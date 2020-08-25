  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day Smartphone Deals 2020: What to expect

By

We’re getting closer to the biggest day of the year, as least as far as Amazon is concerned: Prime Day, this year expected to take place in October. It’s a day of online sales at Amazon that’s quickly putting Black Friday and Cyber Monday to shame. Prime Day deals are really extraordinary, featuring some of the hottest tech out there — for back-to-school, your home office and small business, or just your own entertainment. Some of the best deals and biggest price cuts are in the Prime Day smartphone deals, featuring great discounts on smartphones from the likes of Apple and Samsung. It’s getting toward Prime time for smartphones — don’t miss out!

Today’s best Prime Day smartphone deals

  • Blu Vivo XI+ (Unlocked)$150, was $250
  • 2020 iPhone SE 64GB (AT&T)$150 ($5/month) with unlimited plan, was $400
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB (AT&T)As low as $150 ($5/month) with eligible trade-in, $300 ($10/month) without, was $1,000
  • Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB (Verizon) As low as $150 with eligible trade-in, $650 ($27/month) without, was $1,000
  • Apple iPhone 8 (Unlocked, Amazon Renewed)$269
  • Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked)$300 with activation, was $350
  • OnePlus 7T (T-Mobile, Unlockable)$449, was $599
  • Google Pixel 4 (Unlocked)$550, was $799
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 UltraUp to $700 off with trade-in and qualifying activation

Prime Day deals aren’t quite live, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get ahead of things and take advantage of amazing deals being offered on smartphones. Maybe your iPhone or Android just isn’t working the same anymore, and you don’t want to invest in its upkeep. Or maybe you’re just champing at the bit for an upgrade. If you can’t wait for Prime Day, we’ve listed a number of fantastic smartphone deals waiting to be snatched up. It’s also not unusual for Amazon to throw teaser deals out there before Prime Day starts, to give us a taste of what’s to come, so keep an eye on our site for those as well.

WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB

Up to 1,000 back in bill credits
Expires soon
The stunning new Galaxy Note 20 is up for pre-order, and AT&T is already offering it with a very tidy bill credit rebate -- up to $1,000 back -- for customers with an eligible trade-in.
Buy at AT&T
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB

$450 $1,000
Expires soon
Samsung's new Galaxy S20 doesn't re-invent the wheel, and with a nearly bezel-less design this good, that's just fine. Grab it on an unlimited plan for less than a third of its normal price.
Buy at AT&T

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (Verizon)

Up to $850 off with trade-in
Expires soon
Want the plus-sized version of the awesome iPhone 11 Pro? Bring your trade-in to Verizon and get up to $850 off, or just enjoy a nice $350 discount without a trade-in.
Buy at Verizon

Apple iPhone SE 32GB (2016)

Free with unlimited plan
Expires soon
You can't beat a classic -- especially when it's free. Customers who sign up for an AT&T unlimited plan can score the 4-inch 2016 iPhone SE for no charge.
Buy at AT&T

Blu Vivo XI+ (GSM & CDMA Unlocked)

$150 $250
Expires soon
With a gorgeous 6.2-inch display, 128GB of storage, and 6GB RAM, the Blu Vivo XI+ is an incredible value at this price. GSM and CDMA compatibility let you take it to a carrier of your choice.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 4a 128GB (Unlocked)

$300 $350
Expires soon
Google's budget-friendly Pixel 4a is finally here, and it's already cheaper than the Pixel 3a -- but if you activate today, you can get it for even less than that.
Buy at Best Buy

iPhone SE 64GB (2020)

Free with unlimited plan
Expires soon
The pocket-friendly 4.7-inch iPhone SE has the heart of an iPhone 11, the body of an iPhone 8, and the price tag of an iPhone 6. Grab it with a Verizon unlimited plan and score it for free right now.
Buy at Verizon

LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Black)

$550 $950
Expires soon
A barely released phone, the LG G8X Dual Screen has flagship specs and a flagship look -- but it's the two screens that really catch your eye. If you're curious, this is the price to get it at.
Buy at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 64GB (Unlocked)

$365 $799
Expires soon
Get the Google Pixel 3 smartphone with a huge discount from Amazon and have the purest Android experience. Add in long-life battery and fantastic photos, and this is deal is a winner.
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 7 Pro (Sprint + GSM Unlocked)

$500 $699
Expires soon
OnePlus has been blowing up the mid-range flagship alternative scene lately, and the new OnePlus 7 Pro continues that trend with its gorgeous screen, great camera, and excellent performance.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB (Unlocked)

