Digital Trends
Deals

HP 4th of July sale: Spectre x360 and Omen laptops get huge price cuts

Lucas Coll
By

July 4 is approaching fast and Prime Day, Amazon’s yearly blowout sale, is almost here. For shoppers, that means the next few weeks are arguably the best time of the summer for deals. This is also good news for people who don’t have the Prime membership needed to take advantage of Prime Day, as other retailers like HP and Dell are having their own July 4 sales and other promotional events to compete with Prime Day.

The 2019 HP July 4 sale has arrived early this year, and it features juicy discounts on some of our favorite laptops. We’ve highlighted two of the best – the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 and the Omen gaming laptop – which are marked down right now in a variety of configurations that cover a nice range of budgets and user needs. If you’re shopping around for a new compact ultrabook for work and on-the-go entertainment, or you’re in the market for a beefy gaming system, then read on to find out more about these great HP laptops and how you can save.

HP Spectre x360 13 2-in-1 Laptop

HP Spectre x360 13-ae002xx review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

HP and Dell lead the way when it comes to 2-in-1 “convertible” laptops, and the HP Spectre x360 easily hangs with the competition in terms of design, build quality, and performance. This hybrid ultrabook’s 13.3-inch touchscreen and slimline chassis place it in a sweet spot in size, making for a superportable machine that’s not too small for a day’s work (the sleek aesthetics don’t hurt, either). Its 360-degree hinge lets you fold the display back flat for use as a tablet with the included stylus.

Three different models of the HP Spectre x360 13 2-in-1 laptop are on sale right now ahead of July 4: The cheapest one packs an 8th-gen i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $930 ($220 off); the midrange option features an 8th-gen i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive for $1,200 ($200 off); and finally, the premium pick comes loaded with an 8th-gen Intel i7 CPU, a boosted 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an upgraded 4K touchscreen display for $1,330 ($200 off).

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop

HP Omen 15 review
Joel Chokkatu/Digital Trends

HP built its reputation on no-nonsense Windows work PCs (not to mention other office essentials like printers), but this brand also offers some great gaming machines. The HP Omen series consists of both desktop computers and laptops built for video games, and the Omen 15 remains one of our favorites in the midrange gaming laptop bracket. The reasons are simple: The HP Omen 15 boasts excellent build quality with stylish aesthetics that aren’t too garish, great hardware, and excellent 1080p Full HD displays with snappy refresh rates.

There are two HP Omen 15 configurations on sale right now for July 4: The best value is the newer 2019 model with a 9th-gen i5 CPU, the new Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, which is discounted to $750 ($250 off); and the more powerful option is this 2018 Omen 15 which has an 8th-gen i7 CPU, an Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU, (still more powerful than the GTX 1650), 16GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD for $1,040 ($240 off).

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day laptop deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Predictions for July 15 and the best deals now
ebay paypal adyen hq
Deals

If Amazon crashes again on Prime Day, eBay has your back

Remember how Amazon's site crashed at the start of Prime Day last year? Well, in a tongue-in-cheek marketing stunt, eBay says it'll add a slew of extra bargains to its own sale if another outage occurs on Prime Day on July 15.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

The best Prime Day laptop deals: Expect MacBook, Chromebook, Gaming Discounts

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start preparing for some amazing laptop deals. Every year, we see huge discounts on gaming laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best laptop deals featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for June 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Deals

Dell drops deals on XPS and Inspiron laptops ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019

Dell has a number of its excellent laptops marked down ahead of July 4 and Prime Day. Whether you’re after a no-frills Windows work machine or want the latest and greatest 2-in-1, you’ll find what you’re looking for right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

13 inches is the perfect size for a laptop. Here are the best you can buy

With so much choice out there, how do you know which are the best 13-inch laptops? They should have beautiful screens, long battery life, and remain light and portable. Here are our favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amazon products fathers day sale cloud cam 3 pack
Deals

Amazon cuts sweet deals on smart home devices in advance of Prime Day

Now that we know Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs through July 16, we've begun our search for teaser deals leading up to the event. Amazon uses its smart home device brands to build excitement for Prime Day.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon slashes the price of eufy boostiq 11s robot vacuum in pre prime day sale robovac 2
Smart Home

Amazon drops price of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S ahead of Prime Day

As predicted, Amazon has begun to feed Prime Day 2019 fever with exciting deals leading up to the July 15 and 16 monster sales event. Today's 24-hour sale of the highly-rated Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a price drop we can't resist.
Posted By Bruce Brown
reconditioned lg portable air conditioner walmart deal ac featured
Deals

Walmart takes $90 off this reconditioned LG portable air conditioner

Traditional ACs are often expensive and inflexible, leading many shoppers to opt for portable air conditioners. Walmart is offering reconditioned LG 8,000 portable ACs for just $209 each.
Posted By William Hank
Acer Predator Triton 500 review
Computing

Amazon slashes prices on Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and gaming gear

Leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2019 on July 15 and 16, the retail giant continues to slash prices dramatically but in a strategically selective manner, as with the Acer products in this one-day sale on productivity and gaming hardware.
Posted By Bruce Brown
vizio 70 inch 4k tv deal e series walmart featured
Deals

Walmart discounts $400 off of this massive 70-inch Vizio 4K TV

Walmart has kicked off a fantastic deal on the Vizio E-Series, reducing the price of the 70-inch model by $400. Pair that with a crystal-clear screen and a ton of smarts, and you have a 4K TV worthy of the name (and your cash).
Posted By Josh Levenson
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Deals

The 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go just got a $60 price cut from Walmart

Sleek and powerful, the 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go offers excellent bang for your buck. Its tablet-to-laptop versatility makes it easy for you to work and play on virtually anywhere. Get yours today from Walmart for $339.
Posted By Erica Katherina
sony ultras slim sound bar walmart deal ct290
Deals

Upgrading your home theater? This Sony Ultra-Slim Soundbar System is now 25% off

The Sony HT-CT290 Ultra-Slim 300W is a no-frills soundbar system that offers excellent bang for the buck. Get yours today on Amazon at a discounted price of $148 to bring your movie and music experience to a whole new level.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: What we expect from the Amazon event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is right around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about Amazon Prime Day 2019…
Posted By Christian de Looper
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for June 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll