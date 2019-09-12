It may have escaped your notice, but cables are no longer in. To be forward-thinking, electronic devices have to be as wire-free as possible: Smartphones have slowly been losing their headphone jacks, devices can now be charged wirelessly, and people are listening to music completely devoid of cords. The next step in the evolution of audio is truly wireless earbuds, like the Bose SoundSport Free.

Although a little clunky looking with their bulky outer sections, these earbuds still managed to get high marks in our 2018 review, thanks to their remarkably long battery life, water-resistance, secure fit, and impressive sound. You can get the Bose Soundsport Free wireless earbuds for 20% off on Walmart. Snag these awesome AirPod alternatives for $199 instead of $249.

The Bose SoundSport Free work surprisingly well as truly wireless earbuds. Most companies are still having a hard time creating wireless earbuds that flawlessly pair and have zero audio dropouts, but these are on par with the solid connection and performance of AirPods.

When it comes to the design, these earbuds have large, protruding outer disks. These disks house the battery, antenna, and other components. They’re bulky looking but not to the point of being distracting. Plus, they are nicely balanced and fit the ear snugly because of some cleverly designed silicone. The earbuds are sweat-proof with a solid IPX4 rating so even when you’re working out and sweating profusely, they won’t fall off.

If they get lost, the Bose Connect app has a ‘Find My Buds’ feature that tracks when and where your earbuds were last connected to your phone. These buds emit an audio signal which the app picks up to alert you of their location.

In terms of sound quality, the SoundSport Free earbuds provide a level of depth and clarity that you normally wouldn’t anticipate from earbuds. For that, the go-to device has always been over-ears headphones. Bose has never been known to put out mediocre products, and these are no exception. The earbuds provide sounds that capture the subtle nuances of guitar riffs and the thumping tremble of basses.

When fully charged, these earbuds can last for up to five hours. And by recharging them in their charging case, they can provide an additional 10 hours of playtime. Setting up the SoundSport Free is simple and easy. By using voice prompts and the app, your phone can quickly pair with the earbuds and they’ll automatically pair with your phone again once you turn them on.

