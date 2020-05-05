Apple iPad 10.2 and iPad Mini in the discount bin ahead of Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is less than a week away, and time is also running out to get that gift delivered in time. If you want to guarantee it makes it before Sunday, at the latest, you’ll want to order today or very early tomorrow, especially with it taking longer these days for orders to process with increased demand.

If you’re still looking for a gift, and have a techie mom to buy for, we have just the gift. Of course, the Apple iPad isn’t just for tech pros — it’s an excellent tablet for anyone. Either way, you can save up to $100 on these iPad deals from Amazon and Best Buy right now.

Apple iPad 10.2

For Everyone



Don’t mess with a good thing they say, and that’s our take when it comes to the seventh-generation Apple iPad. It is our best-reviewed tablet on the site, and for a good reason. The latest A10 Fusion chip makes the tablet speedy and responsive. Add in 3GB of RAM (2GB more than the previous generation, and this thing flies. A larger 10.2-inch display in the same form, although with less bezel, at only a pound, it’s as light as can be.

Add in a keyboard, and this thing could double as a laptop replacement for the same price you would pay for a cheap, slow laptop, without the brilliant Retina Display that makes watching content or getting some work done on this a pleasure. You have three options for colors, including rose gold, silver, and space gray, and two size options, 32GB and 128GB, and both are on sale at Best Buy at the moment. While 32GB will work for casual use if Mom plans to use it as a laptop replacement, opt for the 128GB instead.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB) — $250, was $330:

Apple iPad 10.2 (64GB) — $330, was $430:

Apple iPad Mini

For On The Go



The iPad Mini seemingly languished for close to six years without an update. A lot of it likely had to do with consumer’s shifting preferences toward larger tablets, but things have changed. Smaller tablets are back in demand again, and it was time to revive what had been one of Apple’s bestselling tablets at one point. And Apple sure did. It’s more expensive than the bigger 10.2-inch seventh-generation iPad, but there are reasons for it.

First, it runs on the latest A12 Bionic processor. That’s two generations newer than the A10 in the iPad, and it comes with Neural Engine, which employs “real-time machine learning to recognize patterns, make predictions, and learn from experience,” speeding up your more commonly used apps. The 7.9-inch display is now a Retina Display, and you can also use Apple Pencil as well. You also get double the capacity of the iPad in the two options available, 64GB and 256GB. The portability of it all makes this a great option, and it’s small enough to fit in Mom’s bag.

Apple iPad Mini (64GB) — $349, was $399:

Apple iPad Mini (256GB) — $499, was $549:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations