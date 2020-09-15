  1. Deals
Best Prime Day AirPods Deals 2020: What to expect

By

After being delayed in the summer, Prime Day is finally coming in early to mid-October. Amazon’s big Prime member-exclusive blowout sale is always chock-full of great (but very short-lived) Prime Day deals on all sorts of tech goodies including Apple stuff, and if you’ve been chasing a discount on a pair of AirPods, you might get lucky soon. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Prime Day AirPods deals, and if you don’t want to wait, we’ve also rounded up some offers you can take advantage of right now.

Today’s Best Prime Day AirPods Deals

  • Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods$64, was $79
  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $135, was $160
  • Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $169, was $200
  • AirPods Pro with Charging Case$199, was $250

The 2020 Prime Day AirPods deals haven’t come just yet, but if you want to experience the joy of true wireless freedom and only Apple will do, you don’t have to wait. Here are the best discounts on AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds that you can score before the big sale.

TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$129 $159
Expires soon
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren't old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 — with the main difference being it lasts for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$155 $199
Expires soon
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL | TRUE WIRELESS AIRPODS

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$199 $250
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
REFURBISHED BUT AS GOOD AS NEW!

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$205 $250
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Best Buy
$100 OFF FOR STUDENTS & TEACHERS

Free AirPods with Purchase of Mac, iPad Air, or iPad Pro

Free AirPods with Purchase
Expires soon
College students and teachers (including homeschool teachers) can buy a Mac, iPad Air, or iPad Pro and score a free pair of Apple AirPods, along with free engraving if you want it.
Buy at Apple

When Are The Best Prime Day AirPods Deals?

During any sale, you can expect to see the best discounts offered during the days of the event itself and Prime Day is no exception. Nonetheless, Amazon loves to toss out some early Lightning Deals in the week leading up to Prime Day to chum the waters a bit. Given how popular Apple’s true wireless earbuds are, it’s very likely we’ll see some early Prime Day AirPods deals here.

Don’t pass them up if you do. These “pre-sale” offers are usually every bit as good as those you’ll see during Prime Day itself; while we think it’s highly unlikely that these earbuds will be marked down before Prime Day but not discounted during the sale, this could still be your best chance to score a pair on the cheap as these Lightning Deals are competitive and go fast. Don’t sit on a bargain thinking it’ll roll around again during the sale, as more eyes will be on those Prime Day AirPods deals and you might miss your window.

Also remember that even if you do buy a pair only to see it again for cheaper during Prime Day, you can always grab them at the lower price and return the ones you purchased. Savvy shoppers know how to turn Amazon’s generous return policy to their advantage.

What Prime Day AirPods Deals To Expect

Unlike some other Apple stuff, AirPods go on sale fairly often, so we’re definitely expecting these true wireless earbuds to be discounted come Prime Day. Just how good these Prime Day AirPods deals will prove to be has yet to be seen. Judging by what we’ve seen so far this year, we can bet on seeing the standard AirPods drop down to around $130 ($30 off) and the premium AirPods Pro down to around $200 ($50 off).

Bear in mind those are just the discounts that have been popping up in other 2020 sales so far, and they could certainly be marked down further for Prime Day. We could also see the first-gen AirPods available for even cheaper among the sale offerings. If you’re not picky about buying last-gen stuff, then keep your eyes peeled for those if Amazon decides to use these Prime Day AirPods deals as an opportunity to clear some shelf space.

Just remember: These Prime Day AirPods deals will almost certainly be Lightning Deals, meaning they’ll go fast (and the cheaper they are, the more quickly they’ll get snatched up). Don’t hesitate to jump on them as you may not have another chance before the year’s out — that’s doubly true for the cheaper last-gen models which may end up going out of stock permanently.

