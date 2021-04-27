Best Prime Day Alienware deals 2021: What to expect

When it comes to gaming, Alienware is one of the most popular names in the market. If you’re planning to take advantage of this year’s Prime Day deals to buy a gaming laptop, a gaming PC, or accessories such as a gaming monitor and gaming headset, you can’t go wrong with the Dell-owned brand. They don’t come cheap, but Prime Day Alienware deals will let you buy these products without paying full price for them.

What Prime Day Alienware deals to expect

Amazon will likely roll out discounts for high-performance Alienware laptops, such as the Alienware Area-51m that’s tagged as the most powerful gaming laptop in Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops. Other products that may be part of Prime Day Alienware sales include the Alienware m15 gaming laptop, as well as the brand’s gaming PCs, gaming monitors, and gaming headsets.

What Prime Day Alienware deals we saw last year

With last year’s Prime Day Alienware deals, gamers were able to enjoy discounts on all kinds of products that the brand offered, making it possible to complete an all-Alienware setup for cheaper than usual. However, Alienware laptops and PCs are also powerful enough for the most demanding activities related to the office or school, so it’s not a rare sight for shoppers to buy them for the dual purpose of work and play.

Should you buy new Alienware gaming gear on Prime Day?

The Alienware brand doesn’t only promise to meet the performance requirements of gamers, as it also offers striking designs so that you’ll be gaming in style. Alienware products come with premium prices due to their quality, but they’re all worth the extra cost. Fortunately, with the upcoming Prime Day Alienware sales, you’ll be able to enjoy significant savings while investing in the brand’s products.

The best Alienware deals happening now

Prime Day Alienware deals will offer significant discounts on a variety of Alienware products, including gaming laptops, gaming PCs, and gaming accessories. However, if you can’t wait for Amazon’s annual shopping event, especially since it’s unknown when it will happen this year, here are some of the best Alienware deals that you can take advantage of right now.

Expires soon Alienware AW3420DW Curved 34-Inch 1440p 120Hz Monitor $875 $1,000 No top-tier gaming setup is complete without the Alienware AW3420DW monitor. With a curved, ultrawide display in 3440x1440p and a 120Hz refresh rate, this monitor is a hardcore gamer's delight. Buy at Amazon

