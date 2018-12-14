Walmart drops prices on Apple Watches and other fitness trackers

Share

Smarter wristbands continue to lead wearables sales growth for a simple reason: they offer more for less and look good at the same time. And competition among smartwatch, sensor-studded health monitor, and fitness tracker brands is keeping prices down even as their respective features sets expand.

Except for the least expensive models in each market segment, it’s increasingly difficult to distinguish between smartwatches and fitness trackers, and even midrange models track heart rates, encroaching on health monitor wristband functions.

We’ve found the best discounts on wristband wearables from Walmart. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts, want to surprise someone special, or think it’s time to upgrade your personal wrist tech, these eight deals can help you save up to $51.



The previous generation Apple smartwatches have one thing you won’t find with the newer versions: discounts. Apple product deals are rare because the company is historically loathe to offer or allow price reductions. This 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS model has an onboard barometric altimeter so you can track not only how far you go, but also how high. Measure your heart rate, sync your Apple Music playlists, track your events, and stay connected to friends and family. The aluminum case is swim-proof, so you don’t need to take the Apple Watch 3 off when you hit the beach or pool.

Normally priced $309, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS – 42mm model on sale for just $259. Walmart offers free 2-day shipping with this smartwatch, as with all the wearables in this article.

This 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 GPS model has a space gray aluminum case and a black sport band. The current generation has a 30 percent larger display than the Series 3 watches, a dual-core processor that’s supposed to be twice as fast, and an improved accelerometer and gyroscope to keep track of your movement faster and more accurately. A new ECG measurement feature that tracks heart health is FDA-approved, and the functionality was recently in the headlines for saving a man’s life who didn’t know he had an issue with his heart.

There’s no discount on the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS, but we included it with the Series 3 smartwatch in this article to demonstrate not only how much more it will cost to buy the Series 4 but also to give a sample of the added value with the new generation. This version of the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS – 44mm is available at Walmart for $429.

Fitness tracker meets smartwatch with the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro. This swim-ready wearable tracks your calorie burn and monitors your heart rate continuously. You can download Spotify playlists to listen while you go about the day and when you link with an iOS or Android smartphone you can get text, call, and app alerts without reaching for your phone.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is regularly priced $199. Walmart’s $149 deal is for a Diamond Red model with a large band. Other color bands and other sizes may cost more. If fitness is your primary focus, but you also want smartwatch features, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of a hefty discount.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch looks like a large sports watch, which it is, but this smartwatch also can track your movement, calorie intake, and heart rate, so who’s to say it’s not a fitness tracker and health monitor? The Galaxy Watch can even help with breathing exercises and guided meditation. You can swim with it on and its Gorilla Glass DX+ display defies scratches. Sync with your phone to make and take calls with the Galaxy’s integrated speaker and voice mic. If you have SmartThings security cameras, you can get alerts on this watch, and with Samsung Pay NFC compatibility you can tap to pay wherever NFC wireless payments are accepted.

Ordinarily priced $349, the 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch is just $298 at Walmart during this sale.

Garmin’s Vivosmart 3 Activity Tracker is a versatile example of the latest generation of fitness wearables. The display only turns on when you want it to, otherwise, it looks like you’re wearing a plain wristband. Behind its stealthy appearance, however, the Vivosmart 3 Activity Tracker has a menu of fitness and wellness tracking features. Keep track of your breathing, heart rate, steps, floors climbed, calories burned, workout intensity time, and sleep. Wear it to the office or when you’re swimming.

The Garmin Vivosmart 3 Activity Tracker list price is $120, but Walmart is currently selling the tracker with a large black band for $70.

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 – Spiderman — $20 off



As tempting as it may be, the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 – Spiderman is for kids. With a swim-friendly red Spidey band and a 1-year battery life, kids and parents should be able to locate this band easily and avoid the hassle of frequent battery charges. There’s a parent-controlled app to monitor and reward activity and track chores in addition to tracking steps and sleep. Reminder alerts and task times can help kids learn to manage their time.

Usually $80, the Spiderman Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 is on sale for $60 at Walmart.

This wearable’s name tells two-thirds of its story. The Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Heart Rate + Fitness Tracker is also a smartwatch with an intuitive touchscreen display user interface, phone, text, and app alerts from a nearby synced smartphone. The Fitbit’s extensive list of health and fitness tracking features includes heart rate, resting heart rate, heart rate zones, all-day calorie burn, real-time pace and distance monitoring, breathing, and much more.

Normally priced at $150, the Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Heart Rate + Fitness Tracker is just $129 during this sale at Walmart.

This distinctive Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch Adidas Edition with an Ice Gray/Silver Gray two-tone watch band has a secret. In addition to store-and-play music capability, multi-sport exercise tracking, and heart rate monitoring, the Fitbit Ionic can be your sports trainer. This version of the Fitbit Ionic SmartWatch includes Adidas Train with step-by-step coaching for unique workouts to help you become a better runner.

The Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch Adidas Edition Ice Gray/Silver Gray on sale for $260 at Walmart for this deal, discounted $40. One size fits all because the watch comes with two bands, one small and one large.

