This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.

One of the major features of the Chefman TurboFry air fryer is its cooking capacity of 8 quarts, which is big enough to cook food for the whole family. You’ll be able to make meals with a crunchy texture and moist insides, similar to deep-frying your ingredients but without using much oil, if at all — like the best air fryers. To make things even simpler, the air fryer comes with four preset options for cooking fish, fries, chicken, and meat.

You have control over the cooking process with the air fryer’s adjustable temperature control, and it automatically shuts off after a 60-minute timer to prevent burning your food. The temperature and time may be controlled through the Chefman TurboFry’s touchscreen, where it will also issue reminders to shake the basket for even cooking of your ingredients. Cleaning an air fryer is usually a painful process, but that’s not the case here as the basket is removable and dishwasher-safe.

For an easier time in the kitchen when preparing meals for the family, bring home the Chefman TurboFry air fryer. It’s available from Walmart for just $69, after a $31 discount to its original price of $100. There’s no telling how long stocks will last for the early Black Friday deal, so if you’re already looking forward to all the recipes that you can try with the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, don’t waste time thinking about it. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

