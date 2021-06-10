  1. Deals
Save big on Bose 700 wireless headphones in early Prime Day deal

Looking to treat Dad this Father’s Day or simply treat yourself as part of the Amazon early Prime Day deals? Right now, you can buy the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones for just $329 at Amazon, saving you $70 on the usual price. With nearly 20% off, this is a great time to enjoy some high-end headphones for less than you’d ordinarily have to pay.

The Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones offer a lot of great features for the price. With 11 levels of active noise cancellation, they’re ideal for frequent travelers who prefer to block the world out while flying or taking public transport. That’s precisely why we loved them so much in our Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones review. That’s also why they feature prominently in our look at the best wireless headphones, as well as our best noise cancelling headphones roundup. Simply put, the noise cancellation features mean you can enjoy a great deal of control over how much ambient sound you let seep through, or block if you simply want to zone out and focus on your favorite music and podcasts.

Whatever you listen to will sound great thanks to some fantastic audio. Expect crisp and clear details as well as deep and full bass every step of the way. Even when taking calls, everything sounds great, with a microphone that provides unrivaled sound that adapts to noisy or windy environments. The cans are ideal if you’re regularly on the move but still want crispness at all times.

Other useful features include the ability to use voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as a one-touch button for listening to Spotify. Expect to enjoy up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge as well, which should last you even the longest of journeys.

