Best washer and dryer deals for February 2020

When you think of new and exciting technology, washers and dryers are probably not the first items that come to mind. However, washers and dryers are appliances that everyone uses, and they really have come a long way in terms of technological improvements over the years. If you are in the market for a new washer and dryer, the choices are vast, and options can get pricey. We have selected some of the best deals on washers and dryers for you so you can make an informed decision and save some money.

Today’s top washer and dryer bundle deals

  • GE 4.5 Cu. Ft. Top Loading Washer and 7.2 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer — $1,285

  • LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. 8 Cycle Top Loading Washer with 6Motion Technology and 7.3 Cu. Ft. 9Cycle Gas Dryer — $1,560

  • Samsung 5.0 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Top Load Washing Machine and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize — $1,296
  • Electrolux Titanium Front Load Laundry Pair with 27” Washer and 27” Electric Dryer — $1,799

  • Electrolux Front Load Steam 27 Inch Washer and 27 Inch Gas Dryer — $1,899

GE Unitized Spacemaker 11-Cycle Washer and 4-Cycle Dryer Electric Laundry Center

$379 $1,260
Expires soon
This unit features a dryer and washer, allowing you to complete your laundry tasks with a single appliance. It can determine the appropriate amount of water, thanks to its auto load sensing function .
Buy at Best Buy

Costway Electric Tumble Compact Laundry Dryer

$245 $400
Expires soon
This dryer has four drying modes that you can choose from to suit to material and weight of the cloth. It also conveniently carries cooling, freshening, and wrinkling functions.
Buy at Walmart

Equator 24 inch Compact New Version All-in-One Combo Washer-Dryer

$1,209 $1,279
Expires soon
This all-in-one unit conveniently combines a washer and dryer into a compact unit, taking up minimal floor space. It has dual fans for quick drying and can be set up to wash at a later time.
Buy at Amazon

Kenmore 5.3 cu. ft. Top Load Washer in White

$800 $850
Expires soon
This model is a reliable and affordable pick for those who don’t care about the bells and whistles. It can handle almost any sized load with ease, plus delicates, huge loads, and bulky towels.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung 5.0 Cu. Ft. 10-Cycle Top-Loading Washer

$570 $720
Expires soon
Large enough to handle your loads and quick enough to cut down laundry time. It has a built-in faucet to pre-treat stained clothes and an easy-access tub to easily reach the bottom, stretch-free.
Buy at Best Buy

Maytag 7 Cu. Ft. 12-Cycle Electric Dryer

$480 $630
Expires soon
This model is a great no-frills option that puts the focus on drying performance. It has a sensor that tracks moisture and air temps for better drying all while keeping the clothes wrinkle-free.
Buy at Best Buy

LG 7.3 Cu. Ft. 8-Cycle Electric Dryer - White

$650 $720
Expires soon
LG is known for making laundry machines that last, and this model is no exception. It has 8 drying cycles, including programs for wrinkle care, for freshening up, and for speed dry.
Buy at Best Buy

Top-load vs. front-load washers

Top load vs. front load washers in boxing ring

Traditionally, washing machines were top-loaders and no one ever had to choose between a that and a front-loader in the past. Today, however, the choice comes down to a matter of comfort, the size and layout of your laundry area, maintenance concerns, and effectiveness. It has been said that a top-loader’s twisting wash motion, whether the washer has an agitator or not, is not as effective as a front-loaders tumbling wash method. It should also be noted that most front-loaders use less water than top-loaders and are therefore more environmentally friendly. That said, you can purchase a high-efficiency top-loader that will use less water and energy.

Front-load washers prove to be better at removing stains than top load washers. However, if you are already in the habit or pre-treating stains or if your clothes aren’t generally stained and are just dirty, this won’t be an issue for you. Newer top-loaders have tubs that are much deeper than their predecessors, which can be an issue for shorter people who can’t reach the bottom of the container.

In general, today’s appliances use more plastic parts than older ones. They are also packed with way more electronic components than older appliances. This said, modern machines, in general, do not last as long as they used to. When it comes to which lasts longer or requires more maintenance, there are arguments for both front-loaders and top-loaders.

