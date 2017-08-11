These are our favorite 5 laser printer deals to save you time and money

Having a printer on hand can save you both time and money, even if you don’t print often. As we continually move toward a digital lifestyle, certain documents, especially business and legal ones, still need to be made tangible for signatures, security, and general safekeeping. If you’ve already read up on how to choose the best printer and think a laser model is better fit for you than an inkjet printer, read on to discover the best laser printer deals available right now.

Brother HL-L2340DW Compact Laser Printer Score the No. 1 best-seller in the Laser Computer Printer category on Amazon when you purchase the Brother HL-L2340DW Compact Laser Printer, which is currently 17 percent off. The printer is a fast, reliable monochrome laser printer designed for small businesses and home offices. It prints sharp, professional-looking black-and-white pages with up to 2400-by-600 dpi resolution at a fast print speed of up to 27 pages per minute. With automatic duplex printing (two-sided printing), it’s ideal for printing business documents including multipage reports, spreadsheets, invoices, and more. This model is an upgraded version of previous Brother printers and features a one-line LCD display for easy navigation, menu selection, and a simplified wireless setup. You can easily share the printer with others on a wireless network using your standard Wi-Fi connection, or you can connect it to a single computer with a USB cord via the high-speed USB port. The printer is Energy Star Qualified, offers a Toner Save mode to reduce toner use when you are printing less critical business documents, and boasts an N-in-1 printing option to help reduce paper and toner usage by combining multiple pages onto one sheet of paper. This model is conveniently Amazon Dash Replenishment Enabled, so you have the option to setup automatic reordering of ink or toner when running low. The Brother HL-L2340DW Compact Laser Printer regularly retails for $120 but is currently discounted to $100 on Amazon, saving you $20 (17 percent). Amazon