Audiophiles know that good headphones, speakers, and other audio devices can be expensive, but if you need to get the most out of your music and you’re tired of dealing with cheap, tinny-sounding cans, then it’s worth it to pay a bit more for quality head-fi. If you love deals as much as we do, then you know that Black Friday is easily the best time of the year to score some big discounts on electronics from high-end brands like Bose, and from now until next week, Bose is offering nice discounts on a handful of its best-selling items.

These Bose Black Friday deals start early, kicking off at 9 PM EST on Wednesday, November 21 and running until the end of Tuesday, November 27. This gives you a couple extra days to score some new brand-name audio devices for yourself or a loved one and save a bit of cash ahead of the holiday season.

A quality pair of in-ear headphones is one of life’s little essentials, especially if you’re on the go a lot and don’t want to suffer with chintzy, uncomfortable earbuds while listening to your music and podcasts. The Bose Soundsport in-ear headphones are just the ticket: They’re sweat- and weather-resistant, and the comfortable and secure Stay Hear tips are included in three different sizes so you can use the ones that are just right for your ears.

This model is made for Apple devices, meaning that you can use the in-line remote and microphone to take calls and control media playback on iOS devices. (The 3.5mm connection will still work perfectly fine with Android devices, however, but the inline remote can’t be used for playback control.) The Bose SoundSport wired in-ear headphones retail for $99, but the Bose Black Friday sale means you can grab a pair for just $49 from Amazon.

Headphones are great for enjoying your music privately, but if you want to jam with your friends or just want something playing in the background while you’re at home, a Bluetooth speaker is what you need. These handy devices only seem to get be getting smaller, too, with the Bose SoundLink Micro speaker being a particularly nice example.

The Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker boasts an IPX7 waterproof rating, so it’s the perfect companion for the beach or swimming pool, and its tough, tear-free strap makes it easy to lash it to your bike handles or bag. It’s got a built-in mic for taking calls and accessing your phone via Siri or Google Assistant, and at under four inches on each side, you can take it just about anywhere. The Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $69, saving you $30 off of its usual price.

These are the wireless version of the Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones, freeing you from the hassle of cables if you find yourself constantly getting tangled up. Bluetooth in-ear headphones like the wireless Bose SoundSport are especially well-suited for workouts and other rigorous activities, and the SoundSport’s internal battery lasts for around six hours before needing a charge.

The Bose SoundSport wireless headphones are water-resistant and feature the same hooked Stay Hear ear tips as their wired cousins, so they stay comfortably in place and won’t fall out. The wireless SoundSport normally goes for $149, but these Bose Black Friday deals let you score a pair for just $99.

As convenient as earbuds are, over-ear headphones remain far and away the best way to enjoy your music — and Bose still makes some of the best. Its QuietComfort series remains among the top-rated headphones on the market, and the QuietComfort 35 Series II now even include Amazon Alexa, giving you a full suite of voice-activated Alexa capabilities. The QuietComfort 35 were also rated the absolute best high-end noise-canceling headphones by our review team, and for good reason: They’re comfortable, they sound great, they block out ambient noise, and they pair effortlessly with your devices via Bluetooth.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II with built-in Amazon Alexa are high-end headphones with a price tag to match, normally setting you back $349. The Bose Black Friday sale knocks $50 off the price, though, so you can grab them for $299. This deal will be available for a bit longer than the others, running through December 1.

