You can shop Black Friday Chromebook deals today — from $99

This year, shoppers who want to buy a new laptop will once again look for the best Black Friday deals to help them enjoy significant savings. With the early Best Buy Black Friday deals that are now available ahead of the shopping holiday, you can already start choosing the machine that you want to purchase. However, if Black Friday laptop deals are still beyond your budget, you might want to consider Black Friday Chromebook deals.

Chromebooks are generally cheaper alternatives to Windows-based laptops. Their components aren’t as powerful as traditional laptops, but they still offer snappy performance because they use Google’s Chrome OS, which is essentially the Chrome browser that’s reworked to function as an operating system. Instead of utilizing installed software, Chromebooks rely on web-based apps, which translates to low overhead and quick startups, even with low-end hardware.

For a preview of the Chromebook deals that you can expect for this year’s Black Friday, check out some of the offers that you can already shop on at Best Buy.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook – $99, was $259

This HP Chromebook features an 11.6-inch display with HD resolution and an energy-efficient WLED backlight, and it’s powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are enough to handle basic functions such as word processing and browsing the internet. The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is available from Best Buy at just $99, after a $160 discount to its original price of $259, in a deal that’s only available until October 23.

HP 14-inch Chromebook – $149, was $319

This HP Chromebook features a larger screen at 14 inches with improved Full HD resolution but maintains the Intel Celeron N3350 processor and 4GB of RAM. It can also work as an entertainment device with its dual speakers and audio by B&O. Best Buy is offering a $170 discount for the HP 14-inch Chromebook, bringing its price down to $149 from its original price of $319, but it’s also just until October 23.

Lenovo Flex 3 2-in-1 Chromebook – $149, was $379

The Lenovo Flex 3 is powered by the Mediatek MT8183 processor and 4GB of RAM, with an 11.6-inch touchscreen at HD resolution. It’s a 2-in-1 device, which means that it can function as a laptop, as a tablet if you fold the display all the way back, or in stand or tent form in between. You can purchase the Lenovo Flex 3 from Best Buy for just $149 until October 23, after a $230 discount to its original price of $379.

Asus 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook – $399, was $569

This Asus Chromebook is also a 2-in-1 device, with the 15.6-inch touchscreen at Full HD resolution folding everywhere between laptop and tablet form. Inside the Chromebook are the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, for powerful performance that goes beyond the capabilities of most of its peers. The Asus 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook is available from Best Buy for $399, down from its original price of $569 after a $170 discount that will be offered until October 23.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 – $599, was $699

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 pushes the boundaries of Chromebooks with its 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen, Intel Core i3 processor, and 8GB of RAM, for specifications that can challenge even traditional laptops. The 2-in-1 Chromebook’s thin profile makes it easy to transform between laptop and tablet, and it’s easy to use with its responsive keyboard. You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 from Best Buy for $599, for a $100 reduction to its original price of $699.

More Chromebook deals

If you don’t see anything from Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals that catches your eye but you’re interested in trying out a Chromebook, the good news is that there are more offers from other retailers. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best Chromebook deals that you can take advantage of right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

