Best Prime Day Dell XPS Deals 2020: What to expect

By

The fall sale season begins with Labor Day in September and culminates in Black Friday in November, but this year, shoppers are getting a special treat with Prime Day deals in October. That means an extra chance to save big on pricey items like home appliances and laptops, and if you’re after what might be the best Windows ultrabook on the market, then we expect to see at least a few Prime Day Dell XPS deals. Here’s everything you need to know about how you can score those bargains, along with a few early Dell XPS deals available right now.

Today’s best Prime Day Dell XPS deals

Amazon hasn’t announced official dates yet, but we’re expecting the curtain to be pulled back on Prime Day 2020 sometime in October (the latest information suggests that it will be the first week of the month). That means that we’ll have to hold out a bit longer to see the official Prime Day Dell XPS deals, but if you can’t wait, here’s a handful of discounted Dell XPS 13 ultrabooks and 2-in-1s you can grab today.

  • Dell XPS 13 (4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)$750, was $850
  • Dell XPS Desktop (32GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD)$1400, was $1700
  • Dell XPS 15 (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1500, was $1800
  • Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1825, was $2250
  • Dell XPS 17 (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $1990, was $2400

When are the best Prime Day Dell XPS deals?

Amazon usually runs its Prime member-exclusive sale in summer, but Prime Day was delayed this year due to the public health crisis. That might have been bad news for summer bargain-hunters, but it’s fortunate for those who like to shop in the fall as it means we get another big blowout less than two months before Black Friday.

As with other sales, most of the best Prime Day Dell XPS deals will go live during the event itself (which we expect will run for at least 48 hours, although there are rumors that Amazon may extend it yet again). In the week leading up to Prime Day, however, there are always some early Lightning Deals thrown out there as a “sneak peek” of what the sale will offer.

Don’t pass up these early Prime Day Dell XPS deals if you see one you like, as there’s no guarantee you’ll see it again (let alone for a lower price) during Prime Day. Even if you do, you can grab the cheaper one and return the one you bought. Similarly, we don’t recommend waiting for Black Friday under the assumption that the same model will be discounted again. Prime Day could be your last chance to score a great bargain on an XPS laptop before 2021.

What Prime Day Dell XPS deals to expect

Going by what we’ve seen in previous sales we expect that, at the very least, the Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15 will be on sale come Prime Day. Dell runs deals on these ultrabooks year-round, and some of the best discounts that have popped up this year have been on the XPS 13 touchscreen laptops and the XPS 13 2-in-1, both of which have dipped well below the $1,000 mark lately (even as low as $700-$800 for the standard configurations). These also happen to be two of our all-time favorites, so keep a close eye on them.

If you prefer something a bit bigger, the XPS 15 is also quite popular and likely to be discounted among the Prime Day Dell XPS deals this year, but the awesome new XPS 17 (being a recent addition to Dell’s stable) hasn’t been on sale as much. Prime Day might be the best chance before 2021 to enjoy big savings on these larger laptops. Finally, don’t overlook slightly older models, as these last-gen units often get the biggest price cuts percentage-wise.

