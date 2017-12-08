Digital Trends
Home > Deals > The 10 best ugly Christmas sweaters you can buy on…

The 10 best ugly Christmas sweaters you can buy on Amazon

Christmas Laser T-Rex

If you’re looking for a sweater that truly embodies what Christmas was like in the ’80s, then look no further. From presents and explosions to a laser-spouting T-Rex, this glorious ugly Christmas sweater has everything you need to look awesome.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Light-up Vomiting Unicorn

Nothing says happy holidays quite like a unicorn vomiting candy canes and snowflakes. With a festive horn and a little Christmas sweater of his own, this must-have holiday unicorn has everything you need to impress your loved ones. Oh, it also lights up.

Mike Tyson Ugly Christmas Sweater

‘Merry Chrithmith’ from Mike Tyson

This ugly Christmas sweater pretty much speaks for itself, as well as for Mike Tyson. If you’re looking for some outerwear that will make everyone greet you with a lisping holiday hello, then this silly Christmas sweater is perfect for you.

Donald Trump Christmas Sweater

Make Christmas Great Again!

Do you remember how great Christmas used to be? So does Donald Trump. Christmas was by far the greatest back then, better than all other Christmases.

Hooded Reindeer Christmas Sweater

The Hooded Reindeer Sweater

Have you secretly wanted to be a reindeer your whole life? Well, now is your chance! This hooded Christmas sweater has everything you need to make that strange and specific dream come true.

Llama Christmas Sweater

The Llama Christmas Sweater

If you’re looking for an ugly Christmas sweater that is more awesome than ugly, then llama print is the way to go. Be careful though, llamas have a tendency to spit.

Rick and Morty Christmas Sweater

Rick and Morty Ugly Christmas Sweater

Looking to celebrate this upcoming human holiday with a little help from Rick and Morty? Look no further — this sweater has naked Santas and a big smile from Rick Sanchez himself.

The Beer Pong Christmas Sweater

Not every ugly Christmas sweater has to be impractical. This awesome beer pong sweater comes with six removable cups and six beer pong balls, so you can just stand there and have people throw things at you anywhere you go.

Carlton Ugly Christmas Sweater

The Carlton Ugly Sweater

What says Merry Christmas better than Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? You might be expected to do his dance if you decide to don this magical sweater, so be prepared.

Tyrion Lannister Ugly Sweater

Tyrion Lannister Christmas Sweater

Is Tyrion your spirit animal? This holiday sweater captures one of his classic Game of Thrones quotes for everyone to see. If drinking and knowing things is what you do best, why not let the people know?

