If your budget is tight but your hopes high, Best Buy has one of the best TV deals for you with a TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV down to just $400 right now. Perfect for the Super Bowl, you’ll be able to enjoy the big game in style. It normally costs $430 so there’s a relatively slim discount here but when it was that cheap to begin with, $400 is all the sweeter. There’s an extra $20 off if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member as well. Want to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands around, especially for providing great value, so you’re in safe hands with the TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV. Besides offering a sizeable screen, it also has great HDR Pro features including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. Handling fast-moving action such as the Super Bowl, there’s also Motion Rate 240 technology with MEMC Frame Insertion all ensuring exceptional motion clarity.

For gamers, an auto game mode kicks in any time you’re playing, providing you with the lowest possible input lag and latency so you get a superior gaming experience. There are also three HDMI inputs including one with eARC so you can hook up a soundbar.

Elsewhere, there’s DTS Virtual:X support for enhanced audio while you can always pair up some Bluetooth headphones if you prefer. Chromecast is built-in while there’s support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Sure, the TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV isn’t topping our best TVs list, but it’s still fairly feature-rich, especially at this price. It’s going to make the Super Bowl look great but it’s also good for gaming or watching movies.

Usually costing $430, the TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV is down to $400 right now at Best Buy with an extra $20 off for My Best Buy Plus or Total members. If you’re keen to get prepared for the Super Bowl with a new TV, this is your chance with the price being pretty sweet for what it offers. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

