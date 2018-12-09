Digital Trends
Pick up a pair of Apple AirPods alternatives for less than $50

Jacob Kienlen
Apple AirPods are some of the most sought-after wireless earbuds on the market right now, and everyone with a newer model iPhone is looking to pick up a pair before the holiday season is over. Of course, since it’s Apple tech, there’s really no way to get them for cheap. Unless the tech giant suddenly decided to slash prices on one of their most popular products, you’ll have to part with a small fortune to snag some Apple-branded earbuds. Luckily, Apple isn’t the only one offering Bluetooth earbuds that work with the iPhone. Walmart and Amazon both have some great Apple AirPod alternatives for sale — and you can still get them before Christmas.

Bluetooth Headphones with Charging Case — $42

cheap apple airpods alternatives aipod

If you’re looking for an affordable pair of wireless earbuds that still look like AirPods, these Bluetooth headphones are an excellent option. They are compatible with all Bluetooth enabled Android, iOS, and Windows devices and come equipped with one-touch pairing. The ergonomic design of the headphones themselves was modeled after the AirPods to maximize ear comfort — whether you’re working out or just hanging out. They also come with up to 4 hours of play time, which isn’t quite as impressive as the Apple version, but still pretty good for the price.

Normally priced at $60, these Bluetooth headphones are on sale for just $42 from Walmart right now.

Geekee True Wireless Earbuds — $40

cheap apple airpods alternatives geekee

Featuring the latest Bluetooth 5 technology, deep bass, and clear sound, these truly wireless earbuds are a great Apple alternative under $50. They may not look like AirPods, but they are compatible with iPhone X, 8, 7, and 6 models as well as other Android devices. You get about 3 hours of playtime per charge, but with the charging case, you can extend that to up to 15 hours.

Normally priced at $50, these wireless headphones are on sale for just $40 after you apply $10 Amazon coupon — redeemable on the product page.

Buy Now

True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds — $60

cheap apple airpods alternatives airpod alternative

AirPods are traditionally white, but if you’re willing to go with an alternative that just so happens to be black, you can save quite a bit of money. These lightweight Bluetooth earbuds come with simple 2-step pairing, a water-resistant coating, and handy carrying case. With a battery life of just under 3 hours, these in-ear headphones aren’t going to last nearly as long as the Apple AirPods, but they will certainly fit within your budget.

You can pick up this pair of truly wireless earbuds for just $60 on Amazon for a limited time.

Buy Now