$550 $750
Expires soon
Activate with Sprint today and score the 5G-capable Galaxy S10 for a nice discount.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (128GB, Sprint)

YOU SAVE 50%
Expires soon
The Galaxy S20 5G has landed at AT&T, and it's available at a huge discount for customers who add a new line and sign up for an unlimited plan.
Buy at Samsung

Google Pixel 4 64GB (Unlocked)

$549 $799
Expires soon
Deals on unlocked Pixel 4 phones have been somewhat scarce, but this is a nice discount on Google's latest flagship that you can take to the carrier of your choice.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 8, 64GB - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)

$257 $550
Expires soon
The Apple iPhone 8 may be two years old already, but it remains a solid iPhone up to this day. This renewed version comes with a 90-day guarantee. Compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 7t

$449 $599
Expires soon
With superb build quality, a stunning 90Hz touchscreen, and great hardware, the OnePlus 7t smartphone is the closest thing we've ever seen to a true "flagship killer."
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Factory Unlocked Smartphone - US Version (Midnight Black)

$285 $500
Expires soon
The Samsung Galaxy S8 is 2017's flagship model and still a solid choice with excellent battery life. This factory unlocked version can be used on any U.S. carrier.
Buy at Newegg

Motorola Moto G7 Play (GSM & CDMA Unlocked)

$130 $200
Expires soon
Motorola turns out some of the best budget phones you can buy and the Moto G7 Play is a shining example of such a value. This one comes universally unlocked for all major carriers, too.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 3 64GB (Verizon)

$390 $800
Expires soon
Given that Google is behind the Android operating system, it’s no surprise that the Pixel 3 offers what might be the best out-of-the-box Android experience on the market.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A50 - 64GB Storage - Unlocked (Black)

$175 $350
Expires soon
The Samsung Galaxy A50 is a mid-range phone with a solid camera, fingerprint scanner, headphone jack, and a long-lasting battery.
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Up to $700 off with trade-in and activation
Expires soon
If you're looking to pre-order the new Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra and have a device to trade-in, then you can get up to $700 back with qualifying activation with one of the major carriers.
Buy at Best Buy

LG G8 ThinQ with Amazon Alexa (Unlocked)

$400 $500
Expires soon
With a Quad HD OLED display, 8-core Snapdragon CPU, 16.0MP + 12.0MP dual rear-camera setup, and built-in Amazon Alexa, the LG G8 ThinQ offers flagship features for roughly half a flagship's price.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB (Unlocked)

$410 $479
Expires soon
The plus-sized version of Google's excellent Pixel 3a (a mid-range alternative to the pricier Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 flagships), on sale for less than the standard-sized model.
Buy at Amazon
PRIME MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

LG V35 ThinQ with Alexa Hands-Free (Unlocked, Prime Member Exclusive)

$300 $900
Expires soon
Buying last-gen flagships at a discount is a great way to score a top-notch phone without paying out the nose, and this deal the LG V35 ThinQ is hard to pass up if you're after an unlocked device.
Buy at Amazon

LG Stylo 5 with Alexa Push-to-Talk – Unlocked – 32GB

$200 $300
Expires soon
The plus-sized LG Stylo 5 takes the "smartphone" concept to the next level with built-in Amazon Alexa functionality. Its gorgeous 6.2-inch display (complete with stylus) is pretty nice, too.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, & S20 Ultra

Up to $500 off with trade-in
Expires soon
Samsung is offering up to $510 off the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra with an eligible trade-in, but if you don't have a device to trade, you can still take $200 off.
Buy at Samsung

Apple iPhone X - 64GB - Space Gray (Renewed & Unlocked)

$440
Expires soon
The Apple iPhone X is still a fantastic phone if you're planning to switch to the iOS ecosystem. You can score an Amazon-renewed unlocked version today to save big.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung - Galaxy Note 10, 256GB (Sprint)

$850 $950
Expires soon
A beautiful display, pro-level cameras, and the clever S-pen make this smartphone a standout. This unlocked version is loaded with Android 9.0 Pie with a speedy Snapdragon 855 processor.
Buy at Best Buy

Motorola Moto G7 Play (Prepaid)

$79 $200
Expires soon
If you don't want to sign up for a plan right away to get a deal, this carrier-locked prepaid deal lets you grab the budget-friendly (but very impressive Moto G7 Play for super cheap.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (Unlocked)

