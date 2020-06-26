  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

HP 4th of July Sale: 5 deals you absolutely can’t afford to miss

By

4th of July sales have kicked off early this year with now being the perfect time to score some great discounts on all kinds of tech, home essentials, outdoor gear, and more. HP loves to put on a great sale in time for any sale season, and that’s exactly what it’s done with the HP 4th of July Sale. Right now, there are some great savings on everything from printers to PCs and laptops. If you’re looking for some new hardware for your home office, this is the place to be. We’ve narrowed things down to five of the best deals from the HP 4th of July Sale below.

HP LaserJet Pro M404n Printer — $220, was $270

Remember how laser printers used to seem like an office-only kind of choice? Those days are gone with products like the HP LaserJet Pro M404n coming in at an affordable price for your home office setup. It’s far superior to clunky and noisy old inkjet printers. It’s able to print up to 40 pages per minute with crisp 1,200 x 1,200 dpi resolution. Two paper trays mean it won’t need feeding paper too often either. If you regularly print black and white copy, you can’t really beat this printer in terms of efficiency. With a $50 price cut, this is a great time to snap it up.

HP 340S G7 Notebook PC — $460, was $1,150

With a massive price cut this 4th of July, the HP 340S G7 Notebook PC starts from only $460 and offers a lot of what you need from a productivity-focused laptop. It has the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB memory, and a 14-inch HD screen. 128GB of storage space means you won’t run out of room to store all your valuable documents any time soon either. If you’re keen to upgrade your portable tech, this is an ideal budget purchase to put you in good stead for a while to come.

HP 15z Touch Pavilion Laptop – $560, was $680

Want a laptop that can handle a few games, too? The HP 15z touch Pavilion laptop offers an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics, 16GB memory and 256GB storage. Thanks to those solid specs, it’s a suitably powerful laptop for gaming as well as video editing or image processing. That’s not at the expense of portability either with the HP 15z touch Pavilion laptop also slim enough to take around with you all day without any hassle. It also has speakers with custom tuning by B&O Play so it sounds great, too. It’s available now at $120 off the usual price.

HP All-in-One 24-f0135 PC — $750, was $850

With a $100 discount right now, the HP All-in-One 24-f0135 is perfect if you’re short on space but don’t want a laptop setup. Everything is built into the monitor of the system so it takes up less room on your desk. The computer offers a 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of speedy SSD storage, and 1TB of regular storage so you’ll have plenty of room to store valuable files. The screen is a 23.8-inch full HD monitor so there’s no shortage of viewing space either, plus it’s a touchscreen! This is a great setup if you want to make your home office a little more settled than relying upon a laptop all the time.

HP Omen 30L Desktop PC — $1100, was $1200

Gamers have been ignored in this HP 4th of July sale with the Omen 30L desktop enjoying a $100 discount on the usual price. For your money, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, 8GB of high-end memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and an AMD Radeon RX5700 XT graphics card. Combined, that’s a pretty great system for all your gaming needs. No monitor is included but you can easily hook it up to your TV or existing monitor. It’s a great deal if you’re keen to get more serious about your gaming.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best cheap gaming laptop deals for June 2020

MSI GS75 Stealth

The best cheap desktop computer deals for June 2020

best cheap desktop computer deals - HP Slim desktop

Best Buy laptop deals: The best offers for June 2020

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2

The best cheap HP laptop deals for June 2020

best cheap HP laptop deals

The best cheap gaming chair deals of June 2020: Akracing, Respawn, and more

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

These are the best cheap iPad deals for June 2020

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

Best smartwatch deals for June 2020: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

These are the best vacuum cleaner deals for $100 or less for July 2020

The best deals on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners for July 2020

The best cheap Kindle deals for June 2020: Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis

How to watch Prison Break online: Stream every episode for free

fox greenlights 24 spinoff series pilot prison break event 1

How to watch Family Guy online: Stream all 349 episodes for free

how to watch family guy online 2

These are the best cheap iMac deals for June 2020

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review close

Magic Keyboard for latest iPad Pro 12.9 down to lowest-ever price

Apple iPad 10.2, Apple Watch Series 5 discounted (again) — save up to $100