Best Labor Day sales: What deals you should expect in 2019

Labor Day 2019 lands on Monday, September 2 this year, marking the beginning of the end of summer. Labor Day was originally organized as a celebration of various labor unions’ contributions to the U.S. economy, but it has since become somewhat of a buying holiday for consumers since then. With Prime Day in its wake and Black Friday still months away, Labor Day weekend is one of the best times to find big savings and sales.

While the best Labor Day sales have traditionally been on mattresses, clothing, and outdoor gear, you can expect deals on just about everything this year — thanks to Walmart and Amazon. The amount of online savings that center around 3-day weekends are pretty overwhelming, however, so we’ve put together a helpful guide to navigating the deals. Whether you’re in the market for a glorious new 4K TV, laptop, or just a huge pile of new clothes, Labor Day is an excellent time to find discounts.

When are the best Labor Day sales?

best labor day sales card

Labor Day may be on September 2, but most of the sales will likely come much early than that. It all depends on what it is your looking to save on before summer ends. Some of the earliest deals will be on mattresses, with companies like Casper, Tempur-Pedic, Leesa, and Tuft and Needle usually dropping prices weeks in advance. Many clothing companies will also extend their back-to-school and summer sales through September, so you don’t even really need to wait for those.

All in all, the best Labor Day sales will officially begin a week before the actual holiday. Walmart, REI, Home Depot, and many more big retailers will probably offer up their biggest discounts as early as August 26 this year.

What Labor Day sales can you expect?

Though this shopping holiday is quite a bit more subdued than Black Friday, it is still one of the best times to save yourself a solid chunk of money. It is also one of the last times of the year to grab big discounts before you have to start putting all of your budget towards Christmas gifts for loved ones. So if you’re in the market for some new stuff, these are the sales you should keep your eye on:

4K TV Deals: Televisions are one of those things that are always on sale these days. With 8K TVs hitting the market, weekend sales are an awesome time grab huge savings on already deeply discounted 4K TVs. Amazon and Walmart will likely have some noteworthy discounts on Samsung, Vizio, TCL, and LG options worth looking into.

Laptop Deals: Considering many back-to-school sales are already happening, Labor Day discounts are really just an extension of that. Dell, HP, and Lenovo are all likely to have some of their deepest discounts on notebooks, 2-in-1s, Chromebooks, and monitors. There will also likely be some solid iPad deals available.

Mattress Sales: When it comes to beds, pillows, and sheets, holiday weekends are the absolute best time to buy. Though the majority of brick and mortar retail chains will all be having blowout mattress sales, the best savings are likely to be online.

Smartwatch Deals: Wearables have become one of the most popular new devices on the market, and with the convenience they provide, it’s easy to see why. You can expect to see discounts on Apple Watches, Samsung Gear, and Fitbit smartwatches for Labor Day weekend.

Clothing Sales: With Labor Day weekend marking the beginning of a new school year, you can expect the best discounts to be on clothes. Old Navy, Gap, Nordstrom, and REI usually have some great site-wide sales to pick through around then end of August.

Beauty Sales: Makeup, hair dryers, curling irons, and many other fashion accessories are probably going to get good discounts. You can expect to see a few online sales from Sephora as well, so keep your eye out for those.

Where are the best Labor Day sales?

Though we don’t yet know all of the retailers that will be hosting sales this Labor Day weekend, we do at least have a decent idea of what to expect based on previous years. Here are some of the best sales we think we’ll see in 2019:

Amazon Sale: It’s unclear whether or not the retail giant will have an actual landing page for the event, but that doesn’t matter. Amazon prices tend to fluctuate based on trends, so you can expect decent deals on tech, clothing, and gear.

Walmart Sale: Unlike Amazon, Walmart will have a clearly marked Labor Day sales page. The best discounts are likely to be on 4K TVs, Dell laptops, and outdoor furniture. Though plenty of other things will get price cuts as well.

REI Sale: If you’re hoping to pick up a new tent, Yeti cooler, or just a decent jacket, REI’s annual Labor Day sale is a great time to do so.

Home Depot Sale: If Home Depot’s Labor Day sale is anything like all of its other sales this year, there’s a good chance you can expect up to 40% off major appliances. They are also highly likely to have some decent savings on grills and power tools as well.

Best Buy Sale: The tech retailer tends to follow suit with Home Depot in offering deep discounts on appliances. However, they will likely take it a step further with MacBook deals and other laptop savings this year.

