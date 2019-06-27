Share

July 4 is approaching fast and Prime Day, Amazon’s yearly blowout sale, is almost here. For shoppers, that means the next few weeks are arguably the best time of the summer for deals. This is also good news for people who don’t have the Prime membership needed to take advantage of Prime Day, as other retailers like HP and Dell are having their own July 4 sales and other promotional events to compete with Prime Day.

The 2019 HP July 4 sale has arrived early this year, and it features juicy discounts on some of our favorite laptops. We’ve highlighted two of the best – the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 and the Omen gaming laptop – which are marked down right now in a variety of configurations that cover a nice range of budgets and user needs. If you’re shopping around for a new compact ultrabook for work and on-the-go entertainment, or you’re in the market for a beefy gaming system, then read on to find out more about these great HP laptops and how you can save.

HP Spectre x360 13 2-in-1 Laptop

HP and Dell lead the way when it comes to 2-in-1 “convertible” laptops, and the HP Spectre x360 easily hangs with the competition in terms of design, build quality, and performance. This hybrid ultrabook’s 13.3-inch touchscreen and slimline chassis place it in a sweet spot in size, making for a superportable machine that’s not too small for a day’s work (the sleek aesthetics don’t hurt, either). Its 360-degree hinge lets you fold the display back flat for use as a tablet with the included stylus.

Three different models of the HP Spectre x360 13 2-in-1 laptop are on sale right now ahead of July 4: The cheapest one packs an 8th-gen i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $930 ($220 off); the midrange option features an 8th-gen i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive for $1,200 ($200 off); and finally, the premium pick comes loaded with an 8th-gen Intel i7 CPU, a boosted 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an upgraded 4K touchscreen display for $1,330 ($200 off).

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop

HP built its reputation on no-nonsense Windows work PCs (not to mention other office essentials like printers), but this brand also offers some great gaming machines. The HP Omen series consists of both desktop computers and laptops built for video games, and the Omen 15 remains one of our favorites in the midrange gaming laptop bracket. The reasons are simple: The HP Omen 15 boasts excellent build quality with stylish aesthetics that aren’t too garish, great hardware, and excellent 1080p Full HD displays with snappy refresh rates.

There are two HP Omen 15 configurations on sale right now for July 4: The best value is the newer 2019 model with a 9th-gen i5 CPU, the new Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, which is discounted to $750 ($250 off); and the more powerful option is this 2018 Omen 15 which has an 8th-gen i7 CPU, an Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU, (still more powerful than the GTX 1650), 16GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD for $1,040 ($240 off).

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day laptop deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.