Best deals for smart home plugs that control your lights and appliances

Consider intelligent power plugs the building blocks for your smart home. A relatively few lights, appliances, and electronics have smart home compatibility built in, but smart plugs let you add any lights, appliances, or other devices to your home system. Smart plugs also make great stocking stuffers for tech-minded friends and family members.

Smart home system compatibility is the critical decision factor when you are buying smart plugs. Some plugs have extras such as scheduling, light dimmers, and home energy monitoring. Extra conveniences are wasted, however, if you use Google Assistant to control your smart home and the plug that doesn’t listen when you say, “Hey, Google.”

You often can employ third-party compatibility as a workaround to use a smart plug with your home system. For example, if you use Amazon Alexa and a compatible hub, you can integrate a smart plug into your system if it supports IFTTT. The IFTTT (If This, Then That) wireless connectivity format can serve as a common denominator for most smart connect systems. But check to be sure. IFTTT- compatible components may require downloading extra apps.

We’ve found the best discounts on smart plugs from Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts or adding to your smart home, these six deals can help you save up to $24.

Amazon Smart Plug — $5 off



Designed for indoor use only, the Wi-Fi-connected Amazon Smart Plug is small enough that you can put two in a standard outlet or use just one but leave the other outlet receptacle free for standard two- and three-prong plugs. The Amazon Smart Plug is, no surprise, Alexa compatible but it’s not compatible with Google Home, Apple HomeKit, or other common standards. If you’re an all-Alexa household, using Amazon Smart Plugs means if you ever have problems you can make one call to Amazon’s Alexa tech support.

Normally priced at $25, the Amazon Smart Plug is just $20 while this deal lasts. If you’re looking for an Alexa-compatible smart plug, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of the discounted price.

You don’t need a hub to use the Xiaomi Mi Smart Plug. Once you connect the plug to Wi-Fi, you can use your smartphone anywhere in the world to turn whatever you connect to the plug on or off. When you’re at home, you can use voice commands with Google Assistant. The Xiaomi Mi plug is not Amazon Alexa compatible. This plug’s small size matters because you can fit two in a conventional wall outlet, unlike more bulbous or extended plugs that hog the space.

The regular price is $15, but Walmart has a deal for the Xiaomi Mi Smart Plug for just $10. If you need Google Assistant-compatible smart plugs, jump on this deal.

The TP-Link Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Nest devices. You can also control the TP-Link plug with your smartphone with the free Kasa app. With the Kasa app, you can also set the plug to Away Mode to turn lights on and off on a changing schedule to give the appearance you’re at home. A scheduling feature can turn devices plugged into the TP-Link plug on and off at whatever times you set up.

Usually $28, the TP-Link Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug is just $16 on Amazon. If a smart plug is the last item on your gift shopping list, your hunt could be over.

Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, the TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring might help you save money on energy costs. Also, you can control all of the HS100’s features with your smartphone using the Kasa app. This outlet has its own scheduling feature so you can set holiday decorations to turn on and off at dusk and sunrise, for example. An Away Mode powers devices on and off on a changing schedule to give the appearance that someone is living in the house when you’re traveling.

The TP-Link HS110’s energy monitoring feature tracks power consumption of a plugged-in device and produces historical reports of costs to use the device on a weekly or monthly basis.

Ordinarily the TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring sells for $40 at Walmart, but with this deal, however, you can pick it up for just $16. If the deal price is right, go for it.

Wemo Mini Smart Plug — $10 off



Many people’s favorite smart plug, the Wemo Mini Smart Plug has a compact design to share outlet plugs. You can use Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Apple HomeKit voice commands with the Wemo plug plus you can control it remotely with your smartphone. No hub is required because the Wemo Mini Smart Plug connects directly to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks.

Normally priced $35, the Wemo Mini Smart Plug is just $25 on Amazon. If HomeKit/Google Assistant/Alexa-compatible smart plugs are on your list, take advantage of this limited-time price.

The iHome Smart Plug works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings. This smart plug also connects to Wi-Fi for access and control from iOS and Android smartphones. Compact in size, you can use a second outlet port for something else or plug two iHome Smart Plugs into the same outlet. You can use the iHome app to create scenes that control multiple the devices plugged into iHome smart plugs.

Discounted from its usual $40, the iHome Smart Plug is just $30 at Walmart while this deal lasts.

