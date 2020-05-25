  1. Deals
Best Memorial Day Xbox One Deals 2020: Consoles and games

By

Summer is nearly here, and so are some great Memorial Day sales. Among your standard gardening tool and outdoor furniture deals that seem to appear just about every holiday, we’ve also spotted some great sales on gaming gear, and the Xbox One deals are pretty good this year. Want to know where to shop? We’ve provided a list of the best deals below.

Today’s best Memorial Day Xbox One deals

  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox One — $1, was $15
  • 1-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership for Xbox One$9, was $10
  • 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership Card$20, was $25
  • Borderlands 3 (Xbox One) — $20, was $40
  • NBA 2K20 (Xbox One) — $20, was $30
  • FIFA 20 (Xbox One) — $25, was $40
  • NHL 20 (Xbox One) — $25, was $30
  • Minecraft Master Collection (Xbox One) — $45, was $50
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Xbox One) — $55, was $60
  • 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership$55, was $60
NO DISK DRIVE

Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital (1TB)

$250 $300
Expires soon
Ditch the disk drive with the Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital. This console comes with download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale, and one-month of Xbox Live.
Buy at eBay
GEARS OF WAR 5 BUNDLE

Xbox One S (1TB) Gears of War 5 Bundle

$241 $300
Expires soon
This bundle includes an Xbox One S; a full-game download of Gears 5; a full-game download of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition; and full-game downloads of Gears of War 2, 3, and 4. Killer.
Buy at Amazon
NBK 2K20 BUNDLE

Xbox One S (1TB) NBA 2K20 Bundle

$290 $300
Expires soon
This bundle includes an Xbox One X; a full-game download of NBA 2K20; 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold; 1-Month of Xbox Game Pass, and 1-Month of EA Access.
Buy Now
STAR WARS BUNDLE

Xbox One S (1TB) Star Wars Bundle

$248 $300
Expires soon
This bundle includes an Xbox One S; a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition; 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold; 1-Month of Xbox Game Pass, and 1-Month of EA Access.
Buy at Amazon
GEARS OF WAR 5 BUNDLE

Xbox One X (1TB) Gears of War 5 Bundle

$389 $400
Expires soon
This bundle includes an Xbox One X; a full-game download of Gears 5; a full-game download of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition; and full-game downloads of Gears of War 2, 3, and 4. Killer.
Buy at Amazon
SHOOTER

Borderlands 3

$20 $40
Expires soon
Planet Pandora is in tatters. It's your job as a Vault Hunter to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in all the land. Sound fun? It is.
Buy at Best Buy
SPORTS & RACING

Need for Speed Payback

$15 $60
Expires soon
Put the pedal to the metal in Need for Speed Payback as you and your crew take on races, missions, and challenges to exact vengeance on The House, the nefarious cartel that rules the city.
Buy at Walmart
SHOOTER

Red Dead Redemption 2

$38 $60
Expires soon
It's 1899. You're an outlaw in America. Your decision? Stay loyal to the gang who raised you or put your own agenda first, as you rob, steal and fight across the heartland in order to survive.
Buy at Walmart

NBA 2K20

$20 $30
Expires soon
The most accurate and advanced basketball simulator released to date, NBA 2K20 will have you both playing as your favorite stars and starting from scratch as your own player from rookie to legend.
Buy at Best Buy

How to choose a new Xbox One

How do you choose between the various Xbox consoles? We’ve taken some time below to describe each option in a little more detail.

Microsoft currently sells three different Xbox consoles — the Xbox One S, the Xbox One S All-Digital, and the Xbox One X. The Xbox One X is the high-end model, offering 4K HDR and the best video quality out of any of the consoles. While the Xbox One S does also support 4K, the experience isn’t as great.

The Xbox One X has additional graphical processing capabilities, the ability to stream and record in 4K 60fps, and a better frame rate while gaming. It’s simply the best gaming experience available: Microsoft claims it’s four times as powerful as any current console.

If you don’t need a disc drive and 4K isn’t as important to you, consider the Xbox One S All-Digital. It’s the cheapest of the bunch, offering close to the same user experience as the run-of-the-mill Xbox One S, with the main difference being all games have to be downloaded over the internet and stored on the console or a hard drive.

We don’t see this as too much of an issue for most casual gamers, making it an excellent option for those who are just looking to game on an occasional basis. While it’s not the instant gratification of popping a disc in and playing, you have a 1TB drive to work with. That’s enough for about 15 or so games at any one time — and on a decent broadband connection, you’ll be able to download a game without too much waiting time.

