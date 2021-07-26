  1. Deals
Best cheap Microsoft Surface Laptop deals for July 2021

By
A woman sitting on a plinth using a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4.

Are you searching for the best Microsoft Surface Laptop deal you can buy today? You can find Microsoft’s thin and light Surface Laptop notebook computer in many configurations and price ranges. As mentioned in Digital Trends’ Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review, Surface Laptops share is the brand’s reputation for solid build quality, durability, typing experience, and, in most cases, excellent battery life. Whether you’re looking for a productivity powerhouse, a portable gaming machine, or a quality lightweight computer to use at home or school, we’ve tracked the deals to make it easier for you to find the best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals available today.

Best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,369 $1,699
This beefed-up version of the Surface Laptop 3 packs one of AMD's excellent Ryzen 5 APUs along with boosted RAM for great overall performance.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 2 (Intel Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB)

$471 $550
If all you want is a cheap tablet that runs Windows, the Surface Go 2 is as good as it gets. You can also pair it with a Type Cover Keyboard and use it like a laptop.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

$600 $700
Save on this Microsoft Surface Laptop Go thin laptop with a 12.4-inch touch screen, Intel CPU, 8 GB memory, and 128 GB solid state storage. This model configuration is right for work, home, or school.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,449 $1,599
The Surface Laptop 3 is built with the latest processor which makes it two times faster than the older model. It brings in up to 11.5 hours of battery life in such an elegant, compact form factor.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5" (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,922 $2,000
This 13.5-inch detachable notebook is an excellent option if you are looking for a compact 2-in-1 that can keep up with your grind.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB)

$1,399 $2,199
Load up for productivity and entertainment with this Microsoft Surface Laptop powerhouse. 8th generation Intel Core CPU, 16 GB Ram, and 512 GB of storage plus an all-day battery do the job.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,399 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go (Intel Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB)

$488 $549
Microsoft Surface Go convertible tablet and notebook with 10-inch display, Intel Pentium Gold PU, 8GB Ram, and 128GB storage.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (12.4" Touchscreen, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$750 $900
There's no sacrificing power for portability with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. It has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a gorgeous 12.4-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Go (Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$579 $659
The Microsoft Surface Go packs high-end desktop hardware including an Intel processor and 8GB RAM in a compact 10.1-inch design.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,180 $1,499
With a Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, this mid-range Surface Laptop 3 hits the price-to-performance sweet spot.
Buy at Amazon

Surface Book 3 13.5-inch 2-in-1 Laptop (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,440 $1,600
With this 2-in-1, you really can have it all. You'll get all the speed and power that comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with the portability of a tablet.
Buy at Walmart

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle

$619
This Microsoft Surface Go 2 bundle gets you a high-end and compact tablet, keyboard accessory, and an Office 365 subscription at a bargain.
Buy at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$600 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro vs. Surface Laptop

If you’re torn between purchasing a Microsoft Surface Laptop and a Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 tablet, look to your applications. The Surface Laptop and Surface Pro are each available with a range of options including CPUs, memory, storage, and, in the case of the Surface Laptop, display sizes. Both machines are solidly built despite their thin cases and light weights. As high-end computing devices, the Microsoft Surface alternatives include impressive design characteristics as well as functional competency.

The greatest differences between the Microsoft Surface Laptop and the Surface Pro are due to their respective designs. The Surface Laptop is indeed a laptop computer and as such the focus is on providing everything travelers and homebodies alike need for computing. The Surface Pro, on the other hand, is best considered a premium tablet with scads of power but a primary focus on portability. As our reviewer wrote in the Microsoft Surface Pro X review, the Pro X is “Absurdly thin and light.” The Pro X functions as a standalone tablet and also works with a pen, the Microsoft Surface Slim Pen. There’s also a combination keyboard and cover called a Type Cover. Unfortunately, the Type Cover and Slim Pen are not standard with all Surface Pro X models. You can buy both input devices separately or bundled with a Surface Pro X, but the designed-in independence from keyboards and external pointing devices underscores the Surface Pro X’s essential tablet identity.

One easy way to choose between the two Microsoft Surface models is to consider which format you are currently using or which you are most comfortable with. If you’re a laptop veteran, especially if you rarely use a touch screen even if you have one, you might find it awkward, at least at first, to use a machine rooted in tablet design. If, on the other hand, you already prefer to use tablets over conventional laptops, and all else being equal, lean toward a Microsoft Surface Pro for your next machine.

Best Microsoft Surface Laptop alternatives

If you’re not inclined to buy a Microsoft hardware product, there are a number of top-rated Microsoft Surface Laptop alternatives. The first model that most will think of is the always-excellent Dell XPS thin and light notebook. In the original Dell XPS 15 review, we said “the XPS 15 is the PC every laptop wishes it could be.” That was three years ago and the XPS 15 and larger XPS 17 have only gotten better.

Look to the HP Envy laptop for another high-performance lightweight laptop. In the HP Envy 15 review, we said it “delivers top-notch performance at a dazzling price.” Battery life and an expansive stood out in the LG Gram 16 Review, which we called “almost unbelievably light.”

If you’re looking for value in a lightweight portable, consider the Asus ZenBook. In the Asus ZenBook 13 US333FA review we referred to it as “all the laptop you’ll need.”

Apple fans who like what they see in the Microsoft Surface Laptop but don’t want to leave the Apple fold should check out the MacBook Air. The Apple MacBook Air M1 review summarized it a “fast, fanless, and fantastic.”

So, you can also check out the best cheap laptop deals we track regularly to find additional alternative choices to the Microsoft Surface Laptop.

