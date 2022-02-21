Best Presidents Day headphones sales and deals for 2022

It’s always a good time to invest in wireless headphones, whether you’re using them to listen to your favorite playlists, catch up on streaming content, play video games, or engage in calls and meetings. If it’s time to buy some, you shouldn’t miss the headphone deals in the Presidents Day sales at different retailers. There are so many brands and models to choose from, in addition to selecting the retailer where you’ll buy them. One thing’s for sure, though: You should finalize purchase right away as stock of the most popular headphones run out quickly.

Beats Studio3 — $200, was $350

Why Buy

Powered by Apple’s W1 chip

Pure adaptive noise-canceling technology

Lightweight and comfortable

Up to 22 hours of battery life

The Beats Studio3 are high-performance wireless headphones that are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, though because they’re powered by Apple’s W1 chip, they are easier to set up with iPhones and iPads with the option of easily switching between them. You just have to turn them on while they’re near an unlocked iOS device, and a notification will pop up that the headphones are paired with your iPhone or iPad. They’re also compatible with Apple’s audio sharing feature, which lets a pair of W1 or H1 headphones or earbuds listen to content from an iOS device at the same time. One of their primary features, however, is pure adaptive noise cancellation, which actively blocks external noise so that you can focus on what you’re listening to.

The wireless headphones can stay on your head all day and you wouldn’t have an issue with it, as the Beats Studio3 are designed to be lightweight and comfortable, but also durable. You’ll be able to use them for that long too, as their battery can last up to 22 hours on a single charge. If they need charging, Fast Fuel technology replenishes three hours of playback after just 10 minutes of being plugged in.

The on-device controls of the Beats Studio3 will let you control playback, as well as adjust volume, for the content that you’re listening to. You can also access Apple’s digital assistant, Siri, through the wireless headphones for hands-free functions such as searching for information, changing your music, and initiating a call, among other possible commands.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329

Why Buy

Active noise cancellation and Aware Mode

Comfortable and durable

24-hour battery life

Access features through Bose Music app

Bose is one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, building its reputation on products like the Bose QuietComfort 45. They come with active noise cancellation, which blocks external noise by using microphones and enhanced signal processing, as well as the opposite called Aware Mode, which lets sound in without requiring you to take off the headphones. Whether you don’t want to be disturbed or you need to listen to your environment, such as when crossing the street, the two modes are easily accessible with the press of a button.

The updated design of the Bose QuietComfort 45 features smooth cushions and earcup caps, with comfort and durability coming from their impact-resistant nylon, synthetic leather, and custom cast-metal hinges. With their minimal clamping force, you may even forget that they’re on your head. The wireless headphones offer a battery life of 24 hours on a single charge, so it won’t be a problem if they stay on your head for a long time. If their battery gets depleted, they only need two and a half hours of being plugged in for a full charge, though just 15 minutes of charging gets back three hours of usage.

The audio and call quality of the Bose QuietComfort 45 are superb, with their TriPort acoustic architecture venting the earcups to add depth and fullness, and adjustable EQ that will let you change the settings according to your preferences. Meanwhile, the Bose Music app will guide you through setting up the wireless headphones, while also offering another way of accessing features such as noise cancellation and Bluetooth connection management.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — $329, was $379

Why Buy

Excellent call quality for working from home

Capacitive touch sensors for controls

Up to 20 hours on a single charge

Soft protein leather earcups

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are included in Digital Trends’ best wireless headphones as the best option for calls, which is important for those who are always jumping into online meetings or students who are attending online classes. They also offer excellent noise cancellation, with up to 11 levels to choose from, so they’re among the best choices if you’re planning to purchase wireless headphones for your home office. This is even more true for those who are working from home, as microphones will both cancel noise and improve your voice’s clarity.

You can access the wireless headphones’ controls through the capacitive touch sensors, allowing you to swipe up and down to make volume adjustments, and to swipe front to back to skip tracks in your playlist. It’s also easy to pair them to certain Bose soundbars, so you can control the volume in a personal listening experience, and they also work with the Bose Music app for making EQ adjustments and managing Bluetooth connections, among other functions.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, but if the battery gets depleted and you need them right away, charging for just 15 minutes restores up to three and a half hours of usage. Their patented TriPort acoustic headphone structure, meanwhile, will make the most out of any acoustic space, focusing on music depth and detail. For comfort, the earcups of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are built with soft protein leather, and the stainless steel headband is wrapped with with soft silicone-covered foam.

Apple AirPods Max — $449, was $549

Why Buy

Great for iPhone owners

Comfortable and secure fit

Active noise cancellation and Transparency Mode

Spatial Audio support

Apple’s AirPods Max are also listed among Digital Trends’ best wireless headphones, as they’re highly recommended for iPhone owners. You’ll enjoy high-fidelity audio with the wireless headphones’ Apple-designed dynamic driver, while their knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit. Like the other models of Apple’s audio accessories, the AirPods Max are effortless to set up with iOS devices, and once they’re paired, the wireless headphones will automatically connect to your iPhone or iPad.

The AirPods Max also offer active noise cancellation, which blocks external noise, and Transparency Mode, so you can listen to and interact with what’s happening around you. They also support Spatial Audio, which uses dynamic head tracking for a theater-like sound surrounding you while listening to your music. While sound quality is superb, call quality is also excellent as the wireless headphones mute surrounding noises while you’re in a conversation. The digital crown of the AirPods Max is extremely accurate when you’re using it to adjust the wireless headphones’ volume.

Apple promises up to 20 hours of usage with active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio, so you’ll be able to stretch the wireless headphones’ battery life even further if you won’t be using these features. You can store the AirPods Max in their Smart Case, where they’ll be in ultra-low-power mode so that they’re ready for your next listening session. There’s no power button for the wireless headphones, which means that they’re always on standby if you need to use them.

