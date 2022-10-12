Amazon brought back Prime Day deals with its Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which is dubbed as the October Prime Day, so rivals like Best Buy are responding with their own shopping events. Among the retailer’s top offers right now is this $100 discount for the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones, bringing their price down to a more affordable $229 from their original price of $329. There’s not much time left before the markdown ends though, so you should click that Buy Now button quickly if you want it.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones

Bose is one of the most popular brands whenever Prime Day headphone deals are available, and that’s because of top-quality products like the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones. They are lightweight with comfortable ear cushions so you can wear them all day, but they have durable construction so you don’t have to worry about them getting damaged while you’re on the go. You’ll enjoy amazing sound quality from the headphones, which can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. When their battery gets depleted, just 15 minutes of charging will replenish up to 3 hours of usage.

One of the primary features of most of the best headphones is active noise cancellation, and it’s not a surprise that it’s found in the Bose QuietComfort 45 because it’s Bose that pioneered the technology, says our headphone buying guide. These headphones use six external microphones and enhanced signal processing to prevent you from hearing all kinds of sounds from your surroundings, though they also offer an Aware Mode that will let you hear what’s going on around you along with your music, as you won’t have to take them off.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals launched in response to Amazon’s October Prime Day, which means that the retailer’s $100 discount will soon expire. You’ve got some time left to buy them for $229, instead of their sticker price of $329, but you need to make your purchase for the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones now because you may forget if you think about doing it later.

Editors' Recommendations