Best cheap LG TV deals for April 2021

If you’re thinking about treating yourself to a new TV this season, you’ll find a huge range of brands offering 4K TV deals. So which one should you pick? You can’t go wrong with a trusted brand like LG, which is known for producing high-quality TVs using the latest technology. But because of the focus on high-quality products, it isn’t easy to find cheap LG TVs. That’s why we’re here to help with this round-up of LG TV deals to help you score a great new TV for a bargain price.

Today’s best LG TV deals

How to choose an LG TV

When it comes to choosing a new TV, you’ll quickly find there is a massive range of prices, features, and sizes available. LG is a high-end brand, so its TVs tend to be pricier but of a high quality. That’s a good thing, as cheap TVs can look disappointing in person, even if they offer 4K and seem like a good deal online. Buying from a respected brand like LG gives you confidence that you’ll be getting a high-quality, long-lasting TV that will look fantastic. For a big, beautiful display, you’ll find many great LG options from 4K to 8K. That said, it’s not as if every LG TV is expensive — it’s possible to pick up cheap LG TVs for under $1,000, especially if you find LG TV deals.

Speaking of resolution, if you’re looking for a TV now then you should certainly lean toward at least 4K resolution. HD TVs don’t offer the same crispness and quality as 4K, and with streaming services like Netflix offering 4K streams, you want a TV that can show your content at the best resolution possible. You might think that if 4K is good, then 8K must be even better, right? But that’s not exactly true. Most people see a significant difference between HD and 4K resolutions, but the difference between 4K and 8K can be one of diminishing returns. And the elephant in the room is the lack of 8K content. There’s a small handful of YouTube channels that have content in 8K, and some special sporting events can be broadcast in 8K. But in general, most content just isn’t available in resolutions higher than 4K.

Does that make 8K TVs pointless? Not exactly. There are upscaling features, where TVs use an onboard processor to display content at a higher resolution. And some people want an 8K TV so they can be ready for the future when 8K content will be more broadly available. If you love cutting-edge technology and you want the absolute best resolution possible, then one of the best 8K TVs might be for you. But for most people, 4K is the sweet spot.

A final consideration is if you want OLED or LED, or even the more evenly-matched QLED or OLED. Standard TVs are LED, while OLED models offer deeper blacks and richer colors. They used to be less bright than LED TVs, but recently that has improved. If you want brightness and rich colors, though, then you might look into QLED models, which use quantum dots to turn up the backlighting.

