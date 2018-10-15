Share

Quality headphones can get pretty pricey, with many premium pairs ringing in at well over $300. If you’re a dedicated audiophile, though, then spending the money for a good pair is more than worth it, and Bose makes some of the most premium cans in the business (with prices to match).

One of its best pairs is the Bose QuietComfort 25, which remains among our favorite noise-canceling headphones on the market today. They’re not cheap, however, with a current sticker price of $200. For a limited time, you can score a pair for just $140 from Rakuten with a limited-time discount code, which is possibly the best deal we’ve seen for these headphones since the Prime Day sale earlier this year.

The Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones were introduced in 2014 as an update to the excellent QC15. They’re wired headphones, with a 3.5mm connection and compatibility with pretty much all of your tech, from computers to mobile devices. The cable includes an in-line remote with a mic for use with smartphones, with this model being built for Android. (Note that these headphones can also be used for Apple devices, although the media playback buttons on the in-line remote won’t work.)

What’s most notable about the Bose QC25 – aside from their deep sound and excellent build quality – is that these headphones are noise-canceling. This closed design blocks out sound from your environment, making the QuietComfort 25 ideal for travel (if you like to have something beefier than earbuds when you’re on the go) or for use in a busy work environment. The lightweight construction and around-ear fit also make the Bose QC25 headphones comfortable to wear for hours at a time.

The Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-canceling headphones had a sticker price of $300 when they were first released a few years back, and currently have a street price of around $180-$200 – still not very cheap. Now, however, you can score a pair for just $140 from Rakuten with the checkout code SAVE15, which knocks 15 percent ($25) off of the sale price for a limited time for a total combined discount of $60.

Rakuten

