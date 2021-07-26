Best cheap Microsoft Surface Laptop deals for July 2021

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Are you searching for the best Microsoft Surface Laptop deal you can buy today? You can find Microsoft’s thin and light Surface Laptop notebook computer in many configurations and price ranges. As mentioned in Digital Trends’ Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review, Surface Laptops share is the brand’s reputation for solid build quality, durability, typing experience, and, in most cases, excellent battery life. Whether you’re looking for a productivity powerhouse, a portable gaming machine, or a quality lightweight computer to use at home or school, we’ve tracked the deals to make it easier for you to find the best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals available today.

Best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Pro vs. Surface Laptop

If you’re torn between purchasing a Microsoft Surface Laptop and a Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 tablet, look to your applications. The Surface Laptop and Surface Pro are each available with a range of options including CPUs, memory, storage, and, in the case of the Surface Laptop, display sizes. Both machines are solidly built despite their thin cases and light weights. As high-end computing devices, the Microsoft Surface alternatives include impressive design characteristics as well as functional competency.

The greatest differences between the Microsoft Surface Laptop and the Surface Pro are due to their respective designs. The Surface Laptop is indeed a laptop computer and as such the focus is on providing everything travelers and homebodies alike need for computing. The Surface Pro, on the other hand, is best considered a premium tablet with scads of power but a primary focus on portability. As our reviewer wrote in the Microsoft Surface Pro X review, the Pro X is “Absurdly thin and light.” The Pro X functions as a standalone tablet and also works with a pen, the Microsoft Surface Slim Pen. There’s also a combination keyboard and cover called a Type Cover. Unfortunately, the Type Cover and Slim Pen are not standard with all Surface Pro X models. You can buy both input devices separately or bundled with a Surface Pro X, but the designed-in independence from keyboards and external pointing devices underscores the Surface Pro X’s essential tablet identity.

One easy way to choose between the two Microsoft Surface models is to consider which format you are currently using or which you are most comfortable with. If you’re a laptop veteran, especially if you rarely use a touch screen even if you have one, you might find it awkward, at least at first, to use a machine rooted in tablet design. If, on the other hand, you already prefer to use tablets over conventional laptops, and all else being equal, lean toward a Microsoft Surface Pro for your next machine.

Best Microsoft Surface Laptop alternatives

If you’re not inclined to buy a Microsoft hardware product, there are a number of top-rated Microsoft Surface Laptop alternatives. The first model that most will think of is the always-excellent Dell XPS thin and light notebook. In the original Dell XPS 15 review, we said “the XPS 15 is the PC every laptop wishes it could be.” That was three years ago and the XPS 15 and larger XPS 17 have only gotten better.

Look to the HP Envy laptop for another high-performance lightweight laptop. In the HP Envy 15 review, we said it “delivers top-notch performance at a dazzling price.” Battery life and an expansive stood out in the LG Gram 16 Review, which we called “almost unbelievably light.”

If you’re looking for value in a lightweight portable, consider the Asus ZenBook. In the Asus ZenBook 13 US333FA review we referred to it as “all the laptop you’ll need.”

Apple fans who like what they see in the Microsoft Surface Laptop but don’t want to leave the Apple fold should check out the MacBook Air. The Apple MacBook Air M1 review summarized it a “fast, fanless, and fantastic.”

So, you can also check out the best cheap laptop deals we track regularly to find additional alternative choices to the Microsoft Surface Laptop.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations