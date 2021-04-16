  1. Deals

Best cheap LG TV deals for April 2021

By

If you’re thinking about treating yourself to a new TV this season, you’ll find a huge range of brands offering 4K TV deals. So which one should you pick? You can’t go wrong with a trusted brand like LG, which is known for producing high-quality TVs using the latest technology. But because of the focus on high-quality products, it isn’t easy to find cheap LG TVs. That’s why we’re here to help with this round-up of LG TV deals to help you score a great new TV for a bargain price.

Today’s best LG TV deals
Expires soon

LG 60" Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV

$480 $800
Get yourself some 4K goodness with this 60-inch panel from LG, powered by a quad-core processor and compatible with both the Google Home and Alexa platforms.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

77-inch LG OLED 4K TV with soundbar and wall mount

$3,797 $6,500
If you're looking for everything you need for a TV upgrade in one package, this set offers a top-notch TV in a huge size, plus a wall mount, soundbar, and HDMI cable.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

65-inch LG 4K NanoCell TV

$997 $1,200
LG's NanoCell display offers bright colors and a sharp, accurate picture, with a super slim bezel and local dimming to make your movies,TV shows, and even games look even better.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

65-inch LG NanoCell 99 8K TV

$2,800 $3,500
This NanoCell display offers natural, lifelike colors with excellent accuracy, even over wide viewing angles. So it's the perfect centerpiece for a home theater setup to enjoy with friends or family.
Buy Now
Expires soon

75-inch UN6970 LED 4K TV

$850
This beautiful IPS display is viewable from wide angles without fading or losing detail, making it perfect for watching in big groups or busy rooms like a living room or games room.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV

$693
With its quad core processor to render your content in beautiful 4K resolution plus sound features like ultra surround and Bluetooth Surround Reality, this TV sounds as good as it looks.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

50-inch LG UN7000 4K TV

$350
With a quad core processor to make your 4K content look as good as possible, this TV uses LG's webOS software to allow you to access streaming services as well as over-the-air channels.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

77-Inch LG Class GX Series OLED 4K Smart TV (OLED77GXPUA)

$3,800 $4,300
This TV has the a9 Gen 3 AI chip at its core which works to deliver stunning visuals and audio. It connects to the Wi-Fi and comes with virtual assistants for convenient streaming and control.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-Inch LG Class GX Series OLED 4K Smart TV (OLED65GXPUA)

$2,300 $2,600
Powered by the a9 Gen 3 AI processor, this TV makes everything you hear and see smoother and more dynamic. It fully integrates with voice assistants for easier control, too.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-Inch LG Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (65UN7000PUD)

$520
Upgrade movie nights with this LG 4K TV. Its impressive audio-visual capacities are paired with the webOS platform which provides access to various popular streaming channels.
Buy at Best Buy

How to choose an LG TV

When it comes to choosing a new TV, you’ll quickly find there is a massive range of prices, features, and sizes available. LG is a high-end brand, so its TVs tend to be pricier but of a high quality. That’s a good thing, as cheap TVs can look disappointing in person, even if they offer 4K and seem like a good deal online. Buying from a respected brand like LG gives you confidence that you’ll be getting a high-quality, long-lasting TV that will look fantastic. For a big, beautiful display, you’ll find many great LG options from 4K to 8K. That said, it’s not as if every LG TV is expensive — it’s possible to pick up cheap LG TVs for under $1,000, especially if you find LG TV deals.

Speaking of resolution, if you’re looking for a TV now then you should certainly lean toward at least 4K resolution. HD TVs don’t offer the same crispness and quality as 4K, and with streaming services like Netflix offering 4K streams, you want a TV that can show your content at the best resolution possible. You might think that if 4K is good, then 8K must be even better, right? But that’s not exactly true. Most people see a significant difference between HD and 4K resolutions, but the difference between 4K and 8K can be one of diminishing returns. And the elephant in the room is the lack of 8K content. There’s a small handful of YouTube channels that have content in 8K, and some special sporting events can be broadcast in 8K. But in general, most content just isn’t available in resolutions higher than 4K.

Does that make 8K TVs pointless? Not exactly. There are upscaling features, where TVs use an onboard processor to display content at a higher resolution. And some people want an 8K TV so they can be ready for the future when 8K content will be more broadly available. If you love cutting-edge technology and you want the absolute best resolution possible, then one of the best 8K TVs might be for you. But for most people, 4K is the sweet spot.

A final consideration is if you want OLED or LED, or even the more evenly-matched QLED or OLED. Standard TVs are LED, while OLED models offer deeper blacks and richer colors. They used to be less bright than LED TVs, but recently that has improved. If you want brightness and rich colors, though, then you might look into QLED models, which use quantum dots to turn up the backlighting.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best smartphones for video recording

xiaomi mi 11 review video playback

The best 4K TVs under $500 for 2021

The best 8K TVs for 2021

family watching LG ZX 8K OLED

The best HDMI cables for 2021

monoprice active hdmi cable

Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: When is it, and what to expect

best memorial day sales 2020

Best cheap gaming chair deals for April 2021: AKRacing, Respawn, and more

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

We can’t believe how cheap Beats Studio3 headphones are at Amazon

beats studio3 wireless headphones deal amazon april 2021 shadow gray

Best Prime Day Kindle Deals 2021: What to expect

amazon kindle unlimited two month free trial summer best ebook apps 4 768x512

Best Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals 2021: What to expect

best prime day amazon echo deals 2020

Best Buy slashes over $100 off the ultimate air fryer oven

emerald 25 liter digital air fryer over deal best buy april 2021 emeral oven

Best Staples deals and sales for April 2021

Staples Store

Amazon dropped the new Echo Show 10 price by $50 today!

amazon echo show 10 gen 2 vs 3 4 1

Best cheap Microsoft Office deals for March 2021

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001