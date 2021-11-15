There are basic headphones, then there are feature-packed wireless headphones like the Bose QuietComfort 45. You don’t have to pay full price for them though, as Amazon is selling the noise-canceling headphones for only $279, after a $50 discount to their original price of $329 — one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.

Bose is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best wireless headphones and best noise-canceling headphones, so you’re sure that you’re getting a top-quality device with the Bose QuietComfort 45. The wireless headphones’ primary feature is their active noise cancellation, which utilizes tiny microphones hidden in their earcups that measure, compare, and react to external noise by canceling them out with the opposite signal. The feature comes in two modes — Quiet mode, to fully cancel noise, and Aware mode, which lets you listen to what’s going on around you without having to take the headphones off.

That’s not the only good thing about the Bose QuietComfort 45 though. Their wireless stability and range are great indoors and outdoors, sound and all quality are topnotch, and battery life is long with up to 24 hours of usage on a single charge. Last but not least, they’re very comfortable to wear with their perfectly sized earcups and a headband that exerts just enough clamping force to keep everything in place without placing too much strain on your head.

If you want reliable noise-canceling wireless headphones, you can’t go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort 45. They’re a steal at their current price of $279 on Amazon, after a $50 reduction to their original price of $329. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, as Bose is among the most popular brands in the industry. If you want to avail this offer to secure your own Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones for cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

