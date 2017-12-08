The 10 best ugly Christmas sweaters you can buy on Amazon

If you’re looking for a sweater that truly embodies what Christmas was like in the ’80s, then look no further. From presents and explosions to a laser-spouting T-Rex, this glorious ugly Christmas sweater has everything you need to look awesome.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Nothing says happy holidays quite like a unicorn vomiting candy canes and snowflakes. With a festive horn and a little Christmas sweater of his own, this must-have holiday unicorn has everything you need to impress your loved ones. Oh, it also lights up.
This ugly Christmas sweater pretty much speaks for itself, as well as for Mike Tyson. If you’re looking for some outerwear that will make everyone greet you with a lisping holiday hello, then this silly Christmas sweater is perfect for you.
Not every ugly Christmas sweater has to be impractical. This awesome beer pong sweater comes with six removable cups and six beer pong balls, so you can just stand there and have people throw things at you anywhere you go.
Is Tyrion your spirit animal? This holiday sweater captures one of his classic Game of Thrones quotes for everyone to see. If drinking and knowing things is what you do best, why not let the people know?
