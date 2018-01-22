The 9 best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Do you like to keep a tidy home but are all but allergic to cleaning? A smarter vacuum may be the solution. Now arguably viewed as smart home products, automated robotic vacuums don’t just clean for you and save you time, they also often have built-in technology that allows them to clean more efficiently. The industry leader in robotic vacuums is the iRobot brand, which is currently offering some impressive iRobot Roomba deals.

Introduced in 2002, Roomba products feature a set of sensors that allow them to perform tasks most generic vacuums cannot. They operate using an embedded computer in conjunction with the Roomba Open Interface. They are Wi-Fi-compatible, and can be controlled via mobile apps. Although there have been some recent security concerns about the products, the company’s CEO was quick to address them. Read on to discover the best iRobot Roomba deals available right now. Make sure to check for coupon codes and promo codes prior to checking out, and of course, take advantage of that free shipping.

The 877 model features a virtual wall lighthouse beacon that allows it to make more than 60 decisions per second. As a result, the Roomba adapts to your home and helps thoroughly clean your floors while avoiding avoiding stairs and other drop-offs, thanks to its handy cliff detector. With a 52 percent discount, this particular robot vacuum provides the lowest price for a quality product.

This robot features the patented AeroForce 3-Stage Cleaning System that uses tangle-free, multisurface brushes and power-lifting suction to provide five times the air power of older models and pull in any embedded dirt, debris, and pet hair. It’s ideal for homes with pets, as the high-efficiency filter captures 99 percent of all allergens, pollen, and particles as small as 10 microns.

iRobot Roomba 652 Robot Vacuum — $375 Come home to a freshly cleaned house every single day with the iRobot Roomba 625. This powerful model keeps your floors clean by allowing you to schedule your Roomba robot vacuum to tidy up your home up to seven times per week, leaving you more time to search for great coupons. Whether your home has carpet, wood or both, cleaning isn’t an issue. This model features an auto-adjust cleaning head that automatically adapts its height to keep the multisurface brushes in close contact with various floor surfaces. It also has dirt-detect sensors that recognize concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of your home, and provides additional cleaning in those spots. It may not be a mopping robot, but it has the accessories to get things done. $375 from iRobot $219 used models

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum — $300 Engineered for performance, the Roomba 614 has a patented three-stage cleaning system that uses dual multisurface brushes, a specially designed edge-sweeping brush, and vacuum suction to attack everything from small particles to large debris on your floors. Clean dirt even where you don’t see it with an edge-sweeping brush that is mounted at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from tough-to-reach spots. Like many of the best robot vacuums, this Roomba vacuum automatically returns to its home base to recharge itself after it has finished cleaning. $300 from Amazon $247 used models

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi Connectivity — $325 Clean and schedule the iRobot Roomba 690 anytime and from anywhere with the iRobot Home App (available via iTunes and the Google Play Store). The app allows you to access tips and support, turn on push notifications to receive real-time updates on cleaning jobs, and more, all from your smartphone. Along with all the best basic features of Roombas, this Wi-Fi model is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can simply ask Alexa or the Google Assistant to start, stop, or dock your Roomba at any time. $325 from Amazon $268 used models

iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi Connectivity — $799 An upgrade from the 690 model, the new iRobot Roomba 980 provides multiroom coverage with special iAdapt 2.0 navigation that uses visual localization to allow this Roomba to seamlessly and efficiently navigate an entire level of your home and keep track of its location. This model also bundles voice control into the mix for an easier time issuing robot orders. The Roomba 980 can run continuously for up to 120 minutes, then automatically recharge and resume cleaning to complete an entire job. This model has a low 3.6-inch profile design, so it can vacuum where dirt and dust hide, navigating around furniture and under beds, sofas, and other hard-to-reach places. Most notably, it provides 10 times the cleaning power of previous models. $799 from Amazon $659 used models

iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi Connectivity — $500 Similar to the 980 model, this vacuum cleaning robot lets schedule cleaning from anywhere with the iRobot Home App that’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. The 800 series was originally introduced in 2013 with upgraded technology including an aeroforce performance cleaning system, which is five times more powerful than older models, and an iRobot XLife battery that is recharged using the dual mode virtual wall barrier. $500 from Amazon $412 used models

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity Powered by Lithium Ion — $699 Like all of the most recent iRobot models, the Roomba 960 has an extra high-efficiency filter that captures 99 percent of all allergens, pollen, and particles as small as 10 microns, as well as an extra side brush to properly clean all of those hard-to-reach crevices. The 960 model provides five times the cleaning power of previous models (whereas the 980 provides 10 times) and you can control it using the iRobot Home App. This model runs continuously for up to 75 minutes, and then automatically recharges and resumes cleaning to complete the entire job. $699 from Amazon $577 used models

iRobot Roomba 860 Robot Vacuum — $500 The Roomba 860 comes with a dual-mode virtual wall barrier that gives you greater control over where your Roomba cleans. The included wall barrier also has a Halo Mode that keeps your Roomba away from items you want it to avoid, such as pet bowls and valuables. T^hanks to Dirt Detect Series II technology, this Roomba has both optical and acoustic sensors to detect high concentrations of dirt, dust, and pet hair. This model has an extended battery life that allows it to clean three times longer than iRobot advanced power system battery models. It also has a generation 2 motor for improved cleaning performance and lower maintenance compared to previous models. $500 from Newegg $410 used models