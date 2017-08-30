Make traveling more enjoyable with the top 5 travel gear deals

While traveling is fun, it can become frustrating or even dangerous without the right gear. When your cell phone battery dies midway through a day trip or you misplace your wallet, your enjoyment and well-being can be put in jeopardy. Luckily, technology is available to help make traveling easier, in the form of everything from apps and sites for last-minute travel to specialized travel apps and travel gear. Read on to discover the best travel gear deals available for a limited time.

Maxracy International Travel Power Adapter Charge devices nearly anywhere you travel with this Maxracy International Travel Power Adapter, which is currently 50 percent off on Amazon. The adapter saves you from having to search for the right adapter or having to cram multiple chargers in your luggage. This power adapter has four types of plugs (for the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Australia and Asia), meaning it has you covered in more than 150 countries worldwide. The multipurpose device also has dual USB slots that enable the simultaneous use of devices, including smartphones, Bluetooth speakers, power banks, tablets, and more. One common problem with charging overseas is that people often overheat devices, but that’s not a concern with Maxracy’s adapter. It has a built-in shutter in the fuse system that protects your valuable electronics from short circuiting. If this does happen, you can still continue to charge with the adapter using the included spare fuse. This model earned 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon and comes with a lifetime guarantee. The Maxracy International Travel Power Adapter regularly retails for $30 but is currently discounted to $15 on Amazon, saving you $15 (50 percent). Amazon

AGPtEK Wired Sleep Headphones Eye Mask Instead of wasting precious travel time resting after you land, get your sleep on the plane or during any other type of commute with this AGPtEK Ultra Soft Comfortable Wired Sleep Headphones Eye Mask, which is currently 32 percent off on Amazon. The mask lets you sleep longer in complete darkness by blocking out sun and other light to help with healthy and pleasant sleep. It has a built-in HD audio speaker with adjustable fasteners that can be easily moved to provide a perfect fit for any head size, from adults to children. The wired device has a flexible and durable 4.92-foot braided cord and a sturdy 3.5 mm stereo plug that will not kink, twist, or break with normal use. The mask is made of special cold-skin-like fabric that is embedded with superior lightweight sponge materials, making it softer and more breathable than rival models. The AGPtEK Wired Sleep Headphones Eye Mask normally retails for $37 but is currently on sale for $25 on Amazon , providing a $12 (32 percent) discount. Amazon

Anker PowerCore 10000 Power Bank Keep your devices charged even on long day trips with this Anker PowerCore 10000 Power Bank, which is currently 48 percent off on Amazon. The power bank ensures you can keep important electronics, such as your phone and tablet, charged while on the go. As one of the best portable battery chargers, this Anker power bank is the Amazon No. 1 best-seller in the Portable Cell Phone Power Banks category and earned 4.7 out of 5 stars based on more than 5,800 customer reviews. Enjoy fast charging speeds with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies that combine to deliver the fastest possible charge up to 2.4 amps. It can charge an iPhone 6s nearly three-and-a-half times or a Galaxy S6 two-and-a-half times. Smaller than a deck of cards and as light as a baseball, this power bank sets a new industry standard with its size-to-capacity ratio, easily fitting into any pocket or bag. It’s highly durable, having passed extreme shock, temperature, and vibration tests before shipping. The Anker PowerCore 10000 Power Bank normally retails for $50 but is currently discounted to $26 on Amazon, saving you $24 (48 percent). Amazon

Uoobag Slim Laptop Backpack 15.6-Inch With USB Charger Enjoy hands-free charging with this Uoobag Slim Laptop Backpack 15.6 inch with USB Charger, which is currently 50 percent off on Amazon. The slim backpack makes your life easier with a convenient USB charging port that allows the bag to both charge and hold your phone or tablet. The backpack is crafted out of water-resistant and tear-proof 210 D Nylon. It features breathable padding for your back and upper body, adjustable S-shape straps, and a chest buckle. It holds everything you need thanks to two front pockets with middle and left zippers, one main compartment, one back laptop compartment, one antitheft waist pocket, and two side pockets. The backpack has an anti-skid pad on the bottom, along with sturdy rubber feet. The Uoobag Slim Laptop Backpack 15.6-Inch With USB Charger regularly retails for $76 but is currently marked down to $38 on Amazon, providing a $38 (50 percent) discount. Amazon