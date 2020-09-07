  1. Deals
Best Labor Day Tablet Deals 2020: Apple and Samsung

By

Labor Day is back and this year the sales are better than ever. It’s as if retailers took a look at the summer we’ve had and said, collectively, “these guys need a break,” and have offered some terrific Labor Day sales. As we look toward going back to school, or just to upgrade our tech in the home, some of the handiest gear in 2020 takes the form of tablets, which are solving more problems than ever before. Fortunately, there are oodles of fantastic Labor Day tablet deals just waiting to be snapped up today.

Today’s best Labor Day Tablet Deals

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (32GB, Wi-Fi)$118, was $150
  • Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model)$279, was $329
  • Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model)$350, was $399
  • Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi, Latest Model)$480, was $530
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (128GB, Wi-Fi)$530, was $650
  • Apple iPad Air (256GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model)$550, was $650
  • Apple iPad Air (256GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi, Latest Model)$680, was $780

Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 32GB

$320 $329
Wi-Fi only Apple iPad with 32 GB storage and a 10.2-inch diagonal display.
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen, 10.5"

$499 $650
Our pick for the best Android tablet and the best iPad Pro alternative, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, has a crisp, colorful display and promises cinematic sound. The purchase comes with the S Pen.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 32GB (2019)

$118 $150
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A with 32GB storage and an 8-inch display give you up to 13 hours operation per charge. This is a 2019 model and still an awesome buy.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch - 256GB storage - WiFi

$525 $730
If you need a bit more oomph, this upgraded Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes with 256GB of storage and space for a MicroSD card, making it the ultimate tablet for a media-hungry user.
Buy at Samsung

All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet 2-Pack

$210 $280
Amazon's latest version Kids Edition Fire HD 8 wiht an 8-inch HD display, 32 GB storage, 1-year free Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, and a kid-proof case. 25% off for a 2-pack.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5-inch (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

$325 $400
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is the portable and super-light tablet for anyone needing an on-the-go tablet. It has good specs and a beautiful display, and it's yours for a bargain price.
Buy at Samsung

All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32GB)

$126 $150
A Full HD display and a powerful processor make the newly released Fire tablet a wonderful entertainment device. It also comes with Alexa, so you can easily connect to info, entertainment, and people.
Buy at Newegg

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB), (Latest Model)

$400 $429
Apple iPad with an A10 Fusion CPU, 10.2-inch Retina display, 128 GB storage, Wi-Fi and cellular, 8MP back camera and FaceTime HD front camera, stereo speakers, and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go (Intel Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB)

$525 $549
Microsoft Surface Go convertible tablet and notebook with 10-inch display, Intel Pentium Gold PU, 8GB Ram, and 128 GB storage.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Slate 12.3-Inch 2 in 1 Tablet Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB

$529 $799
With the Pixel Slate, Google attempts to unite the mobile and desktop worlds in a new way. Get 2-in-1 functionality along with savings when you order from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung - Galaxy Tab A (2019) - 10.1" - 32GB - Black

$200 $230
Galaxy Tab A has an octa-core processor and 2GB RAM allows the tablet to switch seamlessly between multiple apps. It holds 32GB of storage, which is just enough for day-to-day use.
Buy at Target

Dragon Touch K10 Tablet

$100 $160
The Dragon Touch tablet has a 10-inch diagonal 1280 x 800 HD display and runs on Android 8.1. Power by a quad-core processor. Includes 16 GB of storage expandable to 128 GB, GPS, FM, and 5G Wi-Fi.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini 4, 64GB, Space Gray - WiFi (Renewed)

$327 $450
Apple iPad Mini 4 with 64GB of storage. inspected and tested by Amazon suppliers. 7.9-inch Retina display, Apple iOS 9, Dual-Core A8 Chip with Quad-Core graphics, 8MP iSight camera.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 64GB

$280
2019 model Samsung Galaxy Tab A with a 10.1-inch display and 64 GB of storage. Dolby Atmos surround sound.
Buy at Samsung

How to choose a new tablet

Like any piece of computing equipment, tablets come in all sizes and have vastly different features. It’s important not to get overwhelmed by bright shiny features that you’re never going to use, and instead narrow your search by asking yourself what you’ll actually be using this tablet for. Say you’re getting something to keep the kids mesmerized during car trips; in that case, you probably don’t need to spend a great deal of money on the tablet with the best camera. Any tablet is going to be able to stream Netflix or other streaming services, and kids are not careful by nature, so don’t break the bank on an iPad Pro when a Samsung Galaxy will do the same job at a fraction of the cost. On the other hand, if this tablet is going to be your work life for the next while, you might want to search out a tablet with a top-notch camera to help with all your Zoom and Skype calls.

Another thing to consider is the operating system on all your other devices. If everything else in your life is Apple (Apple Watch, MacBook, HomePod, et cetera), you’ll probably want to begin and end your search with iPads. Make your life easier, not the opposite.

Some other features to consider: Storage is a big one. If you’re using your tablet for work (or every day) and that work involves a good deal of documents, photos, videos, and multimedia assets that you’ll want to have on your at all times, as opposed to in the cloud, look for a tablet with upwards of 1TB of storage. Battery life is another; they range from 3,000 mAh to 8,000 mAh, which is obviously more than twice the battery. If you’re going to be doing lots of Skype or Zoom, pay attention to where the camera is located (front-facing tend to be better for this kind of communication; rear cameras are better for scanning). When it comes to the processor, again, ask yourself how big an engine you need. If you’re doing basic things like prepping documents and watching videos, any chip will be fine. If you’ve been blown away by ads of people drawing on their tablet, and typing with a detachable keyboard, make sure your tablet supports these features. And finally, if you’re planning on using your tablet far away from Wi-Fi, make sure it has LTE capabilities. If you want to use your tablet in this way, you will of course need to add your tablet to your wireless provider’s plan.

