With retailers dropping prices left and right, it’s the perfect time to pick up Black Friday earbuds deals like this amazing LG Tone Black Friday deal that slashes $70 off their price tag. This is one of the best Black Friday deals on great wireless earbuds you’re going to see anywhere, so if you’ve been thinking of getting a pair for on-the-go music listening, this might be the deal you’ve been waiting for.

There are a few things that all of the best true wireless earbuds have in common: excellent sound quality, great battery life, and a comfortable fit that you can wear for hours at a time. You’ll find all of those on the LG Tone Free FP9, a travel-oriented pair of earbuds that’s heavily discounted right now on Best Buy. You can pick up these buds for just $130, which is $70 off the regular price of $200. If you’re interested in these unique earbuds, keep reading to learn more.

We’ve reviewed other models from the LG Tone series in the past such as the LG Tone Platinum SE, but the LG Tone Free FP9 are a big step forward in a lot of ways. They’re packed with many technological innovations that have made LG a leader in home audio, such as an immersive 3D sound stage with spatial upmixing, and a Hi-Fi sound profile with a built-in equalizer tuned by Meridian Audio. To put it simply: You’ll love listening to music on these, no matter what your favorite genre is. It also has excellent call quality with echo cancellation and noise reduction for loud environments, which is perfect for taking work calls and meetings on the go.

As soon as you put these on, you’ll immediately notice just how comfortable they are. The design is contoured to fit the shape of your ear to ensure a comfortable fit. The ear gels are hypoallergenic and non-toxic, so you won’t have any irritation even when worn for long stretches at a time. There’s even a charging case that has a unique UVnano cleaning technology, which kills all the bacteria on the buds while they’re powering up. The case provides up to 24 hours of playtime in total, with up to 10 hours on the buds alone, so you can listen to music the entire day.

With world-class audio and a unique set of features, the LG Tone Free FP9 wireless earbuds offer unbeatable value for the price. You can pick them up for just $130 at Best Buy. That’s a discount of $70 on the original price of $200. If these sound like the perfect buds for you or a loved one, pick up a pair before this discount expires!

