The best cheap touchscreen laptop deals and sales for August 2021

Need a new computer and set on finding some touchscreen laptop deals? Touch displays are a sure way to add a lot of versatility to a laptop, whether it’s a more traditional clamshell design or one of the 2-in-1 convertibles that are all the rage nowadays. The market for these has exploded lately, though, and with so many options before you, choosing the right touchscreen laptop (not to mention finding a great bargain) can become a time-consuming process — but we’re here to help.

We’ve already pored over all the touchscreen laptop sales to bring you a curated selection of the best picks and the lowest prices, and to make things even easier, we’ve also put together a quick buying guide to give you a lay of the current market landscape, along with some advice on how to choose one. So, if it’s time for a new PC and a touch display is what you want, read on to see the best touchscreen laptop deals of the month.

Today’s best touchscreen laptop deals

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-Inch 2-in-1 (Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

$179 $279
Designed for everyday versatility, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is a laptop that can convert into a screen or tablet in seconds, making it perfect for students and professionals working on-the-go.
Buy at Walmart

Kano PC 11.6" Touch-Screen Laptop & Tablet (4GB Memory - 64GB Storage)

$150 $300
The Kano 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid is one of the cheapest Windows PCs you can buy right now and would be the perfect first machine for a young techie.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (12.4" Touchscreen, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$750 $900
There's no sacrificing power for portability with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. It has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a gorgeous 12.4-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop (11th gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,274 $1,450
This deal bags you an excellent 2-in-1 laptop that doubles as a tablet, making it perfect for carrying on the go or sitting down to some serious work and play.
Buy at Dell

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 2-in-1

$231 $330
This slick little 2-in-1 has an 11-inch multi-touch display that can fold flat for use in tablet mode, making it an extremely versatile (not to mention extremely affordable) daily laptop.
Buy at Amazon

HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i3, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD)

$495 $699
Looking for a modern 2-in-1 with up-to-date hardware that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? This HP Pavilion x360 is a highly versatile convertible work machine that won't break the bank.
Buy at Amazon

Dell XPS 13 4K Touch Laptop (Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM) - Amazon Renewed

$1,170 $1,359
Need a new laptop for work and play? This deal on a Dell XPS 13 will sort you out with its blazing 10th-generation i7 processor and beautiful UHD+ display.
Buy at Amazon

ConceptD 3 Ezel Convertible Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,328 $1,500
The unique ConceptD 3 Ezel convertible touchscreen laptop is purpose-built for creative users, with a unique easel-like display hinge that gives you more adaptability than your typical 2-in-1.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,649 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Amazon

HP Spectre x360 13 Touchscreen Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,300 $1,440
This convertible PC is packed with innovative privacy features, a near-borderless display, and long battery life.
Buy at HP

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$749 $929
The HP Envy x360 can adapt to whatever you need it for. It boasts a 360-degree hinge for form versatility and has a touchscreen which further expands its functionality and convenience.
Buy at Walmart

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$310 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 13-Inch Laptop (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $950
In a crowded sea of 2-in-1s, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is a sleeper hit. This 13-inch convertible is a great size and packs great hardware for an affordable everyday work and entertainment machine.
Buy at Best Buy
Or $400 without trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 QLED 2-in-1 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$100 $550
If the 4K Galaxy Chromebook is too pricey, this one still gets you a gorgeous 1080p QLED display. Add that to a 2-in-1 design, and you get a portable laptop that's perfect for work and study.
Buy at Samsung

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 2-in-1 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $950
Whether you need a tablet or a laptop to work, Dell can provide you with both in one device: the Inspiron 14 7000 2-in-1. Now, taking notes or making sketches is easier and more convenient.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 15 3500 Touch (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$580 $620
Two words best describe the Inspiron line: practical and affordable. Designed to be portable in size yet big on performance, this touchscreen laptop is no-nonsense yet highly versatile.
Buy at Best Buy
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$250 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

HP Chromebook 14 2-in-1 (Intel Pentium Silver CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage)

$334 $360
This 14-inch HP Chromebook combines the cloud-based speed and simplicity of Chrome OS with the versatility of a 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop.
Buy at Amazon
16:10 Touch Display

Asus ROG 13.4" Touch Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 9, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,400 $1,500
With its solid specs and 13.4" 16:10 120Hz touch display, gamers will find themselves completely immersed in the Asus ROG laptop. Enjoy vivid graphics and great performance in a sleek package.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touchscreen (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$600 $700
Save on this Microsoft Surface Laptop Go thin laptop with a 12.4-inch touch screen, Intel CPU, 8 GB memory, and 128 GB solid state storage. This model configuration is right for work, home, or school.
Buy at Best Buy

Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$929 $999
You can work or play all day long with this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. At less than 3 pounds and a 13.5-inch display, the Laptop 3 is faster than the Laptop 2 and has a more complete port set.
Buy at Amazon

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$720 $860
The HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 has great hardware and a gorgeous Dull HD fold-flat touchscreen. It even includes a stylus pen.
Buy at HP

How to choose a touchscreen laptop

Touch displays are hardly bleeding-edge technology in 2021, and both laptops and some all-in-one desktops are increasingly sporting these panels. There are even a few gaming laptops with touch displays (although they’re still pretty rare); the only place you won’t find touchscreens is on MacBooks. For whatever reason, Apple — usually no stranger to innovation — has declined to add touch displays to its iconic laptops. That, unfortunately, means that Mac OS fans are out of luck in terms of touchscreen laptop deals, but if you’re happy with Windows or Chrome OS, you’ve got plenty to choose from.

Before you dive into any of these touchscreen laptop sales in search of a new machine, however, you should do some pre-shopping research and planning. First, set a budget. There are plenty of good, cheap touchscreen laptops out there today, so don’t assume you have to spend a huge premium to get this feature. There are even some very affordable 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop deals if you want a convertible. The cheapest, and some of the best 2-in-1 laptops, are still Chromebooks, but you can find some budget-friendly Windows models, too.

Your budget will be the obvious limiting factor for what features and specs you get, but before you worry about bells and whistles like fold-flat displays or higher screen resolutions, remember that the hardware under the hood is what counts the most. The CPU and RAM, in particular, are the components that actually perform the computing tasks you need a PC to do. In general, we recommend the latest 10th- and 11th-gen Intel Core processors, as well as AMD Ryzen CPUs, along with at least 8GB of RAM. Those are solid specs for basic work tasks and general everyday use.

If you’re on a really tight budget or really only need a super-cheap laptop, then Chromebook deals are probably a better bet than Windows machines. Chrome OS software is largely cloud-based and less of a resource hog than other operating systems. Mobile CPUs (such as Celeron, Pentium, AMD A-series, and MediaTek) along with 4GB and pared-down flash storage are common on cheap Chromebooks and are OK so long as you understand that these computers aren’t made for anything other than basic use. If that’s all you need, though, then there will be plenty of touchscreen laptop deals in this bracket.

If you can stretch your budget, then stronger hardware is always going to translate to better performance as well as additional future-proofing. Intel Core i5, i7, and even i9 processors, as well as AMD Ryzen 5, 7, and 9 CPUs, are what we recommend, and 16GB RAM is arguably the sweet spot when it comes to memory. You’ll also find larger 512GB to 1TB solid-state drives once you move past the $600 to $700 price range for touchscreen laptop deals, entering the upper echelon of the best touchscreen laptops.

Moving past the $1,000 mark gets you into the high-end touchscreen laptop sales, where you’ll find some of our own favorite models like the Dell XPS, HP Spectre, and Lenovo ThinkPad X series of ultrabooks and 2-in-1s. These typically boast better displays and improved build quality over their competitors, and you will pay a premium for that. Some, like the Dell XPS 15, may even sport discrete Nvidia GeForce GPUs, making them suitable for gaming and for graphically demanding jobs like video rendering. Core i7, Core i9, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9 CPUs paired with 16GB to 32GB of RAM are what you should look for at these prices.

If the sky’s the limit and you want one of the best laptops on the shelves, then it’s time to start looking for value-added features beyond simple hardware upgrades (as important as they are). Consider upgrading to a QHD or 4K touch display, for example, and you’ll see at least a few of those when shopping through touchscreen laptop sales from top brands like Dell and HP. The aforementioned Dell XPS and HP Spectre lines often feature these Ultra HD panels, to name just two. Some other extras to look for are included stylus pens or even completely detachable keyboards, as in the case of certain Microsoft Surface models.

Finally, a note on size: Touchscreen laptop deals range in size from 11-inch Chromebooks to beefy 17-inch desktop replacements, so pay attention to weight and dimensions when shopping. Chances are good that you already have a laptop size you feel comfortable with, but if you find standard 15.6-inch screens too bulky, now might be a fine time to move down to 14 or even 13 inches. Some makers like Microsoft and Acer have also been introducing smaller laptops with 3:2 screens (instead of the standard 16:9 aspect ratio), giving you more vertical screen real estate that is great for productivity.

