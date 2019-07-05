Digital Trends
July 4 is over and the yearly Independence Day sales are wrapping up, but you’ve still got some time to grab those last-minute deals. More than a few retailers — Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, REI, to name a few — offered huge savings online before and during America’s big holiday, but a number of these sales are running through the week, and so it’s still one of the best times of the summer to save big (other than Amazon Prime Day 2019) while avoiding those long lines in stores.

Whether you’re looking for the best 4th of July mattress sales, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, or just about anything you can think of for summer, there’s bound to be a sale with your name on it. We’ve gathered all of the info you need to be prepared for the best 4th of July sales that are still going right now, so if you don’t want to waste too much time searching for the best deals, we’ve got you covered.

Sitewide 4th of July Sales

  • Walmart Sale: The retailer’s July 4th Savings Center is still dropping deals on kitchen appliances, outdoor gear, and electronics. It’s your one-stop shop for all your home improvement items. Name brands on kitchen and smart home gadgets such as KitchenAid, Instant Pot, and Roomba have steep discounts.
  • Amazon Sale: Though Amazon isn’t having an exclusive sale for the 4th of July, it does still have some of the best discounts going on online right now. With deals on Apple Watches, laptop discounts, and savings on just about everything else, the retail giant is a great place to save big. Though, you may want to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2019 to get the best savings.
  • Cocoon Mattress Sale: As we head into the weekend, Cocoon is dropping prices on their signature Chill Mattress. From now until July 8, you can save big  on a mattress with free sheets and pillows thrown in to sweeten the deal.
  • Lenovo Sale: Through July 7, you’ll find great deals on laptops such as the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, now nearly half off.

Computer and Tech Deals

  • HP Sale: HP’s Stars, Stripes, and Savings promotion is one of the better extended July 4th sales, offering discounts on a ton of great PCs like the Spectre x360 13, which is one of our all-time favorite 2-in-1s.
  • Dell Sale: Dell’s calling it “Black Friday in July,” but this extended sale rolled July 4th discounts into an ongoing event that seems to be aimed at competing with Prime Day. Dell laptops and desktops are marked down, along with accessories and 4K TVs from other brands.
  • Newegg Sale: Newegg is a one-stop shop for computers and components, and this “after 4th of July” clearance sale has a ton of tech goodies discounted through July 11.
  • Lenovo Sale: Through July 7, you’ll find great deals on laptops such as the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, now nearly half off.

Clothing Deals

  • Macy’s Sale: The checkout code FOURTH still lets you take up to 20% off of select sale and clearance items (10% or 15% for certain departments) from Macy’s. If your order doesn’t qualify, you can also try the code FOURTH25 to take $10 off a purchase of $25 or more.
  • Old Navy Sale: Old Navy’s “Purple Sale” (purple being what you get when you combine red, white, and blue) is still offering discounts on men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing, but sale items are drying up, so act quickly if you see something you like.
  • Fossil Sale: The Fossil semi-annual sale coincides with July 4 and Prime Day, with discounts of up to 50% on watches, bags, and other accessories. The July 4 promo code SPARKLE30 also lets you take an additional 30% off select sale items through July 7.

Outdoor Gear Deals

  • REI Sale: Do you have everything you need to survive the summer? REI is currently offering up 40 percent off clothing, backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, and just about everything in between. With discounts on brands like Patagonia and Hydro Flask, it’s a great place to find outdoor discounts before Prime Day.
  • Columbia Sale: It’s not an explicit July 4th sale, but Columbia’s summer sale has marked down more than 1,300 pieces of outdoor clothing and more with discounts of up to 25%.
  • Backcountry Sale: Late July 4 shoppers an take up to 40% off of select items from Backcountry, and some brands like The North Face and Arcteryx have their own 4th of July promotions running here as well. You also get free two-day shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Sleep and Bedding Deals

  • Tempur-Pedic Mattress Sale: 4th of July is notorious for really good mattress sales, and 2019 is no exception to that. Tempur-Pedic is currently offering $500 off select mattresses with an additional $300 instant gift.
  • Tuft and Needle Sale: Considering Tuft and Needle is already known for affordable prices on memory foam mattresses, this sale just makes it an even more affordable option. With mattress prices as low as $445 through July 7, it’s a good place to find a great deal on a new bed.
  • Layla Sale: For a few more days, you can take $125 off the price of all sizes of the Layla mattress, and as a nice bonus, Layla is throwing in free pillows with your mattress purchase.
  • Leesa Sale: Similar to Layla’s July 4 promotion, Leesa is offering a 15% discount (up to $180 off) on its premium memory foam mattress along with two free pillows to sweeten the package.

