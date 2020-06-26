4th of July sales have kicked off early this year with now being the perfect time to score some great discounts on all kinds of tech, home essentials, outdoor gear, and more. HP loves to put on a great sale in time for any sale season, and that’s exactly what it’s done with the HP 4th of July Sale. Right now, there are some great savings on everything from printers to PCs and laptops. If you’re looking for some new hardware for your home office, this is the place to be. We’ve narrowed things down to five of the best deals from the HP 4th of July Sale below.

HP LaserJet Pro M404n Printer — $220, was $270

Remember how laser printers used to seem like an office-only kind of choice? Those days are gone with products like the HP LaserJet Pro M404n coming in at an affordable price for your home office setup. It’s far superior to clunky and noisy old inkjet printers. It’s able to print up to 40 pages per minute with crisp 1,200 x 1,200 dpi resolution. Two paper trays mean it won’t need feeding paper too often either. If you regularly print black and white copy, you can’t really beat this printer in terms of efficiency. With a $50 price cut, this is a great time to snap it up.

HP 340S G7 Notebook PC — $460, was $1,150

With a massive price cut this 4th of July, the HP 340S G7 Notebook PC starts from only $460 and offers a lot of what you need from a productivity-focused laptop. It has the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB memory, and a 14-inch HD screen. 128GB of storage space means you won’t run out of room to store all your valuable documents any time soon either. If you’re keen to upgrade your portable tech, this is an ideal budget purchase to put you in good stead for a while to come.

HP 15z Touch Pavilion Laptop – $560, was $680

Want a laptop that can handle a few games, too? The HP 15z touch Pavilion laptop offers an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics, 16GB memory and 256GB storage. Thanks to those solid specs, it’s a suitably powerful laptop for gaming as well as video editing or image processing. That’s not at the expense of portability either with the HP 15z touch Pavilion laptop also slim enough to take around with you all day without any hassle. It also has speakers with custom tuning by B&O Play so it sounds great, too. It’s available now at $120 off the usual price.

With a $100 discount right now, the HP All-in-One 24-f0135 is perfect if you’re short on space but don’t want a laptop setup. Everything is built into the monitor of the system so it takes up less room on your desk. The computer offers a 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of speedy SSD storage, and 1TB of regular storage so you’ll have plenty of room to store valuable files. The screen is a 23.8-inch full HD monitor so there’s no shortage of viewing space either, plus it’s a touchscreen! This is a great setup if you want to make your home office a little more settled than relying upon a laptop all the time.

HP Omen 30L Desktop PC — $1100, was $1200

Gamers have been ignored in this HP 4th of July sale with the Omen 30L desktop enjoying a $100 discount on the usual price. For your money, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, 8GB of high-end memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and an AMD Radeon RX5700 XT graphics card. Combined, that’s a pretty great system for all your gaming needs. No monitor is included but you can easily hook it up to your TV or existing monitor. It’s a great deal if you’re keen to get more serious about your gaming.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations