This Canon Printer is ONLY $29 at Walmart for Black Friday

Jennifer Allen
By

We’ve got the perfect Canon printer Black Friday deal for everyone on a tight budget looking for quality at a low price. At Walmart, you can buy an all-in-one inkjet printer from Canon for just $29. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals out there and easily a highlight of the many Black Friday printer deals going on at the moment.

Canon Printer Black Friday Deal: Cheapest Price Today

Offering a lot of what you’d expect from the best all-in-one printers, the Canon PIXMA MG2522 Wired All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer packs a lot in for its low $29 asking price. It’s able to print at up to 8 pages per minute in black or up to 4 pages per minute in color, which is pretty good going for this price.

Alongside that, it’s also able to copy and scan documents at resolutions up to 600 x 1200 DPI. That’s ideal for a home office where you might need to copy important documents or if you’re studying and want to share notes the old-fashioned way. Whatever your plans, this Canon printer keeps things simple yet effective. It has a capacity of 60 sheets of plain paper so you won’t need to maintain it as often as you’d think. It even supports XL ink cartridges if you’d prefer to use those instead of regular cartridges. It’s pretty lightweight and has a small footprint so it’s ideally suited for a dorm, office, or even a corner of your living room. Sleek and subtle, it’s an ideal addition to your home office.

The Canon PIXMA MG2522 Wired All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer is aimed at basic printing needs but that doesn’t mean it’s not capable of doing a lot more along the way. It has all the essentials you need, being able to print in color as well as black and white, and being able to copy and scan documents as  well. Normally priced at $40, it’s down to just $29 right now at Walmart. This is the perfect time to buy a simple yet effective printer for less. You’ll truly appreciate just how straightforward it is to use and how well priced it is as well.

