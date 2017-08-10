Looking for a bargain? Check out our 5 favorite tech deals available now

We scour the web every week to find the best tech deals around so you don’t have to. Our top picks for Thursday, August 10, include a portable home projector, a vintage Bluetooth speaker, Samsung Gear VR, a portable power bank, and computer reading glasses.
Our Top Picks
DBPOWER Portable Home Projector (38 percent off)
Looking to upgrade to a bigger screen, but don’t want to pay that big-screen price? This little projector gives you all the screen you want at a price you can afford. Start building your very own home theater with the DBPOWER Portable Projector for just $80 on Amazon.
Owlee Scroll Vintage Leather Bluetooth Speaker (40 percent off)
Bluetooth speakers are everywhere these days, but they are all the same in many ways. This vintage leather speaker is wrapped in elegance and class to set it apart. Pick one up for just $90 on TechRabbit and change the way you listen to music.
Samsung Gear VR Headset (65 percent off)
Sometimes reality isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. This popular VR headset lets you enter virtual reality using nothing but your smartphone and this headset. Get it now for just $35 on Amazon and see what the hype is all about.
Anker Powercore 10,000 Power Bank (48 percent off)
Is your phone constantly running out of battery? This pocket-sized power bank will give you that extra charge you need while you’re on the go. Grab an Anker Power Bank for just $26 on Amazon .
Truvision Computer Reading Glasses (50 percent off)
Staring at a screen all day can result in eye strain, fatigue, and dry eyes. These computer glasses are meant to shield you from blue light, glare, and UV radiation. Pick up a pair for just $30 on Amazon.
Honorable Mentions
Refurbished Apple Products
For a limited time, you can enjoy savings of up to 30 percent on Apple-certified refurbished products.
Phone Cases from TechRabbit
For a limited time, you can get 30 percent off select phone cases from TechRabbit with offer code TRCASE30.
