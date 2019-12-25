If you enjoy cooking, you’ll appreciate the Instant Pot’s versatility, precision, and space-saving design. If you consider cooking a necessary daily chore, you’ll like the Instant Pot’s simplicity, predictable results, and ease of cleanup. The Instant Pot pressure cooker-based multifunction kitchen countertop appliance has redefined pressure cooking and revolutionized home meal preparation.

The Instant Pot brand name has taken on genre status as Kleenex, Frigidaire, and Hoover did in the previous century, and Roomba has in this nearly finished decade. It must frost other companies when their multifunction pressure cookers are called “instant pots.”

There are eight different Instant Pot models, most of which are available in two or more sizes. We’ve broken out the significant differences between the various Instant Pot model families below. Major retailers frequently offer great deals on Instant Pots to attract shoppers to their websites or stores. We monitor Instant Pot pricing and will update this page regularly, so check back when you’re in the market for an Instant Pot to give as a gift or for your kitchen.

Today’s Top Deals

Instant Pot Lux Mini 6-in-1 3-QT : $59

: $59 Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 3-QT : $60

: $60 Instant Pot Duo 60, 6-QT : $79

: $79 Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 8-QT : $90

: $90 Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 9-in-1 6-QT : $120

: $120 Instant Pot Max 9-in-1 6-QT : $124

: $124 Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 6-QT : $120

: $120 Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 8-QT : $199

What’s all the fuss? Instant Pot features and benefits

Size – According to Instant Pot, the various sizes within each model are best for cooking for the following numbers of people: 3 quarts for one or two people; 6 quarts for up to six people; 8 quarts and 10 quarts for large families or groups.

Functions – Instant Pots have a minimum of six cooking functions, which means you only need counter and storage space and you only need to learn how to use a single appliance instead of several.

Pre-set programs – The built-in cooking settings for pressure, temperature, and time for cooking eggs, making rice, stew, or cooking meat, for example, take the guesswork out of cooking. You can always adjust the pre-sets or make the initial settings manually if you prefer, but the ease of one-touch control is a tangible benefit.

Control panel – Instant Pots use various types of control panels, with LED or LCDs, one-touch buttons, and set-and-select dials. As with the pre-sets, you can always control the cooking manually, but simplicity is your friend when you’re in a hurry.

Safety features – All cooking appliances benefit from protection from usage errors that can ruin the food or cause harm, and pressure cookers require extra safeguards. Instant Pots have at least ten types of safety measures, including such measures as steam releases, safety lid locks, overheating protection, fuses for electrical current overloads or excessive cooking temperatures, and more.

Instant Pot models

Lux – The Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 is available in 3, 6, and 8-quart versions. Lux functions include a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer. There are ten smart built-in programs, including Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Egg, Sauté, Rice, Porridge, Steam, Pressure Cook, Keep Warm, and Slow Cook.

Duo – Available in 3, 6, and 8-quart versions, the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 can replace a pressure cooker, sauté pan, steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker, food warmer, and yogurt maker. Eleven cooking presets for all three sizes include Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Slow Cook, Sauté, Rice, Porridge, Steam, Yogurt, Keep Warm, and Pressure Cook. The 6-quart and 8-quart versions also have presets for Poultry and Multigrain cooking.

Duo Plus – Also available in 3, 6, and 8-quart sizes, the 9-in-1 Duo Plus replaces a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, and stockpot. You can also use the 6- and 8-quart models with additional programs as an egg cooker, sterilizer, cake maker, and sous vide. There are 15 cooking presets with the two larger models and 13 for the 3-quart version.

Duo Nova – The 7-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Nova replaces a pressure cooker, sauté pan, steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker, food warmer, and yogurt maker. This model has 12 preset cooking programs and is available in 3-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart sizes.

Duo Evo Plus – With ten one-touch smart programs, the Duo Evo Plus, available in 6-quart and 8-quart sizes, is a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sous vide, sauté, food warmer, cake maker, and stockpot. In addition to a unique fast pressure-release method, the Duo Evo Plus inner cooking pot can also be used directly on a stovetop.

Smart Wi-Fi – The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi model is available in one size only; six quarts. This model is an 8-in-1 cooker that functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sauté/searing, steamer, and warmer. Fourteen smart programs include Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. The Smart Wi-Fi is unique with its Wi-Fi connection, which enables you to control the cooker remotely via an iOS or Android mobile app.

Ultra – The 10-in-1 Instant Pot Ultra has the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, cake maker, yogurt maker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. In addition to 16 smart programs, the Ultra models, available in 3, 6, and 8-quart sizes, also have an altitude adjustment and unlimited custom programming for both pressure and non-pressure cooking.

Max – The 6-quart Instant Pot Max 9-in-1 is uniquely capable of 15 psi pressure cooking for faster cooking overall and to accommodate demanding functions such as canning. The Max also employs the NutriBoost feature to create a boiling motion during pressure cooking to break down ingredients for richer flavors and higher nutritional value. The Max can replace a sauté/searing pan, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, pressure canner, sous vide, steamer, yogurt maker, and food warmer.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations