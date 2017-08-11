These are our favorite 5 laser printer deals to save you time and money

Having a printer on hand can save you both time and money, even if you don’t print often. As we continually move toward a digital lifestyle, certain documents, especially business and legal ones, still need to be made tangible for signatures, security, and general safekeeping. If you’ve already read up on how to choose the best printer and think a laser model is better fit for you than an inkjet printer, read on to discover the best laser printer deals available right now.
Brother HL-L2340DW Compact Laser Printer
Score the No. 1 best-seller in the Laser Computer Printer category on Amazon when you purchase the Brother HL-L2340DW Compact Laser Printer, which is currently 17 percent off. The printer is a fast, reliable monochrome laser printer designed for small businesses and home offices.
It prints sharp, professional-looking black-and-white pages with up to 2400-by-600 dpi resolution at a fast print speed of up to 27 pages per minute. With automatic duplex printing (two-sided printing), it’s ideal for printing business documents including multipage reports, spreadsheets, invoices, and more. This model is an upgraded version of previous Brother printers and features a one-line LCD display for easy navigation, menu selection, and a simplified wireless setup. You can easily share the printer with others on a wireless network using your standard Wi-Fi connection, or you can connect it to a single computer with a USB cord via the high-speed USB port. The printer is Energy Star Qualified, offers a Toner Save mode to reduce toner use when you are printing less critical business documents, and boasts an N-in-1 printing option to help reduce paper and toner usage by combining multiple pages onto one sheet of paper.
This model is conveniently Amazon Dash Replenishment Enabled, so you have the option to setup automatic reordering of ink or toner when running low. The Brother HL-L2340DW Compact Laser Printer regularly retails for $120 but is currently discounted to $100 on Amazon, saving you $20 (17 percent).
Brother Printer HLL8260CDW Business Color Laser Printer
Get a color printer for your small business with this Brother Printer HLL8260CDW Business Color Laser Printer, which is currently $56 off on Amazon. The printer is cost-effective, comes with advanced connectivity options, and has a flexible paper capacity.
The color printer delivers print speeds up to 33 pages per minute (in black and white) and provides automatic duplex printing. It comes with with a standard-yield 3,000-page black toner cartridge and three standard-yield 1,800-page color cartridges (TN-431 Series) for cost efficient printing in both black and white and color. To help lower operating costs, high-yield replacement cartridges are available that deliver 4,500 pages of black and 4,000 of pages color. Your entire office or workaround can connect to the printer using basic a Gigabit Ethernet connection, and you can conveniently print wirelessly from a wide range of mobile devices using AirPrint, Google Cloud Print 2.0, Brother iPrint&Scan (a free downloadable app available in the Google Play Store and Apple iTunes Store), and Mopria. You can also connect your mobile device directly without a router using Wi-Fi Direct. The printer has a 250-sheet capacity, adjustable (letter or legal size) paper tray and a 50-sheet-capacity multipurpose tray to print on less common-sized paper, such as envelopes.
The Brother Printer HLL8260CDW Business Color Laser Printer normally retails for $350 but is currently on sale for $294 on Amazon, providing a $56 (16 percent) discount.
HP LaserJet Pro M402n Monochrome Printer
Print documents more quickly and securely with this HP LaserJet Pro M402n Monochrome Printer, which is currently $41 off on Amazon. Designed for those who don’t have time to wait around, the printer wakes up and prints faster than many comparable models.
The printer provides print speeds up to 40 ppm and prints the first page in as fast as 5.6 seconds. Beyond matching your fast-paced lifestyle, the printer delivers comprehensive security to guard against threats and fraud. Featuring HP Auto-On/Auto-Off Technology, it helps you save money and more easily manage tasks. Enjoy the convenience of remote printer management as you proactively manage your printer and remotely monitor status using HP Web Jetadmin. This model comes with a 1-year limited hardware warranty, plus 24-hour web support.
The HP LaserJet Pro M402n Monochrome Printer regularly retails for $230 but is currently marked down to $189 on Amazon, saving you $41 (18 percent).
Canon Lasers imageCLASS LBP151dw Wireless Monochrome Printer
Get the perfect printer for your home or home office with this Canon Lasers imageCLASS LBP151dw Wireless Monochrome Printer, which is currently $90 off on Amazon. While compact, it still prints high-quality professional documents quickly and securely.
The home printer prints in black and white at speeds of up to 28 pages per minute, and delivers your first print in 8 seconds or less. It uses only2 watts or less of energy in energy-saving mode, and is set to automatic duplexing right out of the box to help you save on paper and energy costs. The printer handles of up to 250 sheets in a front-loading cassette, one sheet in the multipurpose tray, and it can print up to 15,000 pages per month. Print from your computer no matter where it’s located by connecting to Wi-Fi, or print on the go with various mobile features such as Mopria Print Service and Google Cloud Print. You can also use the Canon PRINT Business app, which allows you to print from compatible iOS or Android devices.
The Canon Lasers imageCLASS LBP151dw Wireless Monochrome Printer regularly retails for $169 but is currently discounted to $79 on Amazon, saving you $90 (53 percent).
Samsung Electronics Xpress SL-C430W/XAA Wireless Color Printer
Get a fast printer that makes your day easier with this Samsung Electronics Xpress SL-C430W/XAA Wireless Color Printer, which is currently $65 off on Amazon. The color printer is equipped with a 400 MHz processor and 64 MB memory and can print up to 19 pages per minute.
The printer provides bold blacks thanks to Samsung’s unique Rendering Engine for Clean Page technology , which produces that sharp text and clear images on a range of paper sizes and thicknesses. You’ll also get vibrant colors with the built-in Smart CMS, which improves the quality of mobile printing with an automatic image adjustment function that enhances sharpness and removes white gaps. The printer has both NFC and Wi-Fi connectivity so you can easily print from your mobile device. On-the-go printing is even easier with the Samsung Mobile Print App that works on your favorite smart phones, including iOS, Android, and Microsoft Windows phones, as well as on Amazon Kindles, such as the Amazon Fire HD 8. A convenient Eco button provides a one-button push option to reduce toner and paper use, along with energy costs.
The Samsung Electronics Xpress SL-C430W/XAA Wireless Color Printer normally retails for $230 but is currently marked down to $165 on Amazon, saving you $65 (28 percent).
MORE DEALS
- 12 back-to-school deals to get you ready for a new year
- Amazon prime student membership deal: 50% off and 6 months free
- 12 awesome mobile deals on phones, wireless gadgets, and more
- 8 portable tech gadgets you shouldn’t leave home without
Looking for more great deals on portable tech and other electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.