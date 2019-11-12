The best Black Friday iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals in 2019

When it comes to robotic vacuum cleaners, no name is better known or recognized than iRobot Roomba. Of course, that name recognition sometimes comes with a high price tag, but with Black Friday just a few weeks away there has never been a better time buy a robot vacuum for cheap. You can look to find major smart home discounts on some of the best Roombas money can buy, as well as some of the newer models on the market.

While Black Friday will offer the potential for major doorbuster sales, in-person shopping isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. With that in mind, Cyber Monday is also a great option with its barrage of online options. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade to one of the best smart home devices, now is a perfect time. Keep your finger hovering over that refresh button during all of Cyber Week and Digital Trends will keep you posted with all of the latest and best deals on Roombas. You’ll have an automated robot vacuum cleaner just in time to clean up that stray tinsel from post-Thanksgiving Christmas decorating.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Roomba deals to expect

In the previous few months, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Home Depot, and several other big-box stores have slashed prices on various Roomba (and other iRobot) products. These early sales are a barometer for what to expect once Black Friday hits. The iRobot Roomba i7+ saw major price cuts for Columbus Day, while the Roomba 980 has a significant price cut on it right now. These deals will only be stronger over the Black Friday weekend, so keep your eyes peeled for the best savings.

Best Black Friday Roomba deals we saw last year

Last year, the Roomba 618 saw a price cut of $70 during Black Friday weekend. The Roomba 671 also saw a 34% discount for a sale price of $230. Many other robot vacuum cleaner brands saw major sales and price cuts last year, too, so chances are high that this year will yield some of the best savings to date.

Roomba deals going on right now

If you don’t want to wait till Black Friday or Cyber Monday to invest in your very own Roomba, there are multiple discounts going on right now. The lowest-priced option is the Roomba 689, on sale for $230. A higher-end model, the Roomba 980, is available for just shy of $900. If you’re looking for a mid-range option that doesn’t hit either extreme, the Roomba 960 is available for $550 from Best Buy.

