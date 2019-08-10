Deals

Bose slashes the price on factory-renewed Bose Solo 5 TV sound system

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 4
bose slashes price on factory renewed solo 5 tv sound system
amazon bose sale solo 5 tv sound system
bose slashes price on factory renewed solo 5 tv sound system 3
bose slashes price on factory renewed solo 5 tv sound system 2 1

Whether you’re snapping up an awesome deal on a 4K TV or re-directing your 401(K) funding for gaming glory with an 8K TV, you need a soundbar. TV manufacturers can only go so far with virtual speakers and surround sound variations. If you want audio quality that complements the on-screen content of 4K TVs and above, hook up a good soundbar for fully immersive entertainment.

Soundbar prices can reach their own atmospheric levels if you’re not careful, so we keep our eyes and ears open for the best deals to save you the effort. Bose just dropped an outstanding deal on a factory-renewed Bose 5 TV sound system with the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this versatile one-piece sound system.

Buy Now

The Bose Solo 5 TV sound system measures 2.6-inches high by 21.6-inches wide by 3.4-inches deep. You connect your TV to the sound system with a single cable plugged into one of three input jacks: optical digital audio, coaxial digital audio, or analog 3.5-mm Aux jack. The Solo 5 recognizes which cable you use automatically, and that’s it for setup. Bose recommends an optical audio connection for the best sound quality and includes an optical audio cable in the box.

In addition to hooking to your TV, the Solo 5 also connects via Bluetooth so you can stream music directly to the speaker from a smartphone or tablet.

The Bose Solo 5 TV includes a universal remote control that works with Blu-Ray Disc players, gaming systems, cable and satellite boxes, and Bluetooth connections. You can boost or diminish bass intensity to your preference separately from the volume level. There’s also a dialogue mode button that clarifies the mid-range voice audio to make it easier to understand what the characters are saying on-screen.

Normally priced at $200 new and $130 for factory-renewed units, the factory-renewed Bose Solo 5 TV sound system is just $100 during this sale. Bose factory renewed products are inspected, tested, and serviced to meet Bose original quality standards. Bose also examines the product’s appearance and backs it with the same warranty as new products. If you want to upgrade your TV’s audio, take advantage of this rare opportunity. New and renewed Bose Solo 5 TV sounds systems are also available on Amazon.

Buy Now from Bose

Buy Renewed on Amazon

Buy New on Amazon

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
delonghi ec685 dedica deluxe amazon dea
Deals

Amazon slashes $100 off this DeLonghi espresso, cappuccino, and latte machine

DeLonghi has a history of crafting quality coffee brewers and espresso makers, and the EC685 Dedica Deluxe is an excellent example. Amazon has this model on sale right now, making it available for as low as $250.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Sony Alpha a6000 front left
Deals

Need a compact camera for travel? The Sony Alpha a6000 is $200 off on Amazon

For a small unit, the Sony Alpha a6000 sure is packed with a robust set of photo and video technologies that can match the traditional DLSRs. You can order the two-lens bundle today on Amazon at the discounted price of $798.
Posted By Erica Katherina
hamilton beach slow cookers amazon price drop set forget programmable cooker lifestyle
Deals

Amazon cooks up deals on these programmable slow cookers, save up to 32% off

If you’re looking for a multi-function slow cooker that is right for your budget, we’ve found some great Hamilton Beach programmable slow cookers at Amazon, and they are discounted by up to 32%.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
logitech harmony hub black friday deal final thumb
Deals

Amazon cuts 35% off and adds a coupon for this Logitech smart home hub

The Logitech Harmony Hub is a solid smart home hub and it works with Alexa to give you the advantage of voice command. Normally priced at $100, Amazon cuts 35% off its price so you can now acquire it for only $65.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung 43 inch 4k ultra hd led tv walmart price drop un43ru7100
Deals

Walmart deal drops an impressive $282 off the 43-Inch Samsung 4K LED smart TV

Walmart drops a huge 45% discount on the 43-Inch Samsung UN43RU7100 4K Ultra HD LED TV. You can get yours now for an awesome price of only $348 instead of $630, and enjoy $282 in savings.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
sony htm300 mini soundbar system amazon deal ht mt300
Deals

Sony wireless soundbar and subwoofer gets a booming $100 discount on Amazon

Take your music and movie experience to new heights by getting your hands on a no-frills audio device such as the Sony HT-MT300 Mini Soundbar System. Both the black and white versions are available on Amazon for only $248.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Amazon’s Google Pixel 3 discount is the best unlocked smartphone deal today

If you're an Android fan looking for an upgrade, then consider yourself lucky as Amazon reduced the $799 list price of a factory unlocked Google Pixel 3 by 38%. You can now get the purest Android experience for just $499.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
acer swift 3 laptop amazon deal 14 inch sf313 51 86qh
Deals

The Acer Swift 3 budget laptop gets a big $180 in Amazon deal

Outfitted with snappy processing features, high-level specs, and a long battery life, the Acer Swift 3 is sure to meet the demands of today’s modern, on-the-go lifestyles. Get one today for 20% off on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Deals

Get the Google Pixel Slate 2-in-1 tablet for an incredible $250 less on Amazon

The Google Pixel Slate is a 2-in-1 device that boasts the mobility of a tablet and the computing functionality of a laptop, wrapped in a premium package. Get one for a massive $250 (31%) off on Amazon. Pay $549 instead of its usual price of…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
campark act74 action camera amazon deal
Deals

Capture stunning shots with Campark’s ACT74 action camera for just $43 on Amazon

Summer is the perfect time to go on an adventure. You might want to preserve those memories forever by capturing them in photos and videos. Those moments should be shot with an action camera that can record in wide-angle, because without…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Lenovo S330 Chromebook
Deals

Amazon drops 43% off the 14-inch Lenovo S330 Chromebook before college starts

If you are into a budget-friendly option, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a great choice. Originally priced at $290, Amazon slashed 43% off its price, selling it now for only $166. You can save as much as $124.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
sennheiser game one gaming headset amazon deal
Deals

This Sennheiser gaming headset is discounted to only $133 on Amazon

Aside from using the mouse and keyboard and seeing the visuals, focusing on the auditory part of the game is also important for better gameplay. The Sennheiser Game One can help you achieve that, and it's on sale right now.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Marshall MID Bluetooth headphones review
Deals

Marshall’s Mid Bluetooth Wireless Headphone gets a 44% price cut on Amazon

Amazon delivers Marshall's Mid Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones with a 44% price cut. It's usual $179 price tag may sound steep but $79 in savings definitely has a good ring to it.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Jabra Elite 65t review
Deals

Amazon drops $30 discount on the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless earbuds

If you are looking for wireless earphone, this is the time to get one as Amazon gives $32 discount on the Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds. From its original price of $170, you can get it now for an awesome price of only $138.
Posted By Jufer Cooper