$600 $650
Expires soon
Joining with the trend of name-brand mid-range flagship alternatives, Samsung has released the new (and rather budget-friendly) Galaxy S10 Lite that offers a lot of capability for the price.
Buy at Best Buy

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Save up to $950 with qualified activation
Expires soon
Best Buy is offering $100 to $950 off the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with activation, a fine chance to save big on Google's latest flagship. If you buy unlocked, you can also get a $200 e-gift card.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy A70 (Factory Unlocked)

$339 $450
Expires soon
The Samsung Galaxy A70 has an impressive triple camera array, a bold and beautiful display, and an epic battery life.
Buy at Amazon

TCL 10L (Unlocked)

$160 $250
Expires soon
TCL has been a big name in the market for budget-friendly flagship alternatives, and the new 6.5-inch TCL 10L is a great plus-sized Android device for those who like larger phones.
Buy at Best Buy

Motorola Moto G7 Power (32 GB, unlocked for GSM/CDMA carriers)

$130 $250
Expires soon
The Moto G-series has long been a household name among budget-friendly Android phones, and this G7 Power is unlocked for GSM and CDMA carriers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and others.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPhones - Various Models (Apple Store Refurbished)

Up to $300 off
Expires soon
Buying refurbished is a great way to save money if you're doing it from a trusted retailer, and it doesn't get much better than the Apple Store. These Apple-refurbished iPhones look and work like new.
Buy at Apple

When are the best Prime Day smartphone deals?

We open up our computers on Prime Day expecting to see the best deals, but Amazon loves to give shoppers a not-so-little taste of what’s to come, showcasing tons of great deals the week before. These bargains tend to be just as noteworthy as those offered on the true Prime Day, so the odds that you’ll lose out by waiting are pretty slim. Also, there’s always the chance that the item you’re browsing won’t go back on sale at all, so, while you can definitely wait and see, it could be a strike-while-the-iron-is-hot situation. If Prime Day comes around and you see the item you’ve purchased for a lower price, no need to worry. Amazon is fantastic with returns and you can simply buy the same item at the lower discounted price and return the original. Easy!

What Prime Day smartphone deals to expect

So, you need a new phone. But does it need to be the newest one? When it comes to big sales, whether it’s Prime Day or Black Friday, retailers tend to offer the largest discounts on the tech from the last generation, as a way to clear inventory for new items. You can expect to see the smartphones that were released in 2019, or even earlier, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Newer isn’t always better with phones. Yes, there are always flashy new bells and whistles, but different builds and not-yet-perfected tech often keep last-generation phones as prized possessions, and at top dollar. Smartphone brands like Apple tend to emphasize their support for older models, so your chances of buying a lemon are nil. Also, the amount of info and user reviews available for last-generation tech, you’ll know exactly what you’re getting with no disappointing surprises.

At the same time, on Prime Day we’ve seen some of the newest tech come up on offer for some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. These are the Lightning Deals. Chances are, you’ve done your research, and you know exactly what a new smartphone will have in store for you. So will other shoppers. This means that you really need to move when one of these Lightning Deals comes up; they tend to get scooped up right away. If a smartphone matches your criteria, snatch it up and get it in your cart. Amazon has a built-in insurance policy in its easy return policy. So even if you make an error and shop a little too quickly, you can always return it. No questions asked.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the best Samsung Galaxy deals for September 2020

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Surface tablet deals for September 2020

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

These are the best cheap Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals for August 2020

samsung galaxy note 20 ultra hands on features price photos release date and screens

Best smartphone deals for August 2020: iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

These are the best cheap external hard drive deals for August 2020

Western Digital 6TB My Book External Hard Drive

These are the best Microsoft Office deals for August 2020

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

These are the best Adobe Photoshop deals for August 2020

Escape reality online with the best cheap PS Plus deals for August 2020

Prime Day arrives early for the AirPods Pro — now only $220

Now is the best time to buy the Dell XPS 13 — here’s why

This 55-inch LG 4K TV is only $370 at Best Buy today

55 inch lg 4k tv deal um6910puc super bowl 2020 walmart

Don’t miss these last-minute back-to-school laptop deals

hp microsoft dell laptop deals amazon best buy back to school sale 2020 surface pro 7 02 2 3 720x720

This curved 27-inch Samsung monitor is a steal at only $180

best budget monitors samsung curved monitor 01

Bose Sale: Save on Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, QuietComfort 35 II

These are the best cheap MacBook deals for August 2020