 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 65-inch TV just had its price slashed to $400 for the Super Bowl

Jennifer Allen
By
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo. TCL / TCL

If your budget is tight but your hopes high, Best Buy has one of the best TV deals for you with a TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV down to just $400 right now. Perfect for the Super Bowl, you’ll be able to enjoy the big game in style. It normally costs $430 so there’s a relatively slim discount here but when it was that cheap to begin with, $400 is all the sweeter. There’s an extra $20 off if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member as well. Want to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands around, especially for providing great value, so you’re in safe hands with the TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV. Besides offering a sizeable screen, it also has great HDR Pro features including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. Handling fast-moving action such as the Super Bowl, there’s also Motion Rate 240 technology with MEMC Frame Insertion all ensuring exceptional motion clarity.

For gamers, an auto game mode kicks in any time you’re playing, providing you with the lowest possible input lag and latency so you get a superior gaming experience. There are also three HDMI inputs including one with eARC so you can hook up a soundbar.

Related

Elsewhere, there’s DTS Virtual:X support for enhanced audio while you can always pair up some Bluetooth headphones if you prefer. Chromecast is built-in while there’s support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Sure, the TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV isn’t topping our best TVs list, but it’s still fairly feature-rich, especially at this price. It’s going to make the Super Bowl look great but it’s also good for gaming or watching movies.

Usually costing $430, the TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV is down to $400 right now at Best Buy with an extra $20 off for My Best Buy Plus or Total members. If you’re keen to get prepared for the Super Bowl with a new TV, this is your chance with the price being pretty sweet for what it offers. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Hurry! The 85-inch model of Samsung’s Frame TV is $1,305 off
A Samsung The Frame TV displaying a person riding a horse playing polo.

For those who are planning to make a huge investment in their home entertainment setup but most TV deals that you come across are boring for you, you should check out Walmart's offer for the 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV. From its original price of $4,300, it's down to $2,995 for savings of $1,305. After the discount, it's still not cheap, but if you want a TV that doubles as an art piece, you definitely won't regret making this purchase.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV
Don't underestimate the size of the 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV -- it's huge, and you should check out our guide on what size TV to buy just to make sure that you have enough space for it. It offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, and it's equipped with QLED technology for incredible brightness and accurate colors. The TV runs on Samsung's Tizen platform, which will grant you access to all of the popular streaming services.

Read more
Looking for a cheap, massive TV? This 75-inch LG is under $600
The LG 65-inch UQ70 Series LED 4K smart TV against a white background.

 

Now that the holidays are over, it is time to treat yourself to a nice gift for surviving the last few weeks. If you've been dreaming of upgrading your current television to something brighter and bigger, we have a great deal for you. Right now, the LG 75-inch UQ70 Series TV is on sale at Best Buy for $580 for a limited time. You can save $170 on this smart television that is normally priced at $750 and  get a theater-like experience right in the comfort of your own home. It might just be one of the best 75-inch TV deals at the moment.

Read more
Snag yourself a 58-inch 4K TV for $268 before it’s too late
Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.

The 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is already pretty affordable at its original price of $298, but you can get it for an even cheaper price of $268 if you're able to take advantage of Walmart's $30 discount. TV deals like this one usually don't last long though, so if you're interested in adding a budget smart TV to your home theater setup, there's no time to waste -- add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible, as the offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV
The Hisense R6 Series 4K TV with a 58-inch display will let you enjoy your favorite shows and movies with bright colors and sharp details thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. Combined with DTS Studio Sound, which creates virtual surround sound for immersive audio, this TV is an affordable way of bringing the cinematic experience into your own living room. However, you should check out our guide on what size TV to buy, just to make sure that you have enough space for the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV.

Read more