Home and Office Deals

  • Best Buy Sale: Perhaps the most well-known retailer on this list, Best Buy is currently offering big savings on appliances until July 10. With discounts up to 40 percent on washers, dryers, refrigerators, microwaves, and more, it’s a great place to find a deal on some brand name home appliances. We even found the best deal on a refurbished Apple Watch Series 4.
  • Home Depot Sale: Looking to upgrade your home or outdoor experience? Home Depot’s sale is offering up to 40 percent off major appliances, grills, mowers, power tools, and select patio furniture right now.
  • Lowe’s Sale: From tools and furniture to outdoor grills and big-ticket appliances, Lowe’s extended 4th of July sale has deals on literally thousands of items. These discounts of up to 40% will last through Wednesday, July 10.
  • Overstock Sale: Overstock has extended its July 4 blowout sale, giving shoppers the chance to take between 15 and 25% off of all sorts of home goods like furniture, rugs, décor, lighting, bedding, and much more.
  • Sears Sale: The Great American Tent Sale continues at Sears, featuring mark downs of up to 40% on home appliances along with an extra 10% savings on Kenmore appliances with the checkout code FIREWORKS.

How long will the best 4th of July sales last?

While there are quite a few retailers offering discounts through the week of July 4, there are plenty more who will keep dropping deals through Prime Day in an attempt to compete with Amazon’s big blowout sale. We can expect to start seeing a lot more deals coming down the pipeline. You can also expect most of the major clothing retailers like Old Navy, Banana Republic, and American Eagle to keep rolling out big summer sales.

What are the best 4th of July sales?

It may seem like online retailers are perpetually having sales these days, but there are some discounts you should be watching out for during these bigger holiday events that you won’t find during other times of the year. We’ve detailed everything you need to know to about the best sales during and after July 4 below, but you’ll still need to do some research of your own to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Mattress Sales: Many of the major mattress brands like Casper, Tempur-Pedic, Leesa, and Tuft and Needle offer some pretty good prices year-round, but they save their best prices for the week of July 4. If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new mattress, pillow, or bed, this is really the time of year to save the most money possible. Many of the major chains, like Mattress Firm and Sleep Train, will also have discounts in-store if you don’t want to buy online.

Clothing Sales: Any time there is a holiday weekend, you can expect big discounts on clothing. It’s been that way since before the internet even really existed and has only accelerated since then. If you find yourself wanting a new pair of jeans, shorts, or just an armload of new shirts and dresses, this a great time to find savings.

Outdoor Gear Sales: Like any summer sale, you should expect to find discounts on summer gear. REI especially has some solid discounts on tents, backpacks, jackets, and more, but almost every major outdoor retailer will have deals for you to look through.

Laptop Sales: Considering summer has officially begun, graduation is over, and the next school year is looming over the horizon, many computing brands are going to have a sale of some sort. You can likely expect laptop deals and more from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, but Apple fans should also keep their eyes peeled for iPad deals coming down the pipeline.

How to avoid bad 4th of July Sales

Any time you have an event sale that spans across multiple different online storefronts, it’s important that you don’t get too carried away. Many of the discounts that you see, while flashy and exciting, might not actually be as good as you think. There are a few ways to actively avoid getting a bad deal, but all of them require you to do a little extra work on your end. We’ve outlined a few of the things you should do avoid getting a bad deal:

  • Compare prices on other sites: It can be hard to do this for clothing, but if you’re shopping for a laptop or an appliance, a quick check of other stores can help you decide if you’re getting a good price.
  • Read the fine print: Some sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, but you have to read all of the details to know that. A BOGO sale could mean a wide variety of different things and mail-in rebates are always more work than they ought to be.
  • Go through a trusted source: Whether this means going through the filter of a publisher like us or just only buying from a retailer you’ve had good experiences with is up to you.
  • Use your judgment: When it comes to shopping, online or otherwise, it’s important not to trust everything you see. Deals were designed to get you to make an impulsive buying decision, so make sure you do your due diligence before going too crazy with your purchases.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

