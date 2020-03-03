Noise-canceling headphones go on sale on Amazon and Best Buy

The magic of noise-canceling headphones has made it easier for us to deal with the hustle and bustle of the everyday world. Having them on acts like a mute switch that muffles the outside world, whether it be the mechanical noise coming from public transport, loud conversations in a coffee shop, or a child throwing a tantrum on a flight. Noise-canceling cans usually come with steep price tags, but you can at least bank on savings with these headphone deals we found on Amazon and Best Buy. Save up to a massive $150 off on the Bowers & Wilkins PX, Beats Studio3, or Sony WH-CH700N when you order today.

Bowers & Wilkins PX – $295 ($105 off)

The Bowers & Wilkins PX are some of the British audio brand’s entries into the noise-canceling market. This pair is especially suitable for professionals and travelers as it allows you to decide how much of the outside world you want to let in. Their adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) can be adjusted across three settings for the optimal listening experience. There’s the city mode to keep you alert as to what’s happening around you, the flight mode to cancel out engine noise during transit, and the office mode to limit background sound while letting you hear conversations. Sound performance is equally impressive. The drivers are perfectly angled to deliver natural stereo perspective and crystal-clear audio reproduction on both music and movies.

These noise-canceling headphones are outfitted with control buttons on the right earcups which make for quick adjustment of settings or activation of functions. They even have built-in sensors that enable a highly intelligent control system. Simple gestures like hanging them around your neck or lifting an ear cup will pause your music, and putting them back on will resume whatever it is that has been paused. Taking them off will also power them down into a deep sleep to preserve battery.

From design and build to sound quality and functionality, Bowers & Wilkins got all of it right with the PX. Our review team even gave them an impressive star rating of 4 out of 5, noting that they are solid contenders against the best from Sony and Bose. Pick up this pair now on Amazon at a sale price of $295 and walk away with $105 in savings.

Beats Studio3 – $200 ($150 off)

With a posh design, resonant audio, and powerful bass, it’s no surprise why Beats by Dre’s lineup of headphones has become an icon in the hi-fi industry. The brand kicked things up a notch with the Studio3 and gave them a noise-canceling technology called Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling. This feature actively works to prevent external noise from interrupting your music or entertainment, such as the hum of engines, the squeal of a train, or the commotion of a busy street. A real-time audio calibration further upscales your listening experience, which ensures the preservation of clarity and range.

The Beats Studio3 may be covered by Beats skin, but they are Apple through and through. At their core is Apple’s W1 chipset with Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, which is considered as the industry-leading classification for signal strength. This means you don’t have to worry about audio dropouts both in calls and music. And with a multifunctional on-ear control system in place, you can take calls, skip songs, adjust the volume, or activate Siri with a simple touch of a button.

Comfort and portability are important when it comes to shopping for headphones, and the Studio3 fare well in those areas. Their soft, over-ear cushions boast economic pivoting and advanced venting which allow for a flexible and secure fit, while the headband folds for easy packing during storage and travel. Battery life is also superb, which Beats claims will last for up to 40 hours.

Now’s your chance to get the Beats Studio3 on sale. Normally selling for $350, this pair is now up for grabs for $200 on Best Buy.

Sony WH-CH700N – $130 ($70 off)

We at Digital Trends consider Sony one of our favorite headphone makers. The WH-CH700N may not have the bells and whistles of the pricier and more high-end WH-1000XM3, but they are nonetheless a great pair of noise-canceling cans. Best Buy customers actually have a lot of great things to say about them – from sound quality and noise cancellation to ease of use and value of money.

The WH-CH700N are equipped with 40mm drivers which promise dynamic audio with amazing clarity in detail. A Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) has also been tossed in which faithfully restores compressed music to sound closer to the original recording. The Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC) just makes the experience even better. It adapts to the environment you’re in by analyzing background noise for optimal performance. You’ll also be able to customize sound signatures using multiple presets or the Virtualphones technology (VTP) which can emulate the sound style or an outdoor stage, arena, club, and more.

The Sony WH-CH700N come with-ear control buttons for volume adjustment, skipping of tracks, or access to your voice assistant. They also have a built-in microphone for clear, hands-free conversations. Wireless operation is estimated to deliver up to 35 hours of power, while using the supplied cable provides unlimited playback combined with up to 50 hours of noise-canceling performance. Order this pair now on Best Buy at the affordable price of $130.

