Taking Zoom online classes? Here are the best learning from home deals

By

Taking online classes is a great way to learn from home, especially for students who are working part-time or taking on courses gradually. There are so many ways to stay connected for your online class — Zoom, Google Classroom, Ed Puzzle, Scholastic, online textbooks and more — but you need the right tech setup and equipment to be successful.

If you’ve suddenly found yourself homeschooling and taking on the role of teacher for your kids or if you’re looking to pick up a new skill, there are some things you want to have available. In order to have a seamless learning experience at home, we’ve scoured the internet to find you the best deals for students taking online classes.

Best learn from home deals

Save on refurbished iPads from Apple

Up to $370 off
Expires soon
Brand new isn't the only way to buy iPads, and if you're willing to buy refurbished, you can score a hefty discount. Apple is offering up to $280 off a range of refurbished iPads on its online store.
Buy at Apple

Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th Generation) and iPad Air (3rd Generation)

$144 $159
Expires soon
Turn your 7th-gen 10.2-inch iPad or 3rd-gen iPad Air into a lightweight laptop-like workstation with the Apple Smart Keyboard folio. (Note that this does not work with the 6th-gen 9.7-inch iPads.)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Slate 12.3-Inch 2 in 1 Tablet Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB

$450 $799
Expires soon
With the Pixel Slate, Google attempts to unite the mobile and desktop worlds in a new way. Get 2-in-1 functionality along with savings when you order from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
KEYBOARD FOR MAC

Apple Magic Keyboard 2

$89 $99
Expires soon
Work from a MacBook? Get the same typing experience without having to have the lid open with the Magic Keyboard -- eliminating the need to crouch over a small screen while working with a monitor.
Buy at Amazon
3-month Office 365 Trial and 1-year FreeTime Unlimited

Amazon - Fire 7 Kids Edition 2019 release - 7" - Tablet - 16GB - Blue

$100
Expires soon
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition has a protective case, easy-to-use parental controls, dual 2.0 MP cameras, 16 GB of storage, and a 7-inch display. Includes a 1-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited.
Buy at Best Buy

Asus Chromebook 14-inch Laptop C423NA (64GB)

$269
Expires soon
This 14-inch portable Chromebook is a great laptop for multitasking with work or play. Its battery life is up to 10 hours and at its price, it's great as a beginner laptop for kids at home.
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPad Mini (64GB)

$350 $400
Expires soon
The latest model of the iPad Mini is not only discounted but comes with a year of Apple TV+. This iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil which is great for students and creatives.
Buy at Best Buy
$25 Shutterfly credit and 1-year FreeTime Unlimited

Amazon - Kindle Kids Edition

$110
Expires soon
Kids can get their own Kindle with a 6-inch anti-glare display, 8GB memory, and Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder tools. It runs for weeks on a single battery charge.
Buy at Best Buy

All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB)

$100 $150
Expires soon
A Full HD display and a powerful processor make the newly released Fire tablet a wonderful entertainment device. It also comes with Alexa, so you can easily connect to info, entertainment, and people.
Buy at Amazon
CHEAP IPAD

10.5-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB)

$399 $799
Expires soon
This iPad boasts an excellent display, upgraded storage and a faster processor. Running Apple's new iPad OS, this tablet is still a top-notch performer that's perfect for any home office.
Buy at Walmart

Acer KG241 bii 24-inch 16:9 FreeSync LCD Monitor

$110
Expires soon
This Acer monitor was designed with gamers in mind but it makes a great working laptop if you're just looking to expense something in the $100 range and have it shipped quickly.
Buy at B&H Photo

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

$129 $160
Expires soon
The Apple Pencil is the best accessory for your iPad. Edit pictures, write notes and save them digitally, customize documents, and have fun drawing with this excellent pen.
Buy at Walmart
LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, 32GB)

$299 $329
Expires soon
The 7th-generation iPad hasn't been out long but you can already find it for a great deal. The perennial favorite tablet got an upgrade with a larger screen size, Smart Connector, and iPadOS.
Buy at Amazon

How to learn from home

Aside from having the right tech you also need to get on the right mindset of online learning and what working from home entails.

Helpful tips

  • Preview your setup: Test your webcam, microphone, and internet speed, so that you don’t run into any issues or end up distracting others.
  • Ask questions: One benefit of moving the traditional classroom online is that with Zoom chat or Google Hangouts are great for asking more questions online while staying in your comfort zone.
  • Rewatch lessons: Without the pressure to take on so much information at once take the pressure off of memorizing right away by re-watching lessons and learning at your own pace.
  • Freshen up: Make sure you know how to properly save files, record your screen, convert a PDF file to Word, and other basic functions.

Make learning fun

There are a lot of fun educational games for kids online. Minecraft added educational puzzles, challenges, and assignments for kids to enjoy with friends.

Resources

While you may not get the direct contact with your professor, teacher, or tutor, there are still a lot of benefits to learning from home. There are great online resources such as borrowing e-books from your library. You can also browse free educational databases for students, including free virtual field trips to museums and zoos.

Apps

Looking for more great stuff? Find more home office deals on our curated deals page.

