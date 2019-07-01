Share

Need a new desktop computer but find yourself low on space? Apple actually has a Mac for that, and now you can get one for less than $1,500. With Prime Day 2019 just around the corner, we’re starting to see some of the best Apple deals come down the pipeline — especially if you’re looking for a MacBook sale. Though this $200 discount on the Mac Mini is nothing to sneeze at if you need a compact desktop option.

Online retailer B&H is offering a sweet new deal on late-2018 Apple Mac minis: Interested customers can now grab one for $200 off. This latest discount brings the Mac mini’s price down from $1,600 to $1,400.

This particular Mac mini comes with a 256GB PCIe solid-state drive (SSD), 32GB of RAM, an eighth-generation Coffee Lake 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 Quad-Core processor, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, a T2 Security Chip, and a gigabit Ethernet port. The Mac mini’s SSD is particularly speedy as it boasts a read speed of 3.4GB per second. When it comes to video output and external display support, Apple says that the 2018 Mac mini can support “4K and 5K Thunderbolt displays, and output video in three formats.” For those with security concerns, this Mac mini’s T2 Security Chip features on-the-fly data encryption and “secure boot capabilities.”

We reviewed the late-2018 version of the Mac mini in November and our review model was a little different from the one featured in today’s B&H deal. The model we reviewed featured a “Core i5-8400B processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive.” Overall, the 2018 Mac mini received a fairly glowing review from us, and we recommended it for most people, even saying it would be a better buy than an iMac for most people.

In our review, we praised its design, its processor performance, and its hard drive performance (even going so far as to refer to it as “best-in-class”). However, there were a few drawbacks. We felt that its overall gaming performance was disappointing and felt that it “can’t handle most [game] titles.” We also noted that MacOS’s updates “are lackluster.” We felt that MacOS might be fine for long-time Apple customers, but that purchasing a Mac mini might not be worth it for those coming from Windows. The Mac mini featured in this deal comes with MacOS Mojave.

It’s also worth noting that it’s unclear when this promotional discount will end; an end date hasn’t been posted on the product listing for this deal.

