Deals

The best Black Friday iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals in 2019

By

When it comes to robotic vacuum cleaners, no name is better known or recognized than iRobot Roomba. Of course, that name recognition sometimes comes with a high price tag, but with Black Friday just a few weeks away there has never been a better time buy a robot vacuum for cheap. You can look to find major smart home discounts on some of the best Roombas money can buy, as well as some of the newer models on the market.

While Black Friday will offer the potential for major doorbuster sales, in-person shopping isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. With that in mind, Cyber Monday is also a great option with its barrage of online options. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade to one of the best smart home devices, now is a perfect time. Keep your finger hovering over that refresh button during all of Cyber Week and Digital Trends will keep you posted with all of the latest and best deals on Roombas. You’ll have an automated robot vacuum cleaner just in time to clean up that stray tinsel from post-Thanksgiving Christmas decorating.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Roomba deals to expect

In the previous few months, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Home Depot, and several other big-box stores have slashed prices on various Roomba (and other iRobot) products. These early sales are a barometer for what to expect once Black Friday hits. The iRobot Roomba i7+ saw major price cuts for Columbus Day, while the Roomba 980 has a significant price cut on it right now. These deals will only be stronger over the Black Friday weekend, so keep your eyes peeled for the best savings.

Best Black Friday Roomba deals we saw last year

Last year, the Roomba 618 saw a price cut of $70 during Black Friday weekend. The Roomba 671 also saw a 34% discount for a sale price of $230. Many other robot vacuum cleaner brands saw major sales and price cuts last year, too, so chances are high that this year will yield some of the best savings to date.

Roomba deals going on right now

irobot roomba 890 960 robot vacuum amazon deals 2 720x720

If you don’t want to wait till Black Friday or Cyber Monday to invest in your very own Roomba, there are multiple discounts going on right now. The lowest-priced option is the Roomba 689, on sale for $230. A higher-end model, the Roomba 980, is available for just shy of $900. If you’re looking for a mid-range option that doesn’t hit either extreme, the Roomba 960 is available for $550 from Best Buy.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum

$549 $699
Expires soon
Make floor cleaning less tedious and more genius with the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum. Save over $150 when you order on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum

$250 $379
Expires soon
If you fancy the idea of a Roomba scurrying around your home but don't want to break the bank, the Roomba 614 is a solid option.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$269 $299
Expires soon
Take away the hassle and tedium of floor cleaning by getting your hands on the iRobot Roomba 675.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$550 $650
Expires soon
Target is dropping a cool discount on the iRobot Roomba 960 today. Grab this chance to take home this excellent robot vacuum for less.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum - Gray

$550 $650
Expires soon
The iRobot Roomba 960 hits the sweet spot between features, performance, and affordability. Get yours today on Best Buy and save $100.
Buy at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba 614 Self-Charging Robot Vacuum

$250 $300
Expires soon
Clean your floors more efficiently with the iRobot Roomba 614. Get home to tidy floors every time by taking advantage of Best Buy's deal.
Buy at Best Buy

iRobot Robot 680 Robot Vacuum

$230 $300
Expires soon
If you love the idea of a Roomba cleaning your floors, check out the Roomba 680. It's a budget-friendly alternative to the high-end 900 series.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 670, Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$264 $274
Expires soon
You can now get the latest 600 series model of the iRobot Roomba at a discount on Amazon. Enjoy automated floor cleaning by taking advantage of this deal.
Buy at Amazon

Looking for more vacuum deals? Find more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Roomba robots for 2019

my amazon wish list roomba

The best Black Friday outdoor gear deals for 2019

best black friday outdoor gear deals

Alibaba Singles’ Day sales hit $1 billion in the first minute

alibaba offices

Shark IQ Robot R101AE Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum review

shark iq robot vacuum review 3

Best Black Friday Deals 2019: Everything you need to know

black friday deals main page

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2019: Everything you need to know

Black Friday Online Shopping

Best Samsung Black Friday TV Deals: 4K TVs, 8K TVs, and QLED TVs

This 65-inch LG 4K TV is currently on sale for less than $500 for limited time