Summer is nearly here, and so are some great Memorial Day sales. Among your standard gardening tool and outdoor furniture deals that seem to appear just about every holiday, we’ve also spotted some great sales on gaming gear, and the Xbox One deals are pretty good this year. Want to know where to shop? We’ve provided a list of the best deals below.

Today’s best Memorial Day Xbox One deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox One — $1 , was $15

— , was $15 1-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership for Xbox One — $9 , was $10

— , was $10 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership Card — $20 , was $25

— , was $25 Borderlands 3 (Xbox One) — $20 , was $40

— , was $40 NBA 2K20 (Xbox One) — $20 , was $30

— , was $30 FIFA 20 (Xbox One) — $25 , was $40

— , was $40 NHL 20 (Xbox One) — $25 , was $30

— , was $30 Minecraft Master Collection (Xbox One) — $45 , was $50

— , was $50 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Xbox One) — $55 , was $60

— , was $60 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership — $55, was $60

How to choose a new Xbox One

How do you choose between the various Xbox consoles? We’ve taken some time below to describe each option in a little more detail.

Microsoft currently sells three different Xbox consoles — the Xbox One S, the Xbox One S All-Digital, and the Xbox One X. The Xbox One X is the high-end model, offering 4K HDR and the best video quality out of any of the consoles. While the Xbox One S does also support 4K, the experience isn’t as great.

The Xbox One X has additional graphical processing capabilities, the ability to stream and record in 4K 60fps, and a better frame rate while gaming. It’s simply the best gaming experience available: Microsoft claims it’s four times as powerful as any current console.

If you don’t need a disc drive and 4K isn’t as important to you, consider the Xbox One S All-Digital. It’s the cheapest of the bunch, offering close to the same user experience as the run-of-the-mill Xbox One S, with the main difference being all games have to be downloaded over the internet and stored on the console or a hard drive.

We don’t see this as too much of an issue for most casual gamers, making it an excellent option for those who are just looking to game on an occasional basis. While it’s not the instant gratification of popping a disc in and playing, you have a 1TB drive to work with. That’s enough for about 15 or so games at any one time — and on a decent broadband connection, you’ll be able to download a game without too much waiting time.

