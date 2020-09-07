Best Labor Day Headphone Deals 2020: Bose and Sony

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With the Labor Day sales now fully underway, there’s no better time to consider investing in some great new headphones. Right now, there are plenty of great Labor Day headphone deals out there so you’re sure to save plenty. In particular, it makes sense to use this time to buy one of the higher-end brands of headphones such as those made by Bose or Sony. The more they normally cost, the more you’re likely to save during the fantastic sales.

Today’s Best Labor Day Headphone Deals

Skullcandy Riff — $40 , was $50

— , was $50 Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $130 , was $160

— , was $160 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $169 , was $200

— , was $200 Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $235 , was $250

— , was $250 Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $300 , was $350

— , was $350 Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 — $379, was $400

How To Choose New Headphones

When buying new headphones, it’s important that you’re happy with your purchase and the only way that’s possible is if you know what you’re looking for.

The biggest question to ask yourself is — do you want headphones or earphones? There are fantastic options out there for both types, but it’s important to consider whether you want something that you wear as cups over your ears or if you prefer to place earbuds in your ears. Both offer pros and cons. Headphones are a more snug and secure fit, but they might feel a bit heavy or awkward when working out, which is where earphones feel comfier and less noticeable. However, earphones can be more likely to fall out if you don’t find the right fit for you.

Whichever you choose, it’s also important to consider how wired you want them to be. Are you fine with headphones that attach to your smartphone via a cable? Or would you prefer a wireless solution that connects via Bluetooth? Depending on your phone, Bluetooth might be your only option. Truly wireless earphones don’t even have wires connecting the two sides of the earphones together, though that does mean you can enjoy the freedom of never getting tangled up in cables.

It’s also a wise idea to consider active noise cancellation. This feature helps block out surrounding noise which is great if you want to listen to music while working or simply want to zone out from what’s going on around you.

Don’t forget battery life either, especially if you want a pair of headphones that last you all day without needing to be recharged. If you know you’ll be near a power source regularly though, this will be less of an issue.

Take the time to figure out what’s important to you, then make sure you dive into a great deal this Labor Day 2020.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations