bundles starting at $90/month. Spectrum — Internet plans starting at $45/month with free modem rentals, internet + TV bundles starting at $100/month, and up to a $500 buyout of your current contract.

— Internet plans starting at $45/month with free modem rentals, internet + TV bundles starting at $100/month, and up to a $500 buyout of your current contract. Cox — Basic plans starting at $30/month, high-speed Gigabit plans at $100/month, and Gigabit internet + TV plans starting at $130/month with a 12-month subscription.

— Basic plans starting at $30/month, high-speed Gigabit plans at $100/month, and Gigabit internet + TV plans starting at $130/month with a 12-month subscription. Xfinity — Basic 25 Mbps internet plans at $20/month, or 100 Mbps for just $10 more at $30/month with a one-year contract. Also save $15 with a free self-installation kit.

Verizon Fios

Verizon’s new high-speed internet service has a lot to offer, with speeds starting at 100 Mbps for $40 per month, but the best deal by far is the Fios Gigabit “Better Everything” bundle which includes 940 Mbps internet, a 425-channel TV package, home phone, and up to $500 in buyout reimbursement to help you get out of your current contract. Sign up online and your $99 installation fee is waived, as well.

Xfinity

Xfinity is a solid no-frills choice if your needs are moderate. The 25 Mbps plan starting at $20 per month, but the better pick would be the 100 Mbps plan at $30 per month (all packages require a one-year contract). You can also save $15 with Xfinity’s free self-installation kit.

AT&T

AT&T is a good option if you’re looking to bundle internet with TV. High-speed fiber optic plans start at an introductory $40 per month for Fiber Internet 300 (with download speeds of up to 300 Mbps), or you can opt for a DirecTV Select and internet bundle for $90 per month. Note that both of these new subscriber offers require a 12-month internet subscription plan.

Spectrum

Spectrum internet plans start at $45 per month which isn’t a super-hot deal by itself, but the ISP is offering free modem rentals and the router rental fee is only $5 per month. Basic speeds start at 100 Mbps, too. Furthermore, if you’re locked into a contract with another ISP you’re unhappy with, Spectrum is offering up to $500 to buy it out for you. Internet plus TV bundles also start at just $100 per month, which could be the best deal going for a package of this kind.

Cox

Basic internet plans from Cox run the gamut from $30 per month for 10 Mbps download speeds up to $80 per month for speeds of up to 300 Mbps, with two tiers in between these two. Cox also has its high-speed “gigabit” internet plans which start at $100 per month, giving you even faster download speeds of up to 940 Mbps. TV and gigabit internet bundles are also available starting at just $130. This special pricing is for new customers who sign on for 12 months.

Windstream

Windstream is offering contract-free plans for its Kinetic home internet service with discounts of up to $150 for new customers. Plans start at an introductory pricing of $35 per month for your first year with the Premium Plus Kinetic package (75-100 Mbps speeds with no data cap), but you can enjoy speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps with Windstream’s other high-speed bundles.

Suddenlink

Suddenlink has basic internet plans starting at $35 per month as well as fiber-optic packages starting at $55 per month for new customers. You can also get your installation fees waived when you sign up online. Want to bundle? Suddenlink’s 100 Mbps internet and Value TV package is just $80 per month.

Optimum

Optimum is owned by the same company as Suddenlink and is also waiving the $99 installation fees if you sign up online. On top of that, the ISP is offering a great internet and TV bundle which gets you 200 Mbps download speeds along with a whopping 425 channels (including some premium ones like HBO, Showtime, and Starz), all for $115 per month, only $5 more than the TV service by itself. The most basic internet-only plans start around $25 per month, but you’ll probably want something faster.

