  1. Deals

The best cheap subwoofer deals for May 2021

By

When you’re setting up your home stereo system, adding some new speakers to your car audio, or improving your home theater setup, one component you don’t want to overlook is a subwoofer. A subwoofer gives your music and movies punch by adding a powerful boost to the bass, for a bone-shaking and immersive experience.

Unfortunately, as audio enthusiasts know, subwoofers often aren’t cheap. But the good news is that you might be able to make some savings on a subwoofer by finding a good deal. We’re here to help with that, as our team as rounded up a bunch of deals on subwoofers from top brands like Klipsch and Sony, among others.

Today’s best cheap subwoofer deals
Expires soon

TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer – Fire TV Edition

140 150
Realize cinematic audio from your TV with this TCL soundbar. It's integrated with a Fire TV 4K media player, offering a complete streaming experience.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Skar Audio SDR D2 Car Subwoofer (Multiple Sizes)

Multiple sizes available
If you drive a lot, then your car's audio system is just as important as the one you listen to at home. Enhance it with the Skar Audio SDR D2 car subwoofer, available in a myriad of sizes.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Klipsch Synergy Black Label Sub-100 Subwoofer

240 399
Pump up the bass with the Klipsch Synergy Black Label Sub-100 subwoofer, the perfect companion to any of Klipsch's excellent bookshelf stereo speakers for a more rounded sound system.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

MTX Audio Terminator Series TNE212D 1,200-Watt Dual 12-Inch Sub Enclosure

135 270
Housing two 12-Inch Terminator subwoofers, this MTX Audio 1,200-watt 12-inch dual sub has all you need for pumping up the bass in your car. Available with sealed or vented enclosures.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Theater Solutions SUB8SM Slim 8-Inch Subwoofer

116 200
Along with its striking looks, this slim 8-inch woofer from Theater Solutions is hugely versatile when it comes to placement. Mount it under or behind furniture, on the wall, or almost anywhere else.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Klipsch K-100SW Powered Subwoofer

160 250
This powered subwoofer is equipped with a 10-inch front-firing driver and an all-digital amplifier that blasts 100/250 watts of dynamic power.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Klipsch R-12SWi 12-Inch 400 Watts Wireless Subwoofer

300 549
Turn up and feel the bass with the wireless Klipsch R-12SWi, giving you the opportunity to listen anywhere at home, be it in the living room or your home office.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Definitive Technology SuperCube 2000 7.5-inch 650-Watt Powered Subwoofer

600
Who says bigger is always better? The Definitive Technology SuperCube 2000 packs a powerful 650-watt output in a 7.5-inch woofer for serious enthusiast-tier sound in a small package.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Klipsch R-12SW 12-Inch Subwoofer

209 250
Delivering up to 400 watts of power, this subwoofer is a fantastic addition to any home theater setup if you want room-filling bass.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Klipsch Reference Series R-100SW 10" 150W Powered Subwoofer

283 399
A subwoofer is the cornerstone of any decent home theater surround-sound system. Klipsch makes some of the best subs you can buy. This model will deliver bone-shaking bass on a budget.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Sony SACS9 10-Inch 115-Watt Powered Subwoofer

158 200
For around a buck fifty, the Sony 10-inch 115-watt subwoofer might be the best you're going to get for this cheap. It'd be a good option if you're looking to double up on woofers, too.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Klipsch 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System with R-10SW Subwoofer

800 1305
Looking for a full speaker system with a subwoofer? This 5.1 surround sound system from Klipsch is perfect for any home stereo or home theater setup -- without costing more than a grand.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

VIZIO 5.1 Sound Bar with Slim Wireless Subwoofer

250
Vizio is the king of soundbar value and this 5.1 system is a great deal. With a subwoofer so thin you can hide it under your couch and support for DTS Virtual:X, this is the upgrade your TV deserves.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Klipsch Jamo S 808 8-Inch w00-Watt Subwoofer

147 228
With its great combination of cutting-edge design and solid performance, this 8-inch subwoofer from Klipsch's Jamo Studio 8 series looks and sounds great in any room.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a subwoofer

SVS SB-16 subwoofer review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

A subwoofer is an essential component of your sound system, but the good news is that you don’t have to shell out a fortune to get a good one from a trusted brand. That’s not to say that the absolute best subwoofers aren’t pricey, though; just know that there are a lot of options out there that are capable of fitting all but the tightest of budgets. Sony, Polk, Klipsch, JBL, and Dayton Audio are just a handful of brands that spring to mind which offer solid subwoofers at reasonable prices. Serious audiophiles and home theater enthusiasts can choose from high-end makers like MartinLogan, Paradigm, and SVS, to name only a few.

After setting your budget, there are a few things to consider when choosing a subwoofer. These bass-boosting speakers are fairly straightforward — their single job is to put out deep, heavy low audio tones — but you don’t want to rush into the first subwoofer deal that looks nice and meets your price limit. Pay attention to overall dimensions (the size of a subwoofer can be hard to glean from pictures alone) to make sure the one you’ve got your eye on will fit in the space you’ve set for it, and pay double attention to wattage and connection options. This is especially important if you’re setting up a more complex home theater system where the subwoofer will be integrated into a network of speakers and input/output devices connected to an A/V receiver.

It’s also important to consider subwoofer setup and placement. Is it wired or wireless, and will this determine whether you can place it where you want it? Does it feature an app to help with installation and managing calibration settings, and if so, does it do its job well? Reading professional and customer reviews can help you to get a picture of the end-user experience. Placement is particularly vital. Don’t be afraid to test out your subwoofer in different rooms, if possible, and to move it around and use it in different areas of the room for a few hours to figure out for yourself where it works and sounds best. The size, shape, windows, and furnishings of a room all affect the acoustics of the space, and sub-optimal subwoofer placement will hinder its performance.

Finally, if your system can support it, you should consider purchasing two subwoofers instead of one. Two subwoofers will almost always perform the job better than a single unit, no matter the acoustics of the room. A/V receivers feature numbered designations that indicate how many power channels they have for speakers and subwoofers. For example, a 7.2-channel receiver has enough channels for seven speakers (the minimum for true surround sound) and two subwoofers, whereas a 7.1-channel receiver can only support one sub. If you’re shopping for subwoofer deals but are also looking to buy an A/V receiver, we recommend going for one that can support dual subwoofers, even if you only plan to use a single subwoofer now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Google preemptively adds YouTube TV access to Roku’s YouTube app

Roku Streambar Pro

Shark IQ Robot R101AE Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum review

shark iq robot vacuum review 3

HDMI 2.1: What it is, and why your next TV should have it

HDMI 2.1

The best smart locks for 2021

lockly vision review and app

The best cheap AT&T phone deals for May 2021

AT&T Store

Best cheap Samsung Galaxy Buds deals for May 2021

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ hands-on held in hand

Best cheap Google Pixel 4 deals for May 2021

like dont google pixel 4 features and xl camera stacked

Best cheap Garmin watch deals for May 2021

prime day garmin smartwatch deals 2020 instinct orange

Best cheap Canon camera deals for May 2021

Product photo of Canon EOS Rebel T8i being taken out of camera bag.

Best cheap pressure cooker deals for May 2021

ninja foodi xl 8 in 1 pressure cooker deal qvc february 2021

Best cheap cordless vacuum deals for May 2021

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum

Best cheap generator deals for May 2021

Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator

Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger