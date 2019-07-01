Digital Trends
Deals

Get a sweet $200 discount on the 2018 Mac mini from B&H before Prime Day

Anita George
By
this work around turns your ipad into a display mac mini
LunaDisplay

Need a new desktop computer but find yourself low on space? Apple actually has a Mac for that, and now you can get one for less than $1,500. With Prime Day 2019 just around the corner, we’re starting to see some of the best Apple deals come down the pipeline — especially if you’re looking for a MacBook sale. Though this $200 discount on the Mac Mini is nothing to sneeze at if you need a compact desktop option.

Online retailer B&H is offering a sweet new deal on late-2018 Apple Mac minis: Interested customers can now grab one for $200 off. This latest discount brings the Mac mini’s price down from $1,600 to $1,400.

This particular Mac mini comes with a 256GB PCIe solid-state drive (SSD), 32GB of RAM, an eighth-generation Coffee Lake 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 Quad-Core processor, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, a T2 Security Chip, and a gigabit Ethernet port. The Mac mini’s SSD is particularly speedy as it boasts a read speed of 3.4GB per second. When it comes to video output and external display support, Apple says that the 2018 Mac mini can support “4K and 5K Thunderbolt displays, and output video in three formats.” For those with security concerns, this Mac mini’s T2 Security Chip features on-the-fly data encryption and “secure boot capabilities.”

Buy at B&H

We reviewed the late-2018 version of the Mac mini in November and our review model was a little different from the one featured in today’s B&H deal. The model we reviewed featured a “Core i5-8400B processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive.” Overall, the 2018 Mac mini received a fairly glowing review from us, and we recommended it for most people, even saying it would be a better buy than an iMac for most people.

In our review, we praised its design, its processor performance, and its hard drive performance (even going so far as to refer to it as “best-in-class”). However, there were a few drawbacks. We felt that its overall gaming performance was disappointing and felt that it “can’t handle most [game] titles.” We also noted that MacOS’s updates “are lackluster.” We felt that MacOS might be fine for long-time Apple customers, but that purchasing a Mac mini might not be worth it for those coming from Windows. The Mac mini featured in this deal comes with MacOS Mojave.

It’s also worth noting that it’s unclear when this promotional discount will end; an end date hasn’t been posted on the product listing for this deal.

Looking for more savings? We’ve found 4th of July sales, HP laptop deals, and Lenovo ThinkPad discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
best antivirus software for business
Deals

5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
walmart bundles google nest hub and smart light starter kit
Smart Home

Reap huge savings with Google Nest Pre-Prime Day deals at Walmart starting now

Google and Walmart made a pre-emptive strike against Amazon in the Prime Day 2019 smart home price wars by announcing Pre-Prime Day deals early. You can enjoy significant price breaks on Google Nest smart home devices through July 17.
Posted By Bruce Brown
save-dslr-after-mirrorleess-wins-nikon-d850
Photography

Celebrate National Camera Day by snagging a deal on a starter kit or a new lens

June 29 is National Camera Day -- and that means lots of discounts on some great cameras and lenses. From $400 starter sets to heavy-duty full-frame hitters, here are some of the best camera deals for National Camera Day.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
smart home holiday gift guide google mini and max review 5v2 800x533 c
Deals

Google Home smart speakers get steep price cuts ahead of Prime Day Echo deals

Google Home decided to take the plunge first with a full list of deals on smart speakers, Nest devices, and security cameras. Amazon has responded by dropping the price of the Echo Dot and Echo Plus, but has yet to release all of its…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Smart Home

Amazon fights back, drops the pre-Prime Day Echo Dot price to $25 with bundles

In quick response to Google and Walmart's aggressively priced Pre-Prime Day smart home deals, Amazon cut the price of its best-selling Echo Dot. Amazon discounted the Dot by 50% to $25, the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday 2018.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Dyson bladeless desk fan
Deals

Score the powerful Dyson AM06 bladeless desk fan for more than $200 off

The impressive Dyson AM06 bladeless desk fan would normally set you back $400, but if you're willing to buy refurbished, then Walmart has professionally renewed units in stock at a huge $240 discount right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
crazy good amazon pre prime smart home bundle on myq garage opener and cloud cam door control with app
Smart Home

Get a myQ garage opener and Cloud Cam with this crazy-good pre-Prime Day deal

An Amazon Cloud Cam and a myQ Smart Garage Door Opener for 100 bucks? Here's an excellent example of how you will be able to save mounds of money on smart home devices during the next weeks leading to Amazon Prime Day 2019 starting July 15.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo second generation deal fire tv recast over the air dvr 500 gb 75 hours
Deals

Amazon Prime Day starts early with this incredible deal on the Fire TV Recast

Amazon is planning a mighty celebration for National Cut the Cord Day, in the form of a fantastic sale on the Fire TV Recast. And take it from us, this is one offer aspiring and seasoned cord-cutters alike shouldn't miss.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits add 3
Smart Home

Amazon drops Pre-Prime Day prices on Arlo Pro 2 wireless security cameras

Amazon dropped Pre-Prime Day prices for Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera Systems to the lowest level we've seen. Take advantage of exceptional savings leading up to Prime Day 2019 as Amazon keeps the pressure on other retailers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
garmin fenix 2 press image
Deals

Amazon renewed deal on Garmin Fenix 3 HR sports smartwatch saves you up to $250

If you’re looking for a training partner to help you get in shape this summer, you may want to head on over to Amazon. The online retailer is offering a renewed Garmin Fenix 3 HR and Fenix 2 GPS sports smartwatches.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
pre prime day deal instant pot lux lux60 6 quart in 1 programmable cooker
Deals

Ahead of Prime Day, the versatile Instant Pot LUX60 is down to only $59

Instant Pot LUX60 6-Quart 6-in-1 Programmable Cooker is an ideal kitchen appliance for your fast-paced, healthy lifestyle. Walmart is competing with Amazon prices ahead of Prime, so you can get it for only $59.
Posted By Erica Katherina
home depot security breach settlement
Deals

Home Depot cut prices on appliances, grills, and tools for Fourth of July sale

The Fourth of July falls in the middle of the week this year, so Home Depot is running its sale all week. The sale includes deals on appliances, tools, furniture, and quite a bit more at savings up to 50% off.
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen