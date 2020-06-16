Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Sony WH-1000XM3 on sale for Father’s Day

Why not treat Dad to some fantastic headphones this Father’s Day? You won’t have to part with an awful lot of cash to do so, either: Two of the best pairs — the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and the Sony WH-1000XM3 — are on sale starting at only $280.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones — $280, was $350

There isn’t much we at Digital Trends don’t like about the Sony WH-1000XM3. In fact, we’ve even ranked it as the best pair of headphones for the year, not just for their world-class sound quality but for their noise-canceling performance too. The audio output is exceptionally clear, boldly dynamic, and powerfully full-bodied, providing a next-level listening experience that easily trumps other headphones. With regard to the noise-canceling capabilities, Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 still outdoes Sony’s WH-1000XM3, but as an overall package, the latter is a far greater deal.

If you’ll be using them on a day-to-day basis, such as on your commutes and during work, the WH-1000XM3 has adaptive sound control to ensure that you won’t need to ever take them off or lift a finger to activate them. They automatically sense what ambient noises are coming in and, depending on the environment, selectively filter out noise to allow key sounds, like incoming traffic and speaker announcements, to be audible as the situation demands. Additionally, with a tap of the earcup, you can take part in conversations. Doing this lowers the internal volume while emphasizing incoming vocals so you can hold a conversation with ease.

What’s more, Alexa and Google Assistant are already built-in. All you have to do is press a button and you instantly have the world at your beck and call, allowing you to do everything you would otherwise need to do on a home device or smartphone without needing them on-hand. This way, you can take the headphones around wherever you go with over a full day’s worth of battery life on a single charge. If you want the best headphones available with exceptional sound quality, noise-cancellation, and overall utility, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are unmatched. They’re now on sale on Best Buy for just $280 from the retail price of $350.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — From $299, was $399

If you or your dad wants another option, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are a great alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM3, offering even more powerful soundproofing that completely negates all unwanted external noise. Plus, if there’s anything Bose is known for, it’s their bass. The sound output is breathtaking, to say the least, sounding rich and tonally beautiful.

The noise-canceling capabilities of the 700 are designed for total control over how much noise you want at any given time. There are 11 levels available, ranging from zero to 10, and they’re all accessible through either the earcup buttons or the Bose app on your phone. With the free Bose app, you can manage playback, volume, synced devices, and even Bose’s unique Bose AR. When activated, it adapts your music to the world around you with built-in motion sensors that, coupled with EQ technology, shapes the music to your ears for optimal sound quality in every situation. If you need to talk to someone in person, a quick press of a button allows you to communicate in clear detail as if you didn’t even have the headphones on; and if you need to take a call, the 700 have a quad-mic array for studio-sound vocals on your end.

For your hands-free convenience, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 also have Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, so you can maximize the insane microphone system and gain access to everything your personal virtual assistant can do with nothing but your voice. Unfortunately, the 700 do fall a bit flat when it comes to battery life, only lasting up to 20 hours after a full charge. This is only a small price to pay though as a short 15-minute charging break can juice it up for another three and a half hours of non-stop listening. Lastly, if you have a Bose soundbar on your TV, you can sync them with the 700 for a totally private TV-watching experience fed straight to your ears. If your dad wants a pair of headphones with top-notch noise cancellation and great sound quality, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are available on Amazon for as low as $299.

