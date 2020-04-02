  1. Deals
Convert your couch to an office with these cheap lap desk deals

By

Laptops were made with the utmost convenience and portability in mind. It simply packs all the features you possibly need for productivity and entertainment while leaving a small footprint. Although it’s called a laptop, placing it directly on top of your lap isn’t really ideal. For one, you might strain your neck from bowing down to your screen and secondly, it gets hot after some time.

Nowadays most of us are probably working from home and if you don’t have space to set up or you simply want to be more comfortable, a lap desk would sure come in handy. You can work right from your bed, sofa, and take it as far as lounging at your backyard. Whether you’re typing, doing some notes, sketching, or snacking, a lap desk is definitely more stable than your bare lap. If you want to get in on savings, we’ve pooled together the best cheap lap desk deals you can find from Walmart. On the other hand, if you feel like you’ve been spending a whole lot of time sitting, you might want to check out our standing desk deals.

Today’s best lap desk deals:

  • LapGear Deluxe Media Lap Desk$20 ($5 off)
  • Best Choice Kid’s Folding Lap Desk —  $26  ($19 off)
  • HPPY Fully Adjustable Laptop Table Stand$34 ($82 off)
  • Costway Portable Bamboo Laptop Desk —  $55  ($25 off)

Best Choice Products Kids Folding Lap Desk

$26 $44
Expires soon
Encourage kids to be productive and creative anywhere they go. This plastic lap desk is easy to clean and has enough storage to hold pens and notebooks underneath the flat work space.
Buy at Walmart

Anself Retro Plain Design Adjustable Bamboo Lap Desk

$23 $37
Expires soon
Anself's retro bamboo lap desk is waterproof and adjustable to four heights. It can be used as a portable work space, food tray, standing desk, or a tablet holder.
Buy at Walmart

LapGear Deluxe Media Lap Desk

$20 $25
Expires soon
LapGear's Deluxe Media lap desk is great for working at home and on the go with a reinforced carry handle. The tapered cushion conforms to your lap, while the wrist pad provides added support.
Buy at Walmart

Walfront Foldable Table Lap Desk

$35 $93
Expires soon
Walfront's foldable lap desk is ideal for working on any surface. Its wide enough for a laptop, notebook, or sketchpad and has space for a mouse. It also has a cup holder and USB cooling fans.
Buy at Walmart

Atlantic 24-inch Adjustable Laptop Tray Table

$35 $70
Expires soon
This adjustable laptop tray can hold laptops, tablets, and notebooks up to 17 inches. It has space for a mouse and has a cup holder on the side.
Buy at Walmart

Pemberly Row Lap Desk Flip Top with Drawer and Foldable Legs

$48 $89
Expires soon
Pemberly Row's antique lap desk is crafted from solid composite wood and features a flip top and pullout drawer for working or lounging on the bed, sofa, or by the pool.
Buy at Walmart

HPPY Aluminum-Black Bed Tray

$34 $116
Expires soon
This lap desk is fully adjustable and lightweight while being able to effectively and safely support a laptop's entire frame. It's flexible, convenient and will allow you to work anywhere.
Buy at Walmart

Costway Portable Bamboo Laptop Desk

$45 $80
Expires soon
Set up a comfortable workspace wherever you are with Costway's eco-friendly lap desk. The fan-shaped design on the workspace helps heat escape from your PC and has a cup groove for beverages.
Buy at Walmart

Segmart Foldable Laptop Table Lap Desk

$36 $72
Expires soon
Whether you're working or having breakfast in bed or on the sofa, this foldable lap desk from Segmart would come in handy.
Buy at Walmart

FGY Portable Laptop Lap Desk

$16 $29
Expires soon
This cushioned lap desk aims to bring you comfort and operational experience. It can fit a 14-inch laptop and hold multiple devices such as tablets, phones, or books. It also has a slot for wires.
Buy at Walmart

How to choose a lap desk

Lap desks are made to enable you to set up work stations wherever you want and it helps prevent common health issues like poor posture or injuries due to recurrent stress on your wrists. Since gadgets get warm over extended use, having one propped up could shield your skin from getting burns and avoid encountering lags or shortening its life. It’s a valuable investment for remote workers, commuters, and students of all ages.

Lap desks aren’t exactly a new concept but they sure have come a long way from being just a chunk of wood. Contemporary units can be fully adjustable, ergonomic, and angled for the optimal viewing experience. Some even come with wrist pads, separate mouse board, a cup groove, cord keepers, built-in slots for tablets or smartphones, and drawers so that everything you need can be found in one place. Some are also designed with ventilation holes to help heat escape and cushioning for max comfort.

While there are more than a few lap desk deals you can choose from, you can narrow down your choices not just by getting the cheapest one available. One of the first things you need to consider is its size and weight. You got to make sure you have enough space to work and fit all your tools be it devices, notebooks, or sketchpads. And since you’re in store for portability at its finest, it would be wise to get something lightweight with a handle. This is where the material it is sourced from comes in — plastic models are generally light, steel is durable, and eco-friendly ones offer something for those particularly concerned about the environment. These could be made from bamboo or other natural materials that are kind to our planet and more often than not attractive pieces.

Another significant factor is the lap tray’s sturdiness. It may look slim and elegant but you have to ask yourself if it could support heavier weights because laptops are not created equal. Collapsible models are great when you want to make changes to its height and orientation but it could wobble at times. That shouldn’t be a deal-breaker if it has silica or rubber grips that will keep your stuff in place.

The great thing about lap desks is that it is versatile and multifunctional. You can use it for work and for leisure like when you want to have breakfast in bed. These cheap lap desk deals just give you the chance to get one without having to spend a fortune.

