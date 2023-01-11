 Skip to main content
Amazon is having a big sale on Blink security cameras today

Blink, a subsidiary of Amazon, is making a name for itself in the security camera industry with affordable products that are compatible with Amazon’s Alexa. If you think your home needs an extra layer of protection, you’re in luck because Amazon has slashed the prices for certain Blink security cameras and bundles. There’s always high demand for security camera deals, so we expect these discounts to generate a lot of attention. If you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Blink Mini — $25, was $35

If you want to keep an eye on what’s going on inside your home, the Blink Mini is an affordable and easy-to-use option. Setting up the security camera takes only minutes, and once it’s online, you can pair it with an Alexa-enabled device. With 1080p HD resolution, you’ll be able to clearly see the interiors of your house in real-time through the Blink app, which will also let you communicate through the Blink Mini’s two-way audio. You can choose to receive alerts in your smartphone when the camera detects motion, and you can customize these motion detection zones. The Blink Mini comes with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan, which will let you save and share video clips taken by the security camera.

Blink Outdoor with Blink Mini — from $100

For those who want a security camera both outside and inside their home, you should purchase any kit of the Blink Outdoor, which will come with a free Blink Mini. The Blink Outdoor is a wireless security camera featuring HD resolution and infrared night vision, so you can get a clear look through its lens whether it’s light or dark outside. It comes with motion detection and two-way audio features, as well as a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan, like the Blink Mini, but the difference is that the Blink Outdoor is designed to withstand the elements, and it can last for up to two years before needing replacements for its two AA lithium batteries. It’s also compatible with Alexa — in fact, it’s the best security camera for Alexa in our list of the best home security cameras.

Blink Outdoor (one-camera kit) with Blink Mini — $100, was $135

Blink Outdoor (two-camera kit) with Blink Mini — $180, was $215

Blink Outdoor (three-camera kit) with Blink Mini — $250, was $285

Blink Outdoor (five-camera kit) with Blink Mini — $380, was $415

