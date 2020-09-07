  1. Deals
Best Labor Day Headphone Deals 2020: Bose and Sony

By

With the Labor Day sales now fully underway, there’s no better time to consider investing in some great new headphones. Right now, there are plenty of great Labor Day headphone deals out there so you’re sure to save plenty. In particular, it makes sense to use this time to buy one of the higher-end brands of headphones such as those made by Bose or Sony. The more they normally cost, the more you’re likely to save during the fantastic sales.

Today’s Best Labor Day Headphone Deals

  • Skullcandy Riff — $40, was $50
  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $130, was $160
  • Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $169, was $200
  • Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $235, was $250
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $300, was $350
  • Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 — $379, was $400
WIRELESS EARBUDS

Powerbeats 3

$70 $200
Expires soon
Beats' Powerbeats 3 tethered Bluetooth earbuds are among the best on the market, appealing to athletes and businessmen alike thanks to their minimalist design and fantastic sound quality.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Sony WH-CH700N

$180 $200
Expires soon
Wireless noise-canceling headphones don't have to break at the bank. A fantastic deal when they aren't on sale, Sony WH-CH700N both look and sound fantastic, and last a lifetime on a single charge.
Buy at Walmart
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$130 $159
Expires soon
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren't old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 — with the main difference being it lasts for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$155 $199
Expires soon
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICES

Sony WH-1000XM3

$244 $350
Expires soon
You won't find a better blend of performance, features, and comfort -- even if your budget can take you to the Moon and back. Seriously, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the best out there.
Buy at Newegg
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8

$110 $150
Expires soon
You'll be prepared the next time you run out of juice right before a workout. How? Because these earphones will gain an hour of playback with only 20 minutes of charge time.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS EARBUDS

Jabra Elite Active 45e

$40 $100
Expires soon
Need a sweatproof pair of banded Bluetooth earbuds to take with you to the gym? The Elite Active 45e are what you need -- they're lightweight, sound great, and last for nine hours on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Bose SoundSport Free

$149 $249
Expires soon
The Bose SoundSport Free are some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market, delivering bass-rich sound and up to five hours of life from a single charge. Oh, and they're sweat-resistant. Nice.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

$299 $350
Expires soon
Succeeded by the Bose 700, the Bose QuietComfort 35 is still one of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, delivering balanced audio and around 20 hours of listening per charge. Neat.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
Expires soon
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Target
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Sennheiser Momentum (M2)

$200
Expires soon
There isn't a whole lot to the Sennheiser Momentum (M2). They're a simple set of high-end noise-canceling headphones that do just one thing, but they do it well: Produce fantastic sound.
Buy at Amazon
WIRED HEADPHONE

Beats EP

$91 $130
Expires soon
These iconic and trendy headphones are the most affordable Beats you can get, with a wired connection, fine-tuned acoustics, and lightweight design.
Buy at ABT
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Sennheiser Momentum

$177 $300
Expires soon
We'll cut to the chase: The Sennheiser Momentum are the best-sounding true wireless earbuds on the market. Period. They look fantastic, too. The one downside? They only have a four-hour battery life.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

$190 $300
Expires soon
There’s more to the Beats Solo 3 Wireless than just kick and punch — they’re small and nimble, so they can be folded up and dropped into a handbag, backpack, or maybe even a fanny pack.
Buy at Amazon
RECONDITIONED, BUT AS GOOD AS NEW

Beats Powerbeats Pro

$160 $250
Expires soon
With water-resistance, wraparound hooks to keep them affixed during intense workouts, and a phenomenal nine-hour battery life, the Powerbeats Pro are a must-have for fitness fantatics.
Buy at Best Buy
LATEST MODEL | TRUE WIRELESS AIRPODS

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$220 $249
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
REFURBISHED BUT AS GOOD AS NEW!

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$204 $250
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon

How To Choose New Headphones

When buying new headphones, it’s important that you’re happy with your purchase and the only way that’s possible is if you know what you’re looking for.

The biggest question to ask yourself is — do you want headphones or earphones? There are fantastic options out there for both types, but it’s important to consider whether you want something that you wear as cups over your ears or if you prefer to place earbuds in your ears. Both offer pros and cons. Headphones are a more snug and secure fit, but they might feel a bit heavy or awkward when working out, which is where earphones feel comfier and less noticeable. However, earphones can be more likely to fall out if you don’t find the right fit for you.

Whichever you choose, it’s also important to consider how wired you want them to be. Are you fine with headphones that attach to your smartphone via a cable? Or would you prefer a wireless solution that connects via Bluetooth? Depending on your phone, Bluetooth might be your only option. Truly wireless earphones don’t even have wires connecting the two sides of the earphones together, though that does mean you can enjoy the freedom of never getting tangled up in cables.

It’s also a wise idea to consider active noise cancellation. This feature helps block out surrounding noise which is great if you want to listen to music while working or simply want to zone out from what’s going on around you.

Don’t forget battery life either, especially if you want a pair of headphones that last you all day without needing to be recharged. If you know you’ll be near a power source regularly though, this will be less of an issue.

Take the time to figure out what’s important to you, then make sure you dive into a great deal this Labor Day 2020.

