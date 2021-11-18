We’ve noticed tons of amazing deals on office equipment over this holiday season, with plenty of retailers offering an excellent standing desk Black Friday deal. For example, Walmart is putting a fully height-adjustable standing desk from Walnew for a massive discount. This is one of the best Black Friday deals you can get to make a significant upgrade to your home office, so you should definitely check out this fantastic deal now as like most Walmart Black Friday deals, it won’t last long.

Standing Desk Black Friday Deal: Cheapest price today

Many studies have found that standing desks help improve your posture, reduce back pain, and let you stay active throughout the day. But electric standing desks tend to be pricey. Fortunately, Walmart is heavily discounting a Walnew 55-inch electric standing desk down to just $260, which is a steep $100 off the original price of $360. You don’t want to miss out on this excellent height-adjustable desk.

While it’s not one of the best standing desks, this Walnew desk will still keep you active while working. There’s tons of research showing that frequently switching between sitting and standing can improve your overall wellness and help you get moderate exercise throughout the day. This versatile desk can go from 28.3 inches up to 46.5 inches in height by simply holding the arrow keys on the table. It’s powered by a strong motor that moves the desk up and down smoothly and quietly.

You can even save four preset storage options, so you can quickly bring the desk to a specific height at the press of a button. We recommend reserving two of these presets for a standard sitting and standing height. As an actual desk, it has a spacious and attractive 55-inch tabletop, which gives you enough space to put your laptop or PC along with other office supplies. The metal frame that it’s constructed with is also sturdy and built to last even with frequent height adjustments throughout a single day.

The Walnew Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk offers many of the same features as other electric standing desks at a fraction of the cost. You can find this desk at Walmart for only $260. That’s a $100 discount on the standard price tag of $360. If you’re interested in turning office hours into an opportunity to stay healthy, hit that “Buy Now” button before this desk goes out of stock!